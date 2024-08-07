Social Media 'Influencers' Paid Up to $10,000 for Scripted Anti-Trump Videos
Ilhan Omar Being in Congress Cheers Up Tim Walz When He’s Having a...
Report: Tim Walz Has Become an Overnight Sensation on Chinese Social Media
Rashida Tlaib Retweets Altered Image with Disgusting Claim About Israel's Soldiers
Weird Tampon Fanfic From Washington Post Gender and Society Columnist
Tim Walz Will Replace the Dad You Lost to Fox News
THIS Is Weird: Check Out the Bizarre, Kinda Violent Post From a Harris-Walz...
Nancy Pelosi Demands MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Ask If JD Vance Ever Saw Combat
In Least Shocking News EVER, Google Admits It Intentionally Omitted Trump Assassination Re...
Walz: There’s No Guarantee to Free Speech With Disinformation or Hate Speech
Well, Looky Here: Kamala Harris Donated to Defund the Police Group As Recently...
OOF: David Hogg Keeps Digging and Face Plants Spectacularly With His 'Change a...
WATCH: Jake Tapper Tries DESPERATELY to Stop CNN Panel From Being Antisemitic On-Air
'When You've Lost CNN': Looks Like JD Vance Might Have ENDED Tim Walz's...

UK Warns Citizens They Can Be Arrested for Hateful Retweets

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on August 07, 2024
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Never mind the clashes U.K. police have had with mobs of Muslim immigrants — recently, after three little girls were killed in a knife attack on a dance class, native white Britons began to riot. We'd been assured that riots are the language of the unheard, but the fact that it was a "far-right" anti-migrant movement was enough for Prime Minister Keir Starmer to condemn the violence. 

Advertisement

As we showed you Tuesday night, a man in the U.K. filmed himself being arrested by two police officers over a Facebook post that was deemed "offensive."

Officials in the U.K. are warning Britons to be extra cautious on social media — they have police dedicated not only to social media posts, but retweets of social media posts. Simply retweeting a post can get you arrested.

Interesting this comes as we learn that vice presidential candidate Tim Walz believes free speech doesn't guarantee the right to spread disinformation or hate speech.

Thank goodness for the American Revolution and the First Amendment.

Recommended

THIS Is Weird: Check Out the Bizarre, Kinda Violent Post From a Harris-Walz Stan (Who Tried to Delete It)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Unfettered migration has been a disaster but you're not allowed to say so online. People might believe it.

***

Tags: ARREST POLICE RETWEET RIOTS TWITTER UNITED KINGDOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS Is Weird: Check Out the Bizarre, Kinda Violent Post From a Harris-Walz Stan (Who Tried to Delete It)
Amy Curtis
Rashida Tlaib Retweets Altered Image with Disgusting Claim About Israel's Soldiers
justmindy
OOF: David Hogg Keeps Digging and Face Plants Spectacularly With His 'Change a Tire' Challenge
Grateful Calvin
Social Media 'Influencers' Paid Up to $10,000 for Scripted Anti-Trump Videos
Brett T.
'When You've Lost CNN': Looks Like JD Vance Might Have ENDED Tim Walz's Honeymoon With the Media
Doug P.
Weird Tampon Fanfic From Washington Post Gender and Society Columnist
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THIS Is Weird: Check Out the Bizarre, Kinda Violent Post From a Harris-Walz Stan (Who Tried to Delete It) Amy Curtis
Advertisement