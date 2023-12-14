NBC News: Mother Sobs in Court Over Getting Health Care for Her Trans...
Drew Holden Points Out (D)ifference in CNN Coverage of Hunter Biden Ignoring GOP...
A Tired Biden Mumbles About Beating Big Pharma and 'Investing in 3 New...
It's All a Boondoggle: Former Meta DEI Executive Pleads Guilty to Fraud
Christian Veteran Knocks Down, BEHEADS Statue to Satan in Iowa
'Let the PR Games Begin!': Tiki-Wielding Harvard Prez Gay Attends Menorah Lighting, Mocker...
Mary Katherine Ham Has Jokes for Armed Carjackers That Can't Come Through in...
CNN Implies That Navy Federal Credit Union Engages in Racial Discrimination, Faceplants
Wildly Unconstitutional: Biden Admin Seeks to Circumvent 2nd Amendment With State-Level Gu...
Karine Jean-Pierre Breaks Out the Classics to Explain Why Things Cost More Under...
WATCH: Alyssa Milano Sings About Insemination and We Have All the Questions
Hunter Biden's Denial of Father's Wrongdoing Sure Sounded Familiar to Jesse Watters
Adam Schiff-for-Brains Breaks All-Time Projection Record Shaming GOP for 'Illegitimate Bid...
GAG: Unhinged Lefties Salivate Over 'Heartthrob' and 'Hero' Hunter Biden and OOOOMG Make...

'I Don't Want Puberty to Be the Enemy': Another Detransition Lawsuit Seeks to Protect Kids

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 14, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos

Several lawsuits have already been filed against the 'booming' gender-transition business, all of them alleging harm by medical professionals who transitioned young teens, who now realize they aren't trans and were rushed through the system.

Advertisement

Today, we can add another one to the mix:

More details from The New York Post:

A Florida woman who medically transitioned from female to male as a 14-year-old is suing the American Academy of Pediatrics — alleging she was whisked through the process as a minor by “a collection of actors who prioritized politics and ideology over children’s safety, health, and well-being.”

Isabelle Ayala, now 20, is also suing her doctors in Rhode Island in a first of its kind case, filed in Providence/Bristol County Superior Court.

“I just really don’t want this to happen to other vulnerable young girls,” Ayala, who lives in Wellington, Florida, told The Post. “I don’t want puberty to be the enemy. I don’t want our natural biology to be the enemy.”

Her story is the subject of a new documentary produced by the Independent Women’s Forum.

“What I find so interesting about Isabel is that she’s a soft-spoken individual and not someone seeking out attention,” IWF director of storytelling and executive producer Kelsey Bolar told The Post. “She’s really doing this for the right reasons.”

This is a very brave thing, because not only is the gender-transition industry powerful, the Left is all-in on 'gender-affirming care' and aren't exactly kind to anyone who doesn't support the narrative.

Recommended

NBC News: Mother Sobs in Court Over Getting Health Care for Her Trans Child in Florida
Brett T.
Advertisement

The American Academy of Pediatrics has been a supporter of 'gender-affirming care', and deserves to be held accountable for it.

Years ago, the Left absolutely lost their minds over 'conversion therapy' for gay kids, including outright banning it in some states.

'Gender-affirming care' is conversion therapy on steroids. And yet they're okay with it.

This is the time for it.

Until it stops.

Oblivion and beyond.

Very overwhelming.

This isn't 'science'; it's experimentation.

Advertisement

We hope they all win.

The dam is breaking. These lawsuits are just the first few to drip through.

The deluge is coming.

Through the nose.

Adults are a completely different debate.

Children should never be transitioned. Ever.

And why does this matter?

Because there are people who will belittle it, mock the detransitioners, and continue to push for 'gender-affirming care.'

And? 

Those 2% don't matter? Why?

And yet we'd bet the Venn diagram of people who say this and say any mass shooting means we need gun control are concentric circles.

Advertisement

It's a tragedy, and one that must be prevented from continuing to happen.

It'll be interesting to see how these suits play out in court, and how quickly the 'booming' industry. folds under the weight of these suits.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: GENDER GENDER IDENTITY TRANS TRANS KIDS GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NBC News: Mother Sobs in Court Over Getting Health Care for Her Trans Child in Florida
Brett T.
CNN Implies That Navy Federal Credit Union Engages in Racial Discrimination, Faceplants
Aaron Walker
Christian Veteran Knocks Down, BEHEADS Statue to Satan in Iowa
Coucy
Drew Holden Points Out (D)ifference in CNN Coverage of Hunter Biden Ignoring GOP Subpoena
Amy Curtis
It's All a Boondoggle: Former Meta DEI Executive Pleads Guilty to Fraud
Grateful Calvin
A Tired Biden Mumbles About Beating Big Pharma and 'Investing in 3 New Covid Vaccines'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NBC News: Mother Sobs in Court Over Getting Health Care for Her Trans Child in Florida Brett T.
Advertisement