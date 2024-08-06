Tim Walz Is Kamala Harris' First Big Policy Decision, and It's a BAD...
WATCH: British Police Make Arrests Over 'Offensive' Facebook Posts

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on August 06, 2024
Twitter

Give thanks for the First Amendment, because it's the only thing standing between us and this dystopian future:

Advertisement

All this stems from the stabbing of several children at a Taylor Swift dance class, which saw riots and protests, and the crackdown of government on the supposed 'far-right' protesters and not the violent roaming gangs of Muslims.

Yep.

Absolutely insane.

Yes.

It sure is.

Because someone reported these posts to the authorities. This is what Tim Walz means when he says socialism is 'neighborliness', by the way.

But the police won't be showing up at their doors.

No place good, for sure.

Which is why the Left is so mad Elon owns X now.

They are an arm of the state and enforce the state laws.

Thank goodness for the First Amendment.

Absolutely Orwellian.

Yes, it is. We've seen other videos of it.

It sure is. Which is why they do this.

And work like hell to make sure it doesn't happen here.

