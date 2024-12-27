CRIME WAVE: Chicago Felony Theft Charges SKYROCKET After New Cook County State's Attorney...
That's a No From Us: Health Officials Warn New Yorkers to Mask Up As RSV Cases Surge

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on December 27, 2024
ImgFlip

Four years after COVID -- and after the CDC admitted cloth masks don't work -- health officials in NYC are back at it, demanding New Yorkers mask up amid a surge of RSV in the city:

More from Gothamist:

If you’re feeling under the weather this holiday season, you’re not alone.

The number of New Yorkers infected with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, has jumped since last month, according to the New York City health department. The virus can cause mild, cold-like symptoms, but some people can become seriously ill. Symptoms include a runny nose, sneezing, coughing, chills and a loss of appetite.

Nearly 5,000 cases of RSV were reported to city health authorities in the week ending Dec. 14, health officials said. That number has risen sharply since the beginning of November.

Flu cases have also jumped in December, though not at the rate seen last winter, when the health department received more than 10,000 positive influenza test results.

In the winter we always see a spike of RSV/flu/colds and, yes, COVID.

Masks didn't work the first time and they won't work this time.

YUP.

We caught that, too.

It sure is.

They blew any goodwill they had with COVID.

Right, New York Daily News?

Because reasons.

They scare everyone for power.

It won't end well for them.

They deserve nothing but our laughter and scorn.

