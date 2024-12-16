Poll Position: Pollster Who Had Kamala Winning Iowa is Refuting Election Interference Claims

Host of Cringemas Present: Celebrating Our Final Kamala-Cackling Holiday Season
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on December 16, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Remember J Ann Selzer? She’s the pollster who published that ridiculous presidential poll which had Kamala Harris winning Iowa by three points. Trump eventually won Iowa by double-digits. That poll gave ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats not only hope that Kamala could win, but the poll was used by the legacy media to push that fake narrative. Many are accusing her of election interference for sharing the poll. Now, she’s out trying to refute them.

See for yourself. (WATCH)

Assuming no ill intent, many posters are wondering with the numbers so out of whack why she still decided to share the poll with the public.

Read on.

Others are assigning ill intent, because the alternative is she’s a blundering fool.

Here’s how they’re framing it.

Many are confused why she’s okay with being labeled incompetent, instead of just confessing she wanted to help Kamala, if that’s the case.

Commenters explain.

We won’t have to hear much from her again. Well, at least no more crazy polls. Selzer announced her retirement last month. That decision is currently polling 100% ‘favorable’ with Trump voters.

