INGSOC is Real: UK Government Tweets Horrifying Warning to People Posting on Social Media

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on August 09, 2024
Twitchy

Pardon our bad Cockney accent, but what in the bloody 'ell is going on over in the U.K.?

Earlier this week, Twitchy reported about how the British government had arrested at least one person for the Orwellian cause of 'Facebook crimes.' Then on Wednesday, the same British government warned its subjects that they could be arrested for retweeting something deemed 'hateful.

God in Heaven, we wish we were joking. 

All of this is stemming from a mass stabbing in Southport at the end of July. Following that, multiple videos surfaced of Muslim immigrants violently attacking people in the streets of Birmingham, with seemingly no response from the police. Across parts of England and Northern Ireland, citizens rose up against all of this violence with protests, some turning into riots, that lasted for a week. Of course, the U.K. government labeled those protesters 'far-right extremists' and began kicking in doors and raiding homes. Not the homes of violent immigrants, mind you, but the homes of citizens protesting. 

Unbelievable. 

Now, the U.K. seems intent on truly turning itself into Oceania from Orwell's 1984, threatening people with arrest and jail for unapproved speech.

Yesterday the Crown Protective Services and the account of the U.K. government issued these two ominous tweets that just scream, 'Big Brother is watching you.'

Good Lord. They might as well have raised the IngSoc flag from Orwell's novel above 10 Downing Street and Buckingham Palace. 

1984 GIFfrom 1984 GIFs

(These days, though, maybe the U.K. government would prefer the Hamas flag.)

Twitter did not exactly respond well -- or at least not compliantly -- to this threat.

THE GLOVES ARE OFF: Jordan Peterson Vows to Fight After Canada's Supreme Court Rejects Reeducation Appeal
Amy Curtis
In their sleep even. 

We like the sentiment there. But we have a better flag for that meme. 

That's more like it. 

Wait, that one's even better. 

Oh, Faramir ratioed the U.K. government but good yesterday. The tweet was buried under a HUGE ratio. At last count, the tweet had almost 33K responses and almost 9K quote tweets, nearly all of them telling the government to go to hell. 

If they ask nicely, American citizens might even enact our own Lend-Lease Act for the British. subjects, so they can better fight back against this tyranny against free speech from their own government.

Yeah. Something like that. 

It's easy for Americans to say all these things though. It took some guts for English people to do the same yesterday, considering that their government was openly threatening them. 

It looks more to us over here across the pond like you are living in a caliphate, brothers. But good for you. 

Good for you two as well.

British folks probably wish they had one of those right about now. 

Oh, the irony. The U.K. government warning against hate speech by using a free speech platform like Twitter to tell its subjects how much they hate them. 

This writer loves the U.K. and has visited often. But never again. Not while this insane, authoritarian government is in charge, anyway. 

There were so many more responses just like this. Like we said, more than 33,000. And even more than that with some very naughty language reserved for the U.K. government (it involved a lot of middle fingers). Too bad they can't arrest us. 

Accordingly, we turn to our favorite (and more wholesome) childhood educational show, Schoolhouse Rock to remind everyone why they can't arrest us. 

We loved that program so much. 

All we can say is, thank God for the First Amendment in America.

Yes, we're aware that the U.S., particularly during the Biden administration, is edging close to this type of punishment of speech and thoughtcrime. Even the Democrats' vice presidential candidate, Tim Walz, recently demonstrated that he thought speech he didn't like should not be protected.

But we still have many protections provided by the First Amendment, not to mention that pesky Second Amendment, which would make the government knocking down everyone's doors a little more difficult than in disarmed Great Britain. 

At least ... we have those protections for now. 

If Americans aren't smart enough to kick Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to the curb in November, who knows how much longer we will have our beloved -- and very necessary -- 1A and 2A?

