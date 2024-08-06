WATCH: British Police Make Arrests Over 'Offensive' Facebook Posts

Give thanks for the First Amendment, because it's the only thing standing between us and this dystopian future:

British Police: You've Made Some "Offensive" Comments on Facebook, and We're Here to Arrest You



After 3 young girls were brutally murdered, speech is the crime that police focus on.



This type of sh*t is why Elon Musk believes, "Civil war is inevitable."

pic.twitter.com/WERQw79haJ — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 6, 2024

All this stems from the stabbing of several children at a Taylor Swift dance class, which saw riots and protests, and the crackdown of government on the supposed 'far-right' protesters and not the violent roaming gangs of Muslims.

Seeing the UK police arrest a man for making a Facebook post has got to be the most DYSTOPIAN proof of the communist takeover of Britain.

You can't have an opinion; you can't protest for your country; they want you to bend the knee and allow your subjugation... — Global Statistics (@Globalstats11) August 6, 2024

Yep.

They are crazy — GAZAWOOD - the PALLYWOOD saga (@GAZAWOOD1) August 6, 2024

Absolutely insane.

Brits, continue to rise up — Dent In The World 🚁🤸 (@dentintheworld) August 6, 2024

Yes.

And people wonder how good Germans ever could have gone along with the Nazis - this is the first step. — James Isherwell (@jamesisherwell) August 6, 2024

It sure is.

Because someone reported these posts to the authorities. This is what Tim Walz means when he says socialism is 'neighborliness', by the way.

Migrant gangs are reportedly entering pubs and cafes to attack Brits. pic.twitter.com/AB7sjM4nKw — Amit Shah (Parody) (@Motabhai012) August 6, 2024

But the police won't be showing up at their doors.

It came to Canada, came to England, and would have been here in the US, too, but for @elonmusk.

If the blue hairs were still running Twitter like they did in 2020, where would we be today? — JNovy (@JNovy_) August 6, 2024

No place good, for sure.

Which is why the Left is so mad Elon owns X now.

How can these police do this willingly?



It’s disgustingly oppressive. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 6, 2024

They are an arm of the state and enforce the state laws.

Dear @CityPolice @metpoliceuk



You’re a bunch of authoritarian wankers. Is that “grossly offensive” to you?



You wipers of other people’s bottoms!



Fortunately, I am an American citizen, not a British subject, so I have the right to be offensive. https://t.co/dZ5B6E5bpg — Political Sock (@politicalsock) August 6, 2024

Thank goodness for the First Amendment.

Absolutely Orwellian.

Arrested for making comments on Facebook!



Is this Britain or the Soviet Union?



Is this accurate @CommunityNotes? https://t.co/ov7lKEUl2C — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2024

Yes, it is. We've seen other videos of it.

Facebook commenters are easier to arrest than under-30 men with machetes. https://t.co/VkQhTDMncb — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) August 6, 2024

It sure is. Which is why they do this.

The Nazis in Great Britain are now arresting people for Facebook posts.



REALIZE WHERE WE ARE https://t.co/ISEPpQ7YJK — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 6, 2024

And work like hell to make sure it doesn't happen here.