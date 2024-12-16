Host of Cringemas Present: Celebrating Our Final Kamala-Cackling Holiday Season

It’s beginning to look a lot like Cringemas! This is our last holiday season with Vice President Kamala Harris in the White House. Take a second and cherish that glorious thought. Ok, this is our final cackling Christmas with the biggest loser of 2024. You ready?

Unleash the cackle! (WATCH)

KAMALA (CRINGE): "The holiday season is one of my favorite times of year. That, and my birthday. Ha ha ha ha ha!"



We really dodged a bullet here. pic.twitter.com/HoP0QYPF79 — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) December 16, 2024

Now, we want you do something. You ready? Alright, now imagine four more years of Kamala. We know, it’s absolutely terrifying.

Let’s see how our commenters on X are doing with the exercise.

Please don’t make me! I’ll do anything you want, but please don’t make me imagine it! 😫 — The Stealthy Stethoscope 🩺🇺🇸 (@Stealthoscope) December 16, 2024

I did. Almost bought property in Costa Rica — Eric the Red (@EricSmi82883915) December 16, 2024

Thankfully, that's all it will be. An imagination. — A Stoner Plays VR (@PaulMos96939035) December 16, 2024

Of course, we already have a frame of reference since we’ve just endured four loooooonnnnngggg years of Kamala cracking herself up and laughing over nothing.

Pepperidge Farm remembers…

No thanks! I already had enough after the last 4 years of her! — Nicki 🇺🇸 (@so_anyway_) December 16, 2024

We had 4 years of that already, and it sucked !! — The Dibster (@richarddibX) December 16, 2024

We already endured 4 years of this. Haven't you noticed? — Boris Goldstein (@BMGoldstein) December 16, 2024

Some took the imagining too far. Truth be told, we probably dodged President Kamala (shudder) announcing Trans-Indigenous Horticulture Day or something equally cringey.

and imagine all the dei/woke holidays meanwhile they cancel all the ones we grew up with — MAGA Firearms & Tech (@O094864176) December 16, 2024

The sheer narcissism of her "birthday" being her other favorite holiday. She definitively wasn't joking about that, she's the worst kind of self serving women. — KJ (@val_runs_ok) December 16, 2024

Kamala’s birthday, a holiday? Um, no.

Let’s face it, Christmas happened on Election Day. We must have been extra nice to avoid these two rocks in our stockings for four to eight years.

Take a last look at what could have been.

pic.twitter.com/zpCJ78FQNF — C R Certified Deplorable Garbage Baier (@Swingguy50200) December 16, 2024

What a knucklehead!

Count your (early) Christmas and holiday blessings.

We dodged the ultimate bullet — MAGA Garbage (@Jake_Young2) December 16, 2024

We dodged the cringe bullet, didn’t we? — Mago (@Magoofliberty) December 16, 2024

Trump literally dodged a bullet so we wouldn't have to imagine this. — Uncle Sigma (@unclesigma30) December 16, 2024

Yes, the election of President-Elect Donald Trump means that a Harris/Walz administration remains locked in our imaginations and nightmares, not running wild in our White House.