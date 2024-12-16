Definitely Defeated: Kamala Serves Up Repetitive Word Salad at Annual DNC Holiday Dinner

The Democratic National Committee had its holiday reception in Washington, D.C. Sunday. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were present for the event where guests were treated to a lovely meal which came with a repetitive word salad courtesy of Kamala.

How many times can she say "defeated"? Vice President Kamala Harris told Democrats at a DNC holiday event "we are not defeated" and spoke again about not letting an individual take away "power" as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House. pic.twitter.com/7zQqP4sZoH — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 16, 2024

Kamala is continuing her campaign lying streak by claiming her throughly defeated party is not defeated.

Posters were quick to point out the truth that alludes Kamala.

How many times can she say "defeated" before she realizes it’s her party that’s been losing every step of the way? But sure, Kamala, keep telling us that you're not defeated while Trump is gearing up for round two. Maybe one of these days, she’ll actually believe it herself! — N.L.R. (@NaturalWay_NLR) December 16, 2024

Yes you are, You were humiliated, destroyed, wiped out, pummeled, embarrassed, shellacked, spanked, whipped, and thoroughly trounced. — JC Disciple AF Vet (@krew_ny) December 16, 2024

Kamala’s dead wrong! She and the Democrats were defeated and they will no longer be in power. She’s being delusional. — Gen (@GenDSouza2) December 16, 2024

BTW y’all were DEFEATED — Kevin Betti (@KevinBetti) December 16, 2024

She was so defeated! Bigly defeated! A HUGE defeat! Lol — 95WorldSeriesChamps (@StarFan62) December 16, 2024

Many were claiming that Kamala was not only in the holiday spirit, she also helped herself with some spirits from the bar.

The only thing not defeated about Kammy is her wine cellar...that's full....but stockpiles are falling.



Waffles — Waffle Ladders (@waffle_ladders) December 16, 2024

So it was an open bar event? — The Snarky Mushroom☠🍄 (@SnarkyMushroom) December 16, 2024

"power" = "wine" in this speech — Bruce (@ChloesDadBB) December 16, 2024

Kamala sure does love some wine with her whine.

Many posters correctly pointed out Kamala is an empty suit with nothing but empty words.

How is it possible to say so many words, and say absolutely nothing? — MrDude (@RichardBoy78765) December 16, 2024

She picks one word and hangs onto it for dear life when she is giving a speach — R J Marker (@RJMarker369) December 16, 2024

She tries so hard to be inspiring, and it just falls flat. Every single time. — mindgames (@karen80974666) December 16, 2024

It wasn’t her power to lose. It was the people’s power to give. — Super DL PBT (@SerpentSkullSS) December 16, 2024

That’s correct. The power belongs to the people and they voted for President-Elect Donald Trump. He will kindly remind Kamala she is indeed defeated when she has to swear him into office on Inauguration Day.