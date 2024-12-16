State of the Chart: Chris Cillizza Blind to Fox News Post-Election Viewership Rise

Chris Cillizza has made a startling discovery - cable news is dying! Well, duh! That’s a pretty safe thing to say. But, Chris decided to include a graph with his proclamation. See, if you can figure out why Chris and his graph are causing lots of laughs.

Take a look.

FIFY:



MSNBC and CNN are dying, people pic.twitter.com/Uiprhq21LZ — Darth Bulldog #GoDawgs (@OverpaidA) December 15, 2024

Yes, overall cable is dying, but it’s left-leaning cable news that’s in a free fall. Cable news got an election viewership bump. That’s gone for CNN and MSNBC, only Fox News has been able to build viewers post-election season. That’s all obvious from the graph. Well, unless you’re Chris Cillizza. Posters really let him have it. First, attacking his inability to clearly see the graph.

Here we go!

This graph definitely tells a story, Chris. Try again with the headline. — Rational Numbers (@rat_numbers) December 15, 2024

You seem to be missing a LARGE section of that chart if that's what you're taking away from it. — Walter Watson (@crazywalt77) December 15, 2024

LOL, just "cable" Chris? I get that you can't be honest about it but my goodness man, have some self respect. — Roper (@Roper70) December 15, 2024

Those bars in the middle would seem to provide a counterpoint — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) December 16, 2024

Ouch!

Next, they attacked his inability to process the info on the graph.

Fox News is dominating while the far left garbage networks are failing badly.



Amusing that you can't see the obvious. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 15, 2024

Looks like Fox's ratings are up in that chart.



I think you meant MSNBC and CNN are dying... — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) December 15, 2024

CNN and MSNBC are hemorrhaging viewers for doing exactly what you're doing right now:



blatantly lying when there's obvious evidence to the contrary right in front of you — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) December 15, 2024

MSNBC and CNN are dying. Fox’s ratings improved. — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) December 15, 2024

Except for Fox News, CNN is almost non-existent they can't even get a million viewers on any show, night time so-called stars can't even get a half a million — ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) December 15, 2024

400,000 peak time viewers in a country of 300 million. — Cannae, Gaugamela, Austerlitz (@TherouxPeter) December 15, 2024

It’s a well deserved death.



Entirely self inflicted. — ChazParker1 (@ChasParker1) December 15, 2024

Yes, CNN and MSNBC are getting exactly what they deserve. Let’s summarize what we (but not Chris) have learned (mostly) from the graph. Cable is dying, that’s a given. Left-leaning news outlets, CNN and MSNBC, are hemorrhaging viewers after the election. Fox News was able to build off of its election coverage. Pretty sure Chris doesn’t want a graph of what comes next for his buds at CNN. Even if he did, could he even understand it?