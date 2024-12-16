Poll Position: Pollster Who Had Kamala Winning Iowa is Refuting Election Interference Claims

Remember J Ann Selzer? She’s the pollster who published that ridiculous presidential poll which had Kamala Harris winning Iowa by three points. Trump eventually won Iowa by double-digits. That poll gave ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats not only hope that Kamala could win, but the poll was used by the legacy media to push that fake narrative. Many are accusing her of election interference for sharing the poll. Now, she’s out trying to refute them.

Pollster J Ann Selzer defends herself against accusations that she criminally manipulated her Iowa poll to benefit the Kamala Harris campaign:

J Ann Selzer: "In such a public poll:

And the allegations I take very seriously, they're saying that this was election interference,… pic.twitter.com/423WYGb52f — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 15, 2024

Assuming no ill intent, many posters are wondering with the numbers so out of whack why she still decided to share the poll with the public.

There's no way she could have gotten it so wrong unless she was biased in her poll. A good statistician not only looks at their results, but checks to see if it makes sense. When no other poll has been near your results you should question them. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) December 15, 2024

She's the pollster that lied about Iowa, isn't she? pic.twitter.com/BmdUZso2GK — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) December 15, 2024

Others are assigning ill intent, because the alternative is she’s a blundering fool.

She either did it on purpose or she's completely incompetent — Ignatius J Reilly (@Ign_J_Reilly) December 15, 2024

It matters not what she claims. Either she lied or was off by a Grand Canyon margin and discredited herself either way. — 𝐃𝐁 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝕋𝕏 (@DBCooperTX) December 15, 2024

Many are confused why she’s okay with being labeled incompetent, instead of just confessing she wanted to help Kamala, if that’s the case.

Wouldn't it be easier to admit you did intentionally carry water for Harris than admitting that you suck so badly at your job that your results are off by many, many, many standard deviations from reality? — Please Stop (@plzstop42069) December 15, 2024

Ones a serious crime, the other isn't.



She's going with totally incompetent.



Not surprised she chose play dumb... — Max Rockatansky (@maxrockatans) December 15, 2024

That could be seen as election interference or manipulation.



She would probably face legal troubles.



“0% of Dem likely voters are voting Trump”

That was in her poll.

Data not seen in any other poll state or nation wide.



Not once.

Her and Nate Silver should be ashamed. — Martin Lara (@Lucky7MLJ) December 15, 2024

She's either a manipulative liar lacking good moral judgment or hopelessly incompetent and should maybe seek a career in tending a garden. Either way, can we never hear from her again? — Nicomachus (@evan_georgeson) December 15, 2024

We won’t have to hear much from her again. Well, at least no more crazy polls. Selzer announced her retirement last month. That decision is currently polling 100% ‘favorable’ with Trump voters.