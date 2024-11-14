Make Orwell Fiction Again: U.K. Police Investigate Telegraph Journalist Over a Year-Old Tweet

It's becoming clearer every day that the United Kingdom only exists anymore to serve as an object lesson to the United States about what could happen to us if we don't take every last measure to defend our God-given rights that are enshrined in the Constitution.

We've written often in the past about how the U.K. is becoming more and more like Orwell's Oceania as the government enacts laws to punish people for 'hate speech' on social media. They're even training their children to 'spot misinformation,' like you would see in some dystopian science fiction movie.

But a new story from The Telegraph reveals that Great Britain is now going even further down the slippery slope of becoming IngSoc as police are investigating a journalist ... without telling her why.

A journalist at @Telegraph is under investigation by British police for an alleged “hate crime”.



The “hate crime” is a year-old social media post.



She hasn’t been allowed to know what the post is.



She hasn’t been allowed to know who her accuser—her“victim”—is.



Insane. pic.twitter.com/GzA9qBrRKo — Kevin Bass PhD MS (@kevinnbass) November 13, 2024

They won't tell her what her alleged 'offense' is and they won't tell her who her accuser is, they just act with impunity to chill anyone from saying anything that could be construed as hate speech.

A Telegraph journalist is facing a 'Kafkaesque' investigation for allegedly stirring up racial hatred in a social media post last year. Allison Pearson, an award-winning writer, has described how two police officers called at her home at 9.40am on Remembrance Sunday to tell her she was being investigated over the post on X, formerly Twitter, from a year ago. In an article for The Telegraph, she said she was told by one officer that 'I was accused of a non-crime hate incident. It was to do with something I had posted on X a year ago. A YEAR ago? Yes. Stirring up racial hatred apparently.'



When Pearson asked what she had allegedly said in the tweet, the officer said he was not allowed to disclose it ...



... The officer also refused to reveal the accuser’s name. Pearson recalled: ''It’s not the accuser,' the PC said, looking down at his notes. 'They’re called the victim.''

Pearson has not been taken to Room 101 and had rats in cages strapped to her face ... yet. But we can only assume that step in the process is not far off.

The Telegraph also reported that the officers lied to Pearson about another aspect of the case. As she noted above, one officer told her she was being investigated for a 'non-crime hate incident' (whatever the hell that is). However, a police spokesman later stated that the investigation was being treated as a criminal matter.

Welcome to the Ministry of Love.

The warning for Americans couldn't be more explicit.

If Trump hadn't won, that would have become way more common in the USA. The FBI was already making some visits of a similar nature here. — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) November 14, 2024

This is what the USA would have been like under a Harris administration — SoCal CEO (@SocietyInsites) November 13, 2024

We're old enough to remember when Kamala Harris claimed that Donald Trump lost the 'privilege' of his free speech and when Tim Walz claimed that the First Amendment did not protect 'hate speech' or 'misinformation.'

The UK is a fallen state



It was the birthplace of the Magna Carta, and now it’s the graveyard of free speech



Idk how they’re gonna dig themselves out of this one. — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) November 14, 2024

It would seem Britain and Australia are in some kind of dystopian race to see who can be more totalitarian... — Tea Time (@OzAndytime) November 13, 2024

Investigated by police for thought crime, and you don't even get to know what the thought crime was?

It's becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish the UK from the USSR. — Jack (@SkipTerrio) November 14, 2024

It is diabolical and yes, very Soviet in nature.

Elon Musk agreed.

This type of occurrence was common on Twitter as well before Musk bought the platform. Conservatives would often be suspended for mysterious 'violations' and Twitter would often not even say what the offense was.

Even under Musk's ownership, there are still some woke staffers at Twitter who try to get away with this.

The descendants of the Dunkirk survivors have become the very thing their grandfathers fought against. https://t.co/N5UAM3i9na — Joe Gish (FBIPantyRaid) (@FBIPantyRaid) November 14, 2024

It is both sad and terrifying what Great Britain has become.

This is why Trump won. We don’t want this sh-t here too. https://t.co/wVKqVjoo1D — Brian Edward (@BrianEdwardMKE) November 14, 2024

It's one of many reasons Trump won, but it might be one of the most important rationales anyone would have needed to vote for him.

If you live in the UK why would you even take the risk of posting anything on social media at this point? https://t.co/ZUIpuEUebC — JayBee Three (@JayBee_Three) November 14, 2024

That is exactly the point of the U.K.'s 'hate speech' laws.

In Canada the NDP-Liberal government is actively trying to implement this type of policy. In a sane timeline there would be massive demonstrations against this but we live in a country where huge portion of the voting public are mentally ill children https://t.co/Rydb2HNvQ1 — Max Demian (@MaxDemian36) November 14, 2024

The last time Canadians tried to protest for their freedom en masse, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland tried to seize all of their financial assets and the assets of anyone who donated to them. Her justification? The Freedom Truckers were spreading 'hate speech.'

Imagine that.

Do you realize what a bullet the U.S. just dodged preventing the Stasi Democrat party from winning again?

THIS would have been America’s future.

👇🏼 https://t.co/I2tiKn4fkj — Audacious Pundit (@AudaciousPundit) November 14, 2024

Winning one election is a great start, but it won't be enough. Americans cannot stop until such efforts to erode and eliminate our rights are completely destroyed and prohibited.

In a recent conversation with Joe Rogan, actor Russell Crowe (who is from New Zealand, another nation sliding towards authoritarianism) described the importance of America to the world:

'Here's the thing with America... It is the beacon of freedom for everybody in the world' @russellcrowe pic.twitter.com/qdYCOXR6fM — The JRE Companion (@TheJRECompanion) August 21, 2024

Crowe was correct in his assessment. And if America falls down the path that Great Britain has gone, there will be nowhere else to go, nowhere else to run.

We cannot stop the U.K. from trying to punish free speech. But we can prevent that from happening here.

The latest 'hate speech investigation' in England is just another warning for us to keep fighting censorship and intimidation of free expression wherever we see it.