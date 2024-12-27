That's a No From Us: Health Officials Warn New Yorkers to Mask Up As RSV Cases Surge

Four years after COVID -- and after the CDC admitted cloth masks don't work -- health officials in NYC are back at it, demanding New Yorkers mask up amid a surge of RSV in the city:

New Yorkers should mask up as RSV cases spike, health officials say https://t.co/AY45OdQvTe — Gothamist (@Gothamist) December 27, 2024

If you’re feeling under the weather this holiday season, you’re not alone. The number of New Yorkers infected with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, has jumped since last month, according to the New York City health department. The virus can cause mild, cold-like symptoms, but some people can become seriously ill. Symptoms include a runny nose, sneezing, coughing, chills and a loss of appetite. Nearly 5,000 cases of RSV were reported to city health authorities in the week ending Dec. 14, health officials said. That number has risen sharply since the beginning of November. Flu cases have also jumped in December, though not at the rate seen last winter, when the health department received more than 10,000 positive influenza test results.

In the winter we always see a spike of RSV/flu/colds and, yes, COVID.

Masks didn't work the first time and they won't work this time.

Get bent — Trish "the Plate" (@TrishtheSkeptic) December 27, 2024

“there are vaccines available for adults who are 60 or older, as well as pregnant people, infants and some children.”



ITS PREGNANT WOMEN YOU ABSOLUTE RETARDS. — Ringothe5th (@ringothe5th) December 27, 2024

So it's (checks notes) winter. — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) December 27, 2024

Not a chance in hell. We did the mask thing for a damn long time. Not again. — Liza Smith (@LizaSoho) December 27, 2024

New Yorkers should wear flame retardant suits as spontaneous combustion cases rise in the subway — JoJos Ex-Husband (@tbeatt97) December 27, 2024

You're warning ppl abt an illness w a low death rate but you don't want ppl when a woman gets burned alive on the subway by an illegal alien... and subway murders are at a 25-yr high. I never saw that in your propaganda rag — Recovering Woke (@dnvr_is_burning) December 27, 2024

My daughter is 7, at 6 months and 9months old she had RSV, this virus is nothing new whatsoever , nebulizer and Tylenol all you can give too. Yes it sucks but why must they scare everyone https://t.co/FaadChqpUU — Danny (@LetsTalkSportsD) December 27, 2024

F**k you demons



I hope and pray you try anything again



Good luck https://t.co/wLPOaecAZR — |ZB|Jynxxx (@jynxxx_zb) December 27, 2024

