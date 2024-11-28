Not Today, Haters! Axios Acts Like Turkeys on Thanksgiving, Twitter Tells Them to STUFF IT

We hope all of our Twitchy readers are well into your Thanksgiving celebrations today. For those of you who eat early, we hope you've had your fill (until it's time for seconds, that is) and for those who are still waiting for dinner, we hope your kitchens are awash in the delicious aromas of what is soon to come.

Advertisement

And if you still need something to be thankful for today, you can give thanks that you are not one of the miserable scolds at Axios who cannot stand American traditions and celebrations.

Just a little while ago, Twitchy gave you a roundup of some of the worst tweets from the left about Thanksgiving Day.

But of all of those, we wanted to single out Axios because of the tantrum that outlet's CEO Jim VandeHei threw just a couple of days ago, whining that Elon Musk has declared the death of legacy media outlets like his. And VandeHai can't deal with that reality.

Well, here's a tip, Jimbo. If you want your rag to not be considered dead, maybe try killing stories like these instead of publishing them THE DAY BEFORE THANKSGIVING.

Thanksgiving in the United States is based on a mythical feast between the Wampanoag people and Mayflower Pilgrims.



The holiday's real story is mixed with national unity and racial exclusion. https://t.co/RwD6ETpEuH — Axios (@axios) November 27, 2024

If VandeHai is wondering why almost everything coming out of Axios is considered a joke, this is why.

The Myth of Thanksgiving The story told to most elementary school students for decades goes like this: Starving Pilgrims who landed on present-day Plymouth Rock, Massachusetts, got needed help from friendly Wampanoag members. They showed the immigrant Pilgrims, who had escaped religious persecution in England, how to fish, hunt and harvest in the harsh New England climate.

After a successful harvest, the Pilgrims invited the Wampanoag, including Chief Massasoit, for a feast where they held hands, prayed for thanks and ate turkey together. Reality check: Historians believe a day of thanks did take place in Plymouth Colony in 1621, but it's unlike the event passed down to generations of children. According to the nonprofit group Partnership With Native Americans, the original feast lasted for three days and attendees ate fowl (but turkey wasn't mentioned in the early descriptions).

The Wampanoag showed up for the feast out of concern over gunshots rather than from invitation. (This was their land, after all).

LOL. They just can't help themselves.

We love how Axios calls Thanksgiving a 'myth' and then proceeds to validate that Thanksgiving did actually happen pretty much the way it has always been taught.

And how was the land 'theirs' when even the Wampanoag didn't consider themselves the owners of any land?

As we said, they are miserable scolds and they can't stand anything that makes people happy.

Luckily, Twitter users were around to bury Axios under an epic ratio and tell them in no uncertain terms that they were not about to ruin our Thanksgiving.

Go away, Axios. No one is listening to you.

Me after having to read this stupid stupid tweet https://t.co/sgR5dQXYNR pic.twitter.com/Kf8oOHH0L3 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 28, 2024

The only thing stupider than Axios' tweet was the actual article itself.

Thanksgiving is not a mythical feast. 🤦‍♀️



You know what’s actually mythical? Your credibility.



Enjoy your well-deserved lump of coal from Santa this Christmas. https://t.co/1cmI1mXQ8B — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) November 28, 2024

Axios will probably write an article in December about how Santa Claus is a white supremacist colonialist.

No, we are not joking. Just wait. They'll do it. And if they don't, The Washington Post probably will.

Advertisement

I plan to Thanksgiving extra hard this year. Best holiday of all. https://t.co/aDojHWZt2a — Boo (@IzaBooboo) November 28, 2024

It is amazing that the dead media still thinks they have the power to shame us against embracing our beloved traditions and holidays.

They most assuredly do not.

Imagine @JimVandeHei being upset at @elonmusk saying we (@X)are the media now, while having people writing sh*t articles like this working for him. https://t.co/RxfLU3IegS — G (@TCC_Grouchy) November 28, 2024

And it will still baffle VandeHai. Because he, like the rest of the legacy media, has zero self-awareness.

Thanksgiving is real and everything Axios peddles is fake. https://t.co/o37u16Wi2A — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 28, 2024

This is the correct approach to take.

People just want to eat pie with their family. https://t.co/6vJAkNKEsT — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) November 28, 2024

Most of us just want to eat turkey and watch football with our families. These people are miserable and want everybody else to be too. https://t.co/5tSU68TSeR — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) November 28, 2024

It turns out that the party of 'joy' hates it when people are actually joyful together.

They just can’t stand to see people happy. https://t.co/lZVj94pfUN — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 28, 2024

Imagine how broken a person -- or an entire media outlet -- has to be to have it literally hurt them when other people are enjoying life and having fun.

Advertisement

We'd almost feel sorry for them ... if they didn't keep trying to push their misery on the rest of us.

Why do this? So sanctimonious assholes can pat themselves on the back for hating one of our most cherished holidays? At a time when America feels blessed and thankful, when we want nothing but to hold our families and friends close … you write this.



And you wonder why we hate… https://t.co/Bg4zd5xvP7 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 28, 2024

The last sentence from our editor PolitiBunny reads, 'And you wonder why we hate the media.'

They will never get it. And frankly, the more they don't get it, the more irrelevant they become, so we're fine if they want to keep it up.

If this picture of Julius Caesar absolutely ripping a heater gets more likes than your post you suck, and we aren’t doing this sh*t anymore. pic.twitter.com/fpYnz9QIlO — Daily Roman Updates (@UpdatingOnRome) November 28, 2024

No, we are not doing it anymore. And Caesar absolutely flattened Axios with his ratio: 8,000 to 100.

Everyone is fed up with this woke nonsense. We are done playing their games.

You’re that relative at Thanksgiving that causes people to say things like “We HAVE to invite him because Aunt Mary would have wanted us to.” — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 28, 2024

We're not inviting them anymore.

Sorry, Aunt Mary, but we're sure you understand.

Yawn, Vox 2014, Vice 2017, 2018, 2019 and HuffPo 2018 & 2021.



You are as boring as you are failures of journalism. — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) November 28, 2024

Advertisement

Yep. One of these left-wing outlets tries this every year. They can't even be original in their hate.

The communist teaches you to hate your past so he can write your future.



From Stalin to Mao to Pol Pot to every modern American Democrat.



They all do this and that’s WHY they all do this. https://t.co/Cae6EzXm0W — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 28, 2024

Reject Communism. Eat turkey.

Someone needs to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4xXTPSpE7N — Brian😎🐿️🦃🇺🇸 (@BrianMGC) November 28, 2024

We could force them to watch it 1,000 times and they still would never get it.

Slap them a little harder for all of us, Holly.

You tell 'em, Elon Musk.

What a beautiful picture. That is what most Americans are celebrating today. Love, family, and gratitude with a magnificent turkey and all the fixins.

Meanwhile, the 'journalists' at Axios can enjoy their avocado toast alone with their dozens of cats and boxes of wine.

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone who rejects woke, Marxist ideology and is having a wonderful day today with family and friends.