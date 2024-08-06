You Mad, Bro? Editor of the Financial Times Says Elon Musk Is a 'Menace to Democracy'

The Left is so mad that Elon Musk bough Twitter/X, and now they don't have a stranglehold on all social media platforms. A few years ago, posting factual information about, say, Hunter Biden's laptop was enough to earn you a ban from the site.

Now that they can't control the information, they've moved back to the tired old trope of saying the people they disagree with are the problem.

Meet Edward Luce, associate editor of the Financial Times. He thinks Elon Musk's ownership of X is a 'menace' to democracy.

Can't say this enough; Elon Musk's menace to democracy is intolerable. He's using the largest & most influential platform in the democratic world to stoke racial conflict and civil breakdown - in his own posts & what X promotes. Democracies can no longer ignore this. — Edward Luce (@EdwardGLuce) August 5, 2024

Cope and seethe, Ed.

Edward,

You are absolutely wrong on this one. The people stoking racial conflict are the politicians who oversee the disastrous mass migration policies over decades and who have ignored every form of civilized entreaty to put a stop to unplanned chaotic immigration or effectively… — Ayaan Hirsi Ali (@Ayaan) August 5, 2024

He is wrong.

Any comment on how the Democrat elite staged a coup on the democratically nominated candidate? — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 5, 2024

Nope.

Sure is.

Reveling in your sorry tears. Enjoying all of it. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 6, 2024

So are we.

This your publication about a month ago? That aged well. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/mFpvz5mQea — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 6, 2024

Just perfection.

Regime media member

Angry the proles have a voice — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) August 5, 2024

That's what it boils down to.

Letting people freely speak their minds is a "Menace to democracy" https://t.co/DqbAO4gkAo — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) August 6, 2024

It really exposes how they think.

But the “muh democracy” horde had no problem with pre Musk fascist controlled Twitter. https://t.co/EGKGlMbPi2 — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) August 6, 2024

Nope. Because they liked that.

Cry harder.



Just a reminder, boys and girls… No matter how much you despise the media, it’s never enough. https://t.co/6PN2u4ccRk — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) August 6, 2024

Never enough.

They have no idea they're the villains, do they? https://t.co/fzksU2Bd1m — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) August 6, 2024

None whatsoever.

Please tell us what opinions are allowed to be spoken aloud.

Just kidding, we don't give a fvck what you think.

Now piss off. https://t.co/TXju5JryOH — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) August 5, 2024

All the way off.

And Elon himself chimes in:

The same legacy media dingbats who lied repeatedly, claiming “X/Twitter is dying”, are now saying it’s the “largest & most influential platform” 🤣🤣🤣



The real crime here is that my sides hurt from laughing at the irony!



Listen Ed, if you want to refute something, it is easy… https://t.co/l1IkYBvV9l — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2024

The post continues after the cut off:

Listen Ed, if you want to refute something, it is easy to do on this platform, unlike the tripe you publish in your legacy paper.

Mic. Drop.