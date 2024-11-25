Is the U.K. Having ANOTHER Revolution? Petition Demanding New Election Tops Two MILLION Signatures

Hopes DASHED! Tom Elliott Has a Video Reminder Dems Were Obsessed With Imprisoning...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:00 PM on November 25, 2024
Meme

It is often difficult to grapple with how far down the Orwellian rabbit hole the United Kingdom has fallen in such a short period of time. Regular Twitchy readers will recall all of the articles we have written about the horrid, censorious actions the government has taken in the past few years. But affairs have only gotten exponentially worse under new Prime Minister Kier 'Two Tier' Starmer. 

Starmer's government is now investigating journalists for old tweets and charging them with crimes, it is allowing 'trans' police officers to strip-search women, punishing their own farmers, and even indoctrinating children into government-sanctioned suppression of speech.

The ruling Labour Party also openly tried to interfere in America's presidential election by campaigning for Kamala Harris. Yeah, how'd that work out, Brits? 

Amid the U.K.'s dystopian descent into tyranny, however, it is important to remember that most Britons are wonderful people. And it sounds like those wonderful people have had just about enough of Starmer and his authoritarian leftist tendencies. 

Over the weekend, a campaign began for a new election in the U.K.  less than five months into Starmer's reign as Prime Minister. And in just 24 hours, that campaign has already amassed more than one million signatures.

As of this morning, that same petition had doubled that number.

This is a full three percent of the entire population. While a few thousand of those signatures have come from abroad, the petition is only open to U.K. citizens and there is no indication that there has been any significant fraud. The threshold for requiring Parliament to debate a petition calling for a new election is only 100,000 signatures. 

Elon Musk, who the British Parliament recently -- and laughably -- demanded appear before them, joined in the chorus for new elections. 

That is a scary chart and it is probably an indication that the petition will amass even more millions of signatures this week. 

The damper of all of this, unfortunately, is that it is up to Starmer and the ruling Labour Party to call for a new election. Other similar petitions in the past have failed, but none of them had even half of the signatures this petition does. Starmer is free to ignore it -- and has given every indication that he plans to -- but after a certain point, it will become apparent to everyone that he is governing without the consent of his populace. 

If U.K. authorities even try to go after people for signing the petition, it would likely be the immediate end of Starmer and Labour. 

There could be other consequences for ignoring the petition as well. 

The people of Great Britain do not have many of the protections that American citizens have, but they are not exactly powerless either. 

At least not yet. But they could be if Starmer stays in office for an extended period. 

Regardless of what happens with a new election, it is clear that the people of Great Britain have had their fill of Kier Starmer and the Labour Party.

We hope the British people keep speaking up, keep signing the petition, and demand a better government. Because what their once-wonderful country is turning into is a nightmare.

Tags: ELECTION ENGLAND U.K. UNITED KINGDOM

