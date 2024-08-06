You Mad, Bro? Editor of the Financial Times Says Elon Musk Is a 'Menace to Democracy'

Biden Admin Temporarily Pauses Migrant ‘Parole Flights’ After Fraud Findings
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on August 06, 2024
Twitchy

The Left is so mad that Elon Musk bough Twitter/X, and now they don't have a stranglehold on all social media platforms. A few years ago, posting factual information about, say, Hunter Biden's laptop was enough to earn you a ban from the site.

Now that they can't control the information, they've moved back to the tired old trope of saying the people they disagree with are the problem.

Meet Edward Luce, associate editor of the Financial Times. He thinks Elon Musk's ownership of X is a 'menace' to democracy.

Cope and seethe, Ed.

He is wrong.

Nope.

Sure is.

So are we.

Just perfection.

That's what it boils down to.

It really exposes how they think.

Nope. Because they liked that.

Never enough.

None whatsoever.

All the way off.

And Elon himself chimes in:

The post continues after the cut off:

Listen Ed, if you want to refute something, it is easy to do on this platform, unlike the tripe you publish in your legacy paper.

Mic. Drop.

