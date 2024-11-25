Is the U.K. Having ANOTHER Revolution? Petition Demanding New Election Tops Two MILLION Signatures

It is often difficult to grapple with how far down the Orwellian rabbit hole the United Kingdom has fallen in such a short period of time. Regular Twitchy readers will recall all of the articles we have written about the horrid, censorious actions the government has taken in the past few years. But affairs have only gotten exponentially worse under new Prime Minister Kier 'Two Tier' Starmer.

Advertisement

Starmer's government is now investigating journalists for old tweets and charging them with crimes, it is allowing 'trans' police officers to strip-search women, punishing their own farmers, and even indoctrinating children into government-sanctioned suppression of speech.

The ruling Labour Party also openly tried to interfere in America's presidential election by campaigning for Kamala Harris. Yeah, how'd that work out, Brits?

Amid the U.K.'s dystopian descent into tyranny, however, it is important to remember that most Britons are wonderful people. And it sounds like those wonderful people have had just about enough of Starmer and his authoritarian leftist tendencies.

Over the weekend, a campaign began for a new election in the U.K. less than five months into Starmer's reign as Prime Minister. And in just 24 hours, that campaign has already amassed more than one million signatures.

🚨BREAKING: The petition calling for an immediate General Election has just hit 1,000,000 signatures within 24 hours.



This is completely unprecedented. We are witnessing the people revolt in real time. pic.twitter.com/1FWkLhLn41 — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) November 24, 2024

As of this morning, that same petition had doubled that number.

🚨BREAKING: Petition calling for an immediate General Election has just hit 2,000,000 signatures in less than 40 hours.



The British are carrying out a digital riot. pic.twitter.com/yIdog5dgFw — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) November 25, 2024

This is a full three percent of the entire population. While a few thousand of those signatures have come from abroad, the petition is only open to U.K. citizens and there is no indication that there has been any significant fraud. The threshold for requiring Parliament to debate a petition calling for a new election is only 100,000 signatures.

🚨BREAKING: One million signatures. 24 hours.



BRITAIN IS RISING.



WE WANT OUR COUNTRY BACK.



WE WANT LABOUR OUT.#Election2024 #LabourOut pic.twitter.com/oEkuCBHqMl — God Save Great Britain (@GSGB01) November 24, 2024

Elon Musk, who the British Parliament recently -- and laughably -- demanded appear before them, joined in the chorus for new elections.

The people of Britain have had enough of a tyrannical police state https://t.co/0PtR5qQOKw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2024

We absolutely have. This authoritarian nonsense won't fly for much longer. — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) November 24, 2024

Why is the UK following in the footsteps of communist dictator Stalin? pic.twitter.com/UE9qT9mhXw — Anti Woke Memes (@AntiWokeMemes) November 24, 2024

That is a scary chart and it is probably an indication that the petition will amass even more millions of signatures this week.

The damper of all of this, unfortunately, is that it is up to Starmer and the ruling Labour Party to call for a new election. Other similar petitions in the past have failed, but none of them had even half of the signatures this petition does. Starmer is free to ignore it -- and has given every indication that he plans to -- but after a certain point, it will become apparent to everyone that he is governing without the consent of his populace.

Advertisement

I don’t suppose many will truly think this petition will - or even ought to - result in a new election.



But it does give the opportunity to register disapproval of the Government without risking an early-morning visit from Starmer’s Stasi. https://t.co/Q9tdND5YGy — Colin Sutton 🇬🇧 (@colinsutton) November 24, 2024

If U.K. authorities even try to go after people for signing the petition, it would likely be the immediate end of Starmer and Labour.

There could be other consequences for ignoring the petition as well.

BREAKING 🚨: if Keir Starmer and Labour ignore the petition, we could see some MAJOR NATIONAL STRIKES happening. Bringing the United Kingdom to a standstill and forcing the governments hand.



Are you in? pic.twitter.com/dFVN6kXlGI — God Save Great Britain (@GSGB01) November 24, 2024

The people of Great Britain do not have many of the protections that American citizens have, but they are not exactly powerless either.

At least not yet. But they could be if Starmer stays in office for an extended period.

Regardless of what happens with a new election, it is clear that the people of Great Britain have had their fill of Kier Starmer and the Labour Party.

Advertisement

We hope the British people keep speaking up, keep signing the petition, and demand a better government. Because what their once-wonderful country is turning into is a nightmare.