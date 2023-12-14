'I Don't Want Puberty to Be the Enemy': Another Detransition Lawsuit Seeks to Protect Kids

Several lawsuits have already been filed against the 'booming' gender-transition business, all of them alleging harm by medical professionals who transitioned young teens, who now realize they aren't trans and were rushed through the system.

Today, we can add another one to the mix:

Detransitioner suing American Academy of Pediatrics: ‘I don’t want this to happen to other young girls’ https://t.co/0aPXIHv9od pic.twitter.com/JyDByej0Jx — New York Post (@nypost) December 13, 2023

More details from The New York Post:

A Florida woman who medically transitioned from female to male as a 14-year-old is suing the American Academy of Pediatrics — alleging she was whisked through the process as a minor by “a collection of actors who prioritized politics and ideology over children’s safety, health, and well-being.” Isabelle Ayala, now 20, is also suing her doctors in Rhode Island in a first of its kind case, filed in Providence/Bristol County Superior Court. “I just really don’t want this to happen to other vulnerable young girls,” Ayala, who lives in Wellington, Florida, told The Post. “I don’t want puberty to be the enemy. I don’t want our natural biology to be the enemy.” Her story is the subject of a new documentary produced by the Independent Women’s Forum. “What I find so interesting about Isabel is that she’s a soft-spoken individual and not someone seeking out attention,” IWF director of storytelling and executive producer Kelsey Bolar told The Post. “She’s really doing this for the right reasons.”

This is a very brave thing, because not only is the gender-transition industry powerful, the Left is all-in on 'gender-affirming care' and aren't exactly kind to anyone who doesn't support the narrative.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has been a supporter of 'gender-affirming care', and deserves to be held accountable for it.

This is going to be common place Law suits in the next 5 yrs.

They should all be held accountable for the permanent harm they caused underage children. 💔🔥😡😡😡 — AngelofmercyCpc (@AngelofmercyCpc) December 14, 2023

Years ago, the Left absolutely lost their minds over 'conversion therapy' for gay kids, including outright banning it in some states.

'Gender-affirming care' is conversion therapy on steroids. And yet they're okay with it.

I'm not a sue-happy person but I think this is a time for it. — CameBackBecauseOfElon (@BakCuzOfElon) December 13, 2023

This is the time for it.

Until it stops.

Sue them into oblivion — Espiritu (@espirituencasa) December 13, 2023

Oblivion and beyond.

The lawsuits of this nature by 2025 will be overwhelming. — Moosey (@0nlyMeez) December 14, 2023

Very overwhelming.

Detransitioner suing American Academy of Pediatrics. We will see many, many more of these lawsuits over the next 10 years. I am not a big fan of suing. However, this is necessary to wake up "the science." STOP mutilating children. https://t.co/3QsANlB2c0 — Lady Patriot (@grantang501) December 14, 2023

This isn't 'science'; it's experimentation.

It has begun…. Multiple people have been warning for this. Obviously nothing against gays, BUT the reckless transitioning of children has to stop!! Y’all must know by now, I don’t go by the opinion of the masses. And you know what, I hope she wins!! https://t.co/nZf3KTD0Lm — Sonia (@soniabrenton7) December 14, 2023

We hope they all win.

I have a feeling that we're going to see a lot more of this in the near future. https://t.co/tEWUQRX3kR — Will Biagini (@BiaginiWilliam) December 13, 2023

The dam is breaking. These lawsuits are just the first few to drip through.

The deluge is coming.

Through the nose.

Stories like these, the Hashimoto diagnosis, is the main reason why I am extremely uncomfortable with the idea of giving young children gender changing hormones. If an adult decides to do this (Elliott Page or Caitlyn Jenner) that’s their business. — Robyn (@sweetnjmom) December 14, 2023

Adults are a completely different debate.

Children should never be transitioned. Ever.

And why does this matter?

Because there are people who will belittle it, mock the detransitioners, and continue to push for 'gender-affirming care.'

FFS.

The de-transition rate is under 2%. — randomCrapola (@RandomCrapola) December 13, 2023

And?

Those 2% don't matter? Why?

This case is unrepresentative of most transgender care and does not refute the need for gender affirming care of minors. — Kate Cherry (@Kate_L_Cherry) December 14, 2023

And yet we'd bet the Venn diagram of people who say this and say any mass shooting means we need gun control are concentric circles.

It’s tragic this happened to her. Hopefully we’ll see more of this to stop the craziness towards children. — Jersey Dragon (@MobilizedM) December 13, 2023

It's a tragedy, and one that must be prevented from continuing to happen.

It'll be interesting to see how these suits play out in court, and how quickly the 'booming' industry. folds under the weight of these suits.

***

