Make Orwell Fiction Again: U.K. Police Investigate Telegraph Journalist Over a Year-Old Tweet

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 PM on November 14, 2024
Meme screenshot

It's becoming clearer every day that the United Kingdom only exists anymore to serve as an object lesson to the United States about what could happen to us if we don't take every last measure to defend our God-given rights that are enshrined in the Constitution. 

We've written often in the past about how the U.K. is becoming more and more like Orwell's Oceania as the government enacts laws to punish people for 'hate speech' on social media. They're even training their children to 'spot misinformation,' like you would see in some dystopian science fiction movie. 

But a new story from The Telegraph reveals that Great Britain is now going even further down the slippery slope of becoming IngSoc as police are investigating a journalist ... without telling her why

They won't tell her what her alleged 'offense' is and they won't tell her who her accuser is, they just act with impunity to chill anyone from saying anything that could be construed as hate speech. 

A Telegraph journalist is facing a 'Kafkaesque' investigation for allegedly stirring up racial hatred in a social media post last year.

Allison Pearson, an award-winning writer, has described how two police officers called at her home at 9.40am on Remembrance Sunday to tell her she was being investigated over the post on X, formerly Twitter, from a year ago.

In an article for The Telegraph, she said she was told by one officer that 'I was accused of a non-crime hate incident. It was to do with something I had posted on X a year ago. A YEAR ago? Yes. Stirring up racial hatred apparently.'

When Pearson asked what she had allegedly said in the tweet, the officer said he was not allowed to disclose it ...

... The officer also refused to reveal the accuser’s name. Pearson recalled: ''It’s not the accuser,' the PC said, looking down at his notes. 'They’re called the victim.''

Pearson has not been taken to Room 101 and had rats in cages strapped to her face ... yet. But we can only assume that step in the process is not far off. 

The Telegraph also reported that the officers lied to Pearson about another aspect of the case. As she noted above, one officer told her she was being investigated for a 'non-crime hate incident' (whatever the hell that is). However, a police spokesman later stated that the investigation was being treated as a criminal matter. 

Welcome to the Ministry of Love. 

The warning for Americans couldn't be more explicit. 

We're old enough to remember when Kamala Harris claimed that Donald Trump lost the 'privilege' of his free speech and when Tim Walz claimed that the First Amendment did not protect 'hate speech' or 'misinformation.'

It is diabolical and yes, very Soviet in nature. 

Elon Musk agreed. 

This type of occurrence was common on Twitter as well before Musk bought the platform. Conservatives would often be suspended for mysterious 'violations' and Twitter would often not even say what the offense was. 

Even under Musk's ownership, there are still some woke staffers at Twitter who try to get away with this. 

It is both sad and terrifying what Great Britain has become. 

It's one of many reasons Trump won, but it might be one of the most important rationales anyone would have needed to vote for him. 

That is exactly the point of the U.K.'s 'hate speech' laws. 

The last time Canadians tried to protest for their freedom en masse, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland tried to seize all of their financial assets and the assets of anyone who donated to them. Her justification? The Freedom Truckers were spreading 'hate speech.'

Imagine that. 

Winning one election is a great start, but it won't be enough. Americans cannot stop until such efforts to erode and eliminate our rights are completely destroyed and prohibited. 

In a recent conversation with Joe Rogan, actor Russell Crowe (who is from New Zealand, another nation sliding towards authoritarianism) described the importance of America to the world: 

Crowe was correct in his assessment. And if America falls down the path that Great Britain has gone, there will be nowhere else to go, nowhere else to run.

We cannot stop the U.K. from trying to punish free speech. But we can prevent that from happening here. 

The latest 'hate speech investigation' in England is just another warning for us to keep fighting censorship and intimidation of free expression wherever we see it. 

