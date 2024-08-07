UK Warns Citizens They Can Be Arrested for Hateful Retweets

Never mind the clashes U.K. police have had with mobs of Muslim immigrants — recently, after three little girls were killed in a knife attack on a dance class, native white Britons began to riot. We'd been assured that riots are the language of the unheard, but the fact that it was a "far-right" anti-migrant movement was enough for Prime Minister Keir Starmer to condemn the violence.

As we showed you Tuesday night, a man in the U.K. filmed himself being arrested by two police officers over a Facebook post that was deemed "offensive."

Officials in the U.K. are warning Britons to be extra cautious on social media — they have police dedicated not only to social media posts, but retweets of social media posts. Simply retweeting a post can get you arrested.

NEW - UK may now arrest citizens for "retweets" deemed hateful.pic.twitter.com/WWlcjgamog — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 7, 2024

The UK media warned that reposting other people’s social media content related to the ongoing riots could be a criminal offense, and that there are teams of people scouring the internet “looking for this sort of thing.”pic.twitter.com/amR6csiID0 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 7, 2024

Interesting this comes as we learn that vice presidential candidate Tim Walz believes free speech doesn't guarantee the right to spread disinformation or hate speech.

The UK government cares more about mean words online than three girls being stabbed to death. — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminjlee) August 7, 2024

Where did the meme hurt you? pic.twitter.com/aQn1hZOmE4 — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 7, 2024

Sounds like a totalitarian regime. This is insane. — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) August 7, 2024

Thank goodness for the American Revolution and the First Amendment.

The demise of modern civilization is here. These people are lunatics. — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) August 7, 2024

You can’t vote your way out of this tyranny. — Cyber Insecurity Specialist 🇺🇸 (@MechaBodzilla) August 7, 2024

Anything but to admit that their immigration policy has been a disaster — Mayson Burch (@anticatlady) August 7, 2024

Hey, the illegal immigrants in the UK are rarely asylum seekers. Come at me @ukhomeoffice — DeanUK53 (@HiggitGamer) August 7, 2024

Citizens of the UK, fight now or you’ll never have the chance again. — Gilbert Kitchens ✝️🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Gilbeezyskit93) August 7, 2024

You know your taxes are well-spent when your government arrests you for a retweet. — Joey van Oranje (@birdseye88) August 7, 2024

Unfettered migration has been a disaster but you're not allowed to say so online. People might believe it.

Armed migrants walk behind a reporter as she discusses "far-right" protestors pic.twitter.com/rKgYAa1LbN — Amit Shah (Parody) (@Motabhai012) August 7, 2024

