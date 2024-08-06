WATCH: British Police Make Arrests Over 'Offensive' Facebook Posts

Give thanks for the First Amendment, because it's the only thing standing between us and this dystopian future:
British Police: You've Made Some "Offensive" Comments on Facebook, and We're Here to Arrest You— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 6, 2024
After 3 young girls were brutally murdered, speech is the crime that police focus on.
This type of sh*t is why Elon Musk believes, "Civil war is inevitable."
pic.twitter.com/WERQw79haJ
All this stems from the stabbing of several children at a Taylor Swift dance class, which saw riots and protests, and the crackdown of government on the supposed 'far-right' protesters and not the violent roaming gangs of Muslims.
Seeing the UK police arrest a man for making a Facebook post has got to be the most DYSTOPIAN proof of the communist takeover of Britain.— Global Statistics (@Globalstats11) August 6, 2024
You can't have an opinion; you can't protest for your country; they want you to bend the knee and allow your subjugation...
Yep.
They are crazy— GAZAWOOD - the PALLYWOOD saga (@GAZAWOOD1) August 6, 2024
Absolutely insane.
Brits, continue to rise up— Dent In The World 🚁🤸 (@dentintheworld) August 6, 2024
Yes.
And people wonder how good Germans ever could have gone along with the Nazis - this is the first step.— James Isherwell (@jamesisherwell) August 6, 2024
It sure is.
Because someone reported these posts to the authorities. This is what Tim Walz means when he says socialism is 'neighborliness', by the way.
Migrant gangs are reportedly entering pubs and cafes to attack Brits. pic.twitter.com/AB7sjM4nKw— Amit Shah (Parody) (@Motabhai012) August 6, 2024
But the police won't be showing up at their doors.
It came to Canada, came to England, and would have been here in the US, too, but for @elonmusk.— JNovy (@JNovy_) August 6, 2024
If the blue hairs were still running Twitter like they did in 2020, where would we be today?
No place good, for sure.
Which is why the Left is so mad Elon owns X now.
How can these police do this willingly?— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 6, 2024
It’s disgustingly oppressive.
They are an arm of the state and enforce the state laws.
Dear @CityPolice @metpoliceuk— Political Sock (@politicalsock) August 6, 2024
You’re a bunch of authoritarian wankers. Is that “grossly offensive” to you?
You wipers of other people’s bottoms!
Fortunately, I am an American citizen, not a British subject, so I have the right to be offensive. https://t.co/dZ5B6E5bpg
Thank goodness for the First Amendment.
Orwellian https://t.co/Jsrh8SGRq4— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 6, 2024
Absolutely Orwellian.
Arrested for making comments on Facebook!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2024
Is this Britain or the Soviet Union?
Is this accurate @CommunityNotes? https://t.co/ov7lKEUl2C
Yes, it is. We've seen other videos of it.
Facebook commenters are easier to arrest than under-30 men with machetes. https://t.co/VkQhTDMncb— FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) August 6, 2024
It sure is. Which is why they do this.
The Nazis in Great Britain are now arresting people for Facebook posts.— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 6, 2024
REALIZE WHERE WE ARE https://t.co/ISEPpQ7YJK
And work like hell to make sure it doesn't happen here.
