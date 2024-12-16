State of the Chart: Chris Cillizza Blind to Fox News Post-Election Viewership Rise

Host of Cringemas Present: Celebrating Our Final Kamala-Cackling Holiday Season
Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on December 16, 2024
CNN

Chris Cillizza has made a startling discovery - cable news is dying! Well, duh! That’s a pretty safe thing to say. But, Chris decided to include a graph with his proclamation. See, if you can figure out why Chris and his graph are causing lots of laughs.

Take a look.

Yes, overall cable is dying, but it’s left-leaning cable news that’s in a free fall. Cable news got an election viewership bump. That’s gone for CNN and MSNBC, only Fox News has been able to build viewers post-election season. That’s all obvious from the graph. Well, unless you’re Chris Cillizza. Posters really let him have it. First, attacking his inability to clearly see the graph.

Here we go!

Ouch!

Next, they attacked his inability to process the info on the graph.

Yes, CNN and MSNBC are getting exactly what they deserve. Let’s summarize what we (but not Chris) have learned (mostly) from the graph. Cable is dying, that’s a given. Left-leaning news outlets, CNN and MSNBC, are hemorrhaging viewers after the election. Fox News was able to build off of its election coverage. Pretty sure Chris doesn’t want a graph of what comes next for his buds at CNN. Even if he did, could he even understand it?

Tags: CNN FAKE NEWS FOX NEWS FOX NEWS CHANNEL FUNNY GRAPHIC

