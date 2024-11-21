Good Luck With That! British MPs Plan to Summon Elon Musk to the U.K. to 'Testify' About Misinformation

The Left have a new boogeyman to target: Elon Musk.

It's fine when guys like George Soros sink millions into DA and AG races in states where he doesn't live, and fine when Soros buys up radio stations and media outlets. That's (D)ifferent, naturally.

But now that Elon Musk is doing it -- but in a way that the Left doesn't like -- it's a problem.

Musk is 'disseminating disinformation' and allowing 'hate' to foment online. In reality, under Musk's leadership, X now better reflects the political make up of America. That also ticks off the Left, because they don't want Americans to know there's different, non-Leftist viewpoints out there.

To that end, the fascists in the U.K. -- where they jail grandmas for Facebook memes -- are going to call Musk to Britain ti 'testify' about misinformation:

UK MPs are expected to summon Elon Musk to testify on X's part in disseminating misinformation during an inquiry into the riots and the spread of misleading AI content.



This is a trap. They’ll detain him at the border, demand to see the contents of his phone, and charge him… pic.twitter.com/wdHQfySwRJ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 20, 2024

Yeah, that's a trap.

More from The Guardian:

Elon Musk has said UK MPs “will be summoned to the United States of America to explain their censorship and threats to American citizens” in a fresh escalation of tensions between the world’s richest man and Labour. Musk, who has been a fixture at the side of Donald Trump since his reelection as US president, was responding to a Guardian report on Wednesday that the Commons’ science and technology select committee would call him to give evidence in the new year in its inquiry into the spread of harmful content on social media after the August riots. The committee’s chair, Chi Onwurah, a Labour MP, said she wanted to see how Musk, who owns the X social media platform, “reconciles his promotion of freedom of expression with his promotion of pure disinformation”.

When they say 'disinformation', they mean 'things we don't like.

It’s all part of a bloody coverup anyway. They’re seeking to scapegoat X for the riot so they don’t have to answer questions about the Southport stabber or how they knew he was an indoctrinated jihadist for months before it was revealed, and instead chose to imprison thousands of… — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 20, 2024

Yep. Turns out the guy was a jihadist after the press spread actual misinformation that he wasn't.

They will be summoned to the United States of America to explain their censorship and threats to American citizens — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2024

BOOM.

That's it.

I’m pretty sure they gave up the right to summon American citizens when we kicked them out of our country 200+ yrs ago.



The summer riots are a direct result of them ruining the lives of their own citizens — Lee Hinton (@lee_littlebugs1) November 20, 2024

Yup.

We owe them nothing.

I’m sure Elon understands this is a trap. It’s mind-boggling how they continue to say X is spreading disinformation.



I believe X spreading the MISSING information. — Ben Lawson (@BenLawson_02) November 20, 2024

Perfectly stated.

Elon should not leave U.S. soil until he leaves for Mars. https://t.co/frmyWzuVTI — Stephen Fleming (@StephenFleming) November 20, 2024

Solid advice.

British MP’s can’t ‘summon’ anyone, let alone someone abroad, it’s not in their remit. The wording is cringeworthy, these people are so embarrassing to our country. Hope @elonmusk tells them to go f**k themselves. https://t.co/nKAaJdGeur — Tina Marie (@TrutherDolly) November 21, 2024

Oh, he will.

They can suck it. America beat the crown once and we'll do it again https://t.co/xDIh2VzOPh — Rebecca Shaw (@EVASrebecca) November 20, 2024

We will.

People keep saying America should buy Greenland…



Hear me out, what if we colonize the UK and give them the gift of the Constitution? https://t.co/o2Rehsf1gq — Bishop (@BishopFromArk) November 21, 2024

We like this idea.

It totally is. But Elon is a pretty smart dude, I don't think he'd fall for this... https://t.co/mYwxHcWTts — Jim Cobb (@jimcobber) November 20, 2024

He won't.