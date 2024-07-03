You May Literally Have to Kill Your Friends and Family Members Who Support...
State-Sanctioned Sexual Harassment: Female NHS Workers Forced to Change in Front of Men

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on July 03, 2024
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Thankfully, a court halted Biden's awful Title IX re-write yesterday, otherwise this was coming to a workplace locker room near us, American ladies:

This is how it always goes: men who think they're women get to bully, harass, and abuse real women. And when those women complain, they get in trouble.

Just despicable.

It really is.

It really is sexual harassment, sanctioned and condoned by the state.

It will end so well for women.

But those men are 'toxic' and 'potential rapists'. Or something.

A total upside down world.

Complaining got them suspended. Time to escalate things.

It really is.

Yeah, don't vote for the party that is okay with this. Send them a message.

The Left in a nutshell.

But they'll never do this. The intimidation is the point.

He's not changing, this is voyeurism.

And it needs to stop. It's bad enough private corporations in America encourage this (looking at you Planet Fitness!), but for the government to do this is outrageous. 

We're so lucky a court put a pin in Title IX changes.

Tags: GENDER GENDER IDENTITY HEALTH CARE TRANS UK WOMEN'S RIGHTS

