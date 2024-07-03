State-Sanctioned Sexual Harassment: Female NHS Workers Forced to Change in Front of Men

Thankfully, a court halted Biden's awful Title IX re-write yesterday, otherwise this was coming to a workplace locker room near us, American ladies:

Nurses wanted some privacy in which to change. They didn’t want to take their clothes off in front of a man. A man entered their changing room. They complained. They were suspended. 1/ pic.twitter.com/lJWevHWtQm — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) July 3, 2024

This is how it always goes: men who think they're women get to bully, harass, and abuse real women. And when those women complain, they get in trouble.

A sign is now on the door. So much for it being a female changing room. Why are they even bothering with the pretense? Why even have a changing room? Why not demand the nurses strip in the lobby?



(And don’t dare remove the sign. Says the sign.) 2/ pic.twitter.com/tBOQyDhJwd — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) July 3, 2024

Just despicable.

This is unacceptable!!! — Alokin (@arched_sole) July 3, 2024

It really is.

It is state sanctioned sexual harassment. Strip for the man or lose your job. — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) July 3, 2024

It really is sexual harassment, sanctioned and condoned by the state.

Trans identified males:



The only men you’re not allowed to fear.



The only men you’re not allowed to cover up around.



This will end well for women. — Disabled, Esq. (@MyasthenicT1D) July 3, 2024

It will end so well for women.

If I was them, I’d just go change in the men’s changing room. Seriously, if I’m going to be forced to have naked men in my changing room watching me change, I’d rather it be men who identify as men instead of cos-playing as women when it’s beneficial to them. — Patriot Butterfly 🇺🇸🦋🇺🇸 (@butterfly101luv) July 3, 2024

But those men are 'toxic' and 'potential rapists'. Or something.

So don’t tell an inappropriate joke or you get slapped with sexual harassment at your job, but change with the ladies (while staring at them) and you’re the victim when they complain. We live in upside down world — CaliSteph (@StephaniePille7) July 3, 2024

A total upside down world.

The only sane thing to do is walk out. Every single female nurse in the hospital. This is corporate-sponsored sexual harassment. https://t.co/aE8BCUEx1a — Selenite ✝️👣🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@crochet_mom314) July 3, 2024

Complaining got them suspended. Time to escalate things.

Trans ideology is misogynistic at the core https://t.co/HxnB1bLMic — KT 💚🤍💜 (@womansecondsex) July 3, 2024

It really is.

Ladies, if you vote @UKLabour on Thursday you’ll have nowhere to #change at work.



Both the unions and #Labour SUPPORT THE MALE’S “RIGHT” TO USE FEMALE CHANGING ROOMS BECAUSE HE SAYS “I’m a woman.”#WomensRightsAreHumanRights https://t.co/Zj4GIwMsVJ — bornofwoman 💚🤍💜 🟥🔴 (@bornofwoman) July 3, 2024

Yeah, don't vote for the party that is okay with this. Send them a message.

Typical NHS Trust. Victimise the victim. Reward the bully. https://t.co/E3PksJR1O8 — Lola (@Dolores_Galera) July 3, 2024

The Left in a nutshell.

Separate changing/shower/toilet facilities for everyone would solve this problem. Women shouldn't be suspended/fired for not wanting to change/shower/pee in a male's presence. https://t.co/KJbI6kWiXy — MC Bennett (@SyrenSongs) July 3, 2024

But they'll never do this. The intimidation is the point.

@CDDFTNHS



For anyone who doesn’t know the detail - this revolting man, enabled by trust policies, strode about the female changing room dressed only in tight underpants leering at his female colleagues and asking them when they were going to change



The trust blames the woman https://t.co/vvQJi7yTqE pic.twitter.com/ienGG5uCu3 — Rebecca Marian (@RachelWilde13) July 3, 2024

He's not changing, this is voyeurism.

And it needs to stop. It's bad enough private corporations in America encourage this (looking at you Planet Fitness!), but for the government to do this is outrageous.

We're so lucky a court put a pin in Title IX changes.