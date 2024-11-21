Good Luck With That! British MPs Plan to Summon Elon Musk to the U.K. to 'Testify' About Misinformation

The Left have a new boogeyman to target: Elon Musk.
It's fine when guys like George Soros sink millions into DA and AG races in states where he doesn't live, and fine when Soros buys up radio stations and media outlets. That's (D)ifferent, naturally.
But now that Elon Musk is doing it -- but in a way that the Left doesn't like -- it's a problem.
Musk is 'disseminating disinformation' and allowing 'hate' to foment online. In reality, under Musk's leadership, X now better reflects the political make up of America. That also ticks off the Left, because they don't want Americans to know there's different, non-Leftist viewpoints out there.
To that end, the fascists in the U.K. -- where they jail grandmas for Facebook memes -- are going to call Musk to Britain ti 'testify' about misinformation:
UK MPs are expected to summon Elon Musk to testify on X's part in disseminating misinformation during an inquiry into the riots and the spread of misleading AI content.— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 20, 2024
This is a trap. They’ll detain him at the border, demand to see the contents of his phone, and charge him… pic.twitter.com/wdHQfySwRJ
Yeah, that's a trap.
Elon Musk has said UK MPs “will be summoned to the United States of America to explain their censorship and threats to American citizens” in a fresh escalation of tensions between the world’s richest man and Labour.
Musk, who has been a fixture at the side of Donald Trump since his reelection as US president, was responding to a Guardian report on Wednesday that the Commons’ science and technology select committee would call him to give evidence in the new year in its inquiry into the spread of harmful content on social media after the August riots.
The committee’s chair, Chi Onwurah, a Labour MP, said she wanted to see how Musk, who owns the X social media platform, “reconciles his promotion of freedom of expression with his promotion of pure disinformation”.
When they say 'disinformation', they mean 'things we don't like.
It’s all part of a bloody coverup anyway. They’re seeking to scapegoat X for the riot so they don’t have to answer questions about the Southport stabber or how they knew he was an indoctrinated jihadist for months before it was revealed, and instead chose to imprison thousands of…— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 20, 2024
Yep. Turns out the guy was a jihadist after the press spread actual misinformation that he wasn't.
They will be summoned to the United States of America to explain their censorship and threats to American citizens— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2024
BOOM.
I have prepared Elon’s statement: pic.twitter.com/2C4qtd6laJ— Throttle_This (@Throttle_This) November 20, 2024
That's it.
I’m pretty sure they gave up the right to summon American citizens when we kicked them out of our country 200+ yrs ago.— Lee Hinton (@lee_littlebugs1) November 20, 2024
The summer riots are a direct result of them ruining the lives of their own citizens
Yup.
We owe them nothing.
I’m sure Elon understands this is a trap. It’s mind-boggling how they continue to say X is spreading disinformation.— Ben Lawson (@BenLawson_02) November 20, 2024
I believe X spreading the MISSING information.
Perfectly stated.
Elon should not leave U.S. soil until he leaves for Mars. https://t.co/frmyWzuVTI— Stephen Fleming (@StephenFleming) November 20, 2024
Solid advice.
British MP’s can’t ‘summon’ anyone, let alone someone abroad, it’s not in their remit. The wording is cringeworthy, these people are so embarrassing to our country. Hope @elonmusk tells them to go f**k themselves. https://t.co/nKAaJdGeur— Tina Marie (@TrutherDolly) November 21, 2024
Oh, he will.
They can suck it. America beat the crown once and we'll do it again https://t.co/xDIh2VzOPh— Rebecca Shaw (@EVASrebecca) November 20, 2024
We will.
People keep saying America should buy Greenland…— Bishop (@BishopFromArk) November 21, 2024
Hear me out, what if we colonize the UK and give them the gift of the Constitution? https://t.co/o2Rehsf1gq
We like this idea.
It totally is. But Elon is a pretty smart dude, I don't think he'd fall for this... https://t.co/mYwxHcWTts— Jim Cobb (@jimcobber) November 20, 2024
He won't.
