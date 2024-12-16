Host of Cringemas Present: Celebrating Our Final Kamala-Cackling Holiday Season

State of the Chart: Chris Cillizza Blind to Fox News Post-Election Viewership Rise
Warren Squire  |  1:30 AM on December 16, 2024
Grok AI via @Huff4Congress

It’s beginning to look a lot like Cringemas! This is our last holiday season with Vice President Kamala Harris in the White House. Take a second and cherish that glorious thought. Ok, this is our final cackling Christmas with the biggest loser of 2024. You ready?

Unleash the cackle! (WATCH)

Now, we want you do something. You ready? Alright, now imagine four more years of Kamala. We know, it’s absolutely terrifying.

Let’s see how our commenters on X are doing with the exercise.

Of course, we already have a frame of reference since we’ve just endured four loooooonnnnngggg years of Kamala cracking herself up and laughing over nothing.

Pepperidge Farm remembers…

Some took the imagining too far. Truth be told, we probably dodged President Kamala (shudder) announcing Trans-Indigenous Horticulture Day or something equally cringey.

Kamala’s birthday, a holiday? Um, no.

Let’s face it, Christmas happened on Election Day. We must have been extra nice to avoid these two rocks in our stockings for four to eight years.

Take a last look at what could have been.

What a knucklehead!

Count your (early) Christmas and holiday blessings.

Yes, the election of President-Elect Donald Trump means that a Harris/Walz administration remains locked in our imaginations and nightmares, not running wild in our White House.

