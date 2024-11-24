Democrats Extend Bipartisan Olive Branch in Hopes to Cooperate With Literally Hitler
More State-Sanctioned Sexual Harassment: U.K. Policy Will Let 'Trans' Officers STRIP-SEARCH Women

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on November 24, 2024
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Once again, women are expected to give up their dignity, privacy, and rights in the name of 'protecting' and 'furthering' trans rights.

This insane policy out of the U.K. is not the first -- back in July we told you how the NHS is forcing female nurses to change in front of males in the name of 'tolerance' and 'diversity.'

But it is maddening:

More from The Telegraph:

Transgender police officers can strip-search women under new guidance issued by the British Transport Police (BTP).

The guidance, seen by The Telegraph, allows male staff identifying as female to intimately search women so long as they have a gender recognition certificate (GRC).

It comes after backlash earlier this year saw similar national policing guidance temporarily withdrawn after the-then government raised concerns about women’s safety.

The guidance says officers can search people of the same sex as “either their birth certificate or GRC” in BTP jurisdiction. 

Authorised in September by the assistant chief constable for network policing, it reads: “British Transport Police recognises the status of transgender and non-binary detainees/staff from the moment they permanently identify in that gender with or without a GRC.

Getting that 'gender recognition certificate' is not exactly an arduous task. So any many who wants to abuse women can get one.

Democrats Extend Bipartisan Olive Branch in Hopes to Cooperate With Literally Hitler
Amy Curtis
This is state-sanctioned sexual abuse.

We will hear those stories. Bank on it.

But it's for the good of transgender people!

Suck it up, ladies!

Eventually, actual sexual assault by trans-identifying men will be decriminalized, because it was 'intolerant' of women to say no.

They'd probably throw you in jail for a year or two for a hate crime in that case, sadly.

No, it's not.

But it's just women, so they don't care. Women are second-class citizens behind men who think they're women.

For context, it doesn't matter if there are four or 400. This is wrong.

They'll gladly send you to prison, too.

For 'hate.'

Nope.

Won't undo the trauma. And then you can go to a women's center, where they also let 'trans women' join and be traumatized some more.

And for politicians to applaud it.

Yay, progress!

If we don't stop it now, this'll happen here, too.

It's wrong and we are not outraged nearly enough about it.

