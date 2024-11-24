More State-Sanctioned Sexual Harassment: U.K. Policy Will Let 'Trans' Officers STRIP-SEARCH Women

Once again, women are expected to give up their dignity, privacy, and rights in the name of 'protecting' and 'furthering' trans rights.

This insane policy out of the U.K. is not the first -- back in July we told you how the NHS is forcing female nurses to change in front of males in the name of 'tolerance' and 'diversity.'

But it is maddening:

🚨 Transgender police officers can strip-search women under new guidance issued by the British Transport Police

https://t.co/TbM1dN6E7f — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 22, 2024

More from The Telegraph:

Transgender police officers can strip-search women under new guidance issued by the British Transport Police (BTP). The guidance, seen by The Telegraph, allows male staff identifying as female to intimately search women so long as they have a gender recognition certificate (GRC). It comes after backlash earlier this year saw similar national policing guidance temporarily withdrawn after the-then government raised concerns about women’s safety. The guidance says officers can search people of the same sex as “either their birth certificate or GRC” in BTP jurisdiction. Authorised in September by the assistant chief constable for network policing, it reads: “British Transport Police recognises the status of transgender and non-binary detainees/staff from the moment they permanently identify in that gender with or without a GRC.

Getting that 'gender recognition certificate' is not exactly an arduous task. So any many who wants to abuse women can get one.

This is state-sanctioned sexual abuse.

FXck off. This is clearly putting women at risk!!! The trans cult are all pXdos and pXrvXrts...just because he calls himself Nancy Drew, does not mean he won't abuse them. — J.A. Fernie (@J_A_Fernie) November 22, 2024

We will hear those stories. Bank on it.

You misspelled sexually assault women @BTP — Millwall Paul 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@BasedMillwall) November 22, 2024

But it's for the good of transgender people!

Suck it up, ladies!

Yes, transgender ideology gives men who pretend to be wome the right to sexually assault women.

This is where we are now.#ThisIsTrans — Aja the Empress ♀️🇬🇧🇯🇲 (@AjaTheEmpress) November 23, 2024

Eventually, actual sexual assault by trans-identifying men will be decriminalized, because it was 'intolerant' of women to say no.

I'd make it very difficult for any man who tries to strip search me. — Bou XX Native Squirrel 💥💫 (@happy_foxxy) November 22, 2024

They'd probably throw you in jail for a year or two for a hate crime in that case, sadly.

They already have a high misconduct rate now. This isn't going to end well. — Nick Dampier ✝️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Nick_Dampier1) November 22, 2024

No, it's not.

But it's just women, so they don't care. Women are second-class citizens behind men who think they're women.

for context there are 4 transgender policewomen in the entire country — anaemic angel (@boymoderology) November 22, 2024

For context, it doesn't matter if there are four or 400. This is wrong.

This is a direct attack on women's rights and safety. I'll go to prison before I let a man strip-search me. — LeanneSpurs 🇬🇧 (@LeanneSpurs) November 23, 2024

They'll gladly send you to prison, too.

For 'hate.'

Transgender police shouldn’t even exist outside a cabaret. https://t.co/NLdN0WONAP — Tim Newman (@whitesundesert) November 22, 2024

Nope.

Legally, they can’t. If any gender-larping bloke tries to strip search you, refuse on the grounds of sexual assault and your human rights. If forced against your will, there are lawyers who will help you sue them and the whole country will support you. This is inhuman. https://t.co/YRCXrKnuIv — Mandy Clare (@MandyClareTERF) November 23, 2024

Won't undo the trauma. And then you can go to a women's center, where they also let 'trans women' join and be traumatized some more.

Very on brand for police officers to empower themselves to sexually assault women https://t.co/QQwEMWKgFu — Philip Siu 🇬🇧🇹🇼 (@siuphilip) November 23, 2024

And for politicians to applaud it.

Male police officers who pretend to be women have the state sanctioned right to sexually assault women.



That's what transgender ideology has done.#ThisIsTrans



A man like this has the right to stick his hand down your, your daughters, your mother's, your sisters or your… https://t.co/4V5MnhmlSA pic.twitter.com/M6XzuDiyDX — Aja the Empress ♀️🇬🇧🇯🇲 (@AjaTheEmpress) November 23, 2024

Yay, progress!

I keep telling Dem women in the US that it's not just about sports, or bathrooms in Congress. The UK is ahead of us in the worst of what is yet to come. https://t.co/qDvh4CFHbp — Amy 🇺🇸 (@amy_likes_owls) November 23, 2024

If we don't stop it now, this'll happen here, too.

It's wrong and we are not outraged nearly enough about it.