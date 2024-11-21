Karine Jean-Pierre Explains How Much Cheaper Your Thanksgiving Meal Is This Year Thanks...
Good Luck With That! British MPs Plan to Summon Elon Musk to the U.K. to 'Testify' About Misinformation

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:20 PM on November 21, 2024
Britta Pedersen/Pool via AP

The Left have a new boogeyman to target: Elon Musk. 

It's fine when guys like George Soros sink millions into DA and AG races in states where he doesn't live, and fine when Soros buys up radio stations and media outlets. That's (D)ifferent, naturally.

But now that Elon Musk is doing it -- but in a way that the Left doesn't like -- it's a problem.

Musk is 'disseminating disinformation' and allowing 'hate' to foment online. In reality, under Musk's leadership, X now better reflects the political make up of America. That also ticks off the Left, because they don't want Americans to know there's different, non-Leftist viewpoints out there.

To that end, the fascists in the U.K. -- where they jail grandmas for Facebook memes -- are going to call Musk to Britain ti 'testify' about misinformation:

Yeah, that's a trap.

More from The Guardian:

Elon Musk has said UK MPs “will be summoned to the United States of America to explain their censorship and threats to American citizens” in a fresh escalation of tensions between the world’s richest man and Labour.

Musk, who has been a fixture at the side of Donald Trump since his reelection as US president, was responding to a Guardian report on Wednesday that the Commons’ science and technology select committee would call him to give evidence in the new year in its inquiry into the spread of harmful content on social media after the August riots.

The committee’s chair, Chi Onwurah, a Labour MP, said she wanted to see how Musk, who owns the X social media platform, “reconciles his promotion of freedom of expression with his promotion of pure disinformation”.

When they say 'disinformation', they mean 'things we don't like.

Yep. Turns out the guy was a jihadist after the press spread actual misinformation that he wasn't.

BOOM.

That's it.

Yup.

We owe them nothing.

Perfectly stated.

Solid advice.

Oh, he will.

We will.

We like this idea.

He won't.

