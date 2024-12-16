January 6 Committee Democrat Won’t Refuse Biden Pardon Despite Saying He Broke No...
Definitely Defeated: Kamala Serves Up Repetitive Word Salad at Annual DNC Holiday Dinner

Warren Squire  |  2:30 AM on December 16, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Democratic National Committee had its holiday reception in Washington, D.C. Sunday. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were present for the event where guests were treated to a lovely meal which came with a repetitive word salad courtesy of Kamala.

Grab a fork. (WATCH)

Kamala is continuing her campaign lying streak by claiming her throughly defeated party is not defeated.

Posters were quick to point out the truth that alludes Kamala.

Many were claiming that Kamala was not only in the holiday spirit, she also helped herself with some spirits from the bar.

Kamala sure does love some wine with her whine.

Many posters correctly pointed out Kamala is an empty suit with nothing but empty words.

That’s correct. The power belongs to the people and they voted for President-Elect Donald Trump. He will kindly remind Kamala she is indeed defeated when she has to swear him into office on Inauguration Day.

Tags: CHRISTMAS DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE DEMOCRATIC PARTY DNC KAMALA HARRIS LOSS

