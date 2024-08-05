Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting Are Publicly Pummeling Women as Democrats and the...
The Atlantic Writes About Kamala Harris’ ‘Oddball Charms’
Women: Never, Ever Apologize
As Rumors Swirl He Might Be Kamala's Running Mate, a Flashback to Gov....
CNN Tracks Down Republicans to React to J.D. Vance's 'Childless Cat Ladies' Dig
The Economist Says America's 'Far-Right' Is 'Emboldened' and 'Ready for Violence' If Trump...
Education Secretary Says Defending Public Education is Part of 'Brat Summer'
BuzzFeed Lists 11 'Major Wins' Attributed to Vice President Kamala Harris
UK Secretary of State Says Citizens Mad About Migrant Violence Will 'Pay the...
Kamala Harris Says Like Everybody Has to Stay Woke, Then Cackles
WORD SALAD: As Our Savings Crash, at Least Twitter Had Some Fun With...
How Are YOU Doing? Amid Stock Market Crash, Remember What Chuck Schumer Said...
Oh-So-Tolerant Leftist Sends NASTY Hate Message to Riley Gaines
Kamala Harris Backed Reparations Bill That 'Eliminates' Laws Which Negatively Affect Afric...

UK Citizen Films Arrested for ‘Facebook Crimes’

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on August 05, 2024
Meme screenshot

As our own Amy Curtis reported earlier, U.K. Secretary of State Yvette Cooper said "far-right" protestors would “pay the price — imprisonment, travel bans, and more.” This came after native Britons took to the streets to protest the takeover of the country by Muslim migrants and the stabbing death of three little girls at a Taylor Swift dance camp and the injury of many more, some critical. It was soapy but mostly peaceful:

Advertisement

Here's Birmingham Monday:

Newly elected (with the help of the communists) Prime Minister Keir Starmer is on it.

Recommended

WORD SALAD: As Our Savings Crash, at Least Twitter Had Some Fun With #KamalaExplainsTheStockMarket
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The U.K. also will not tolerate mean social media posts about their newcomers. This man filmed himself being arrested over Facebook posts.

It makes us really appreciate the First Amendment.

Advertisement

Migrants are now a protected class against "hate speech" in Britain and Scotland. Scotland's newly passed legislation includes prosecution for those who "criticize migrants" either in person or online, by sharing a meme.

***

Tags: FACEBOOK HATE SPEECH MIGRANTS UNITED KINGDOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WORD SALAD: As Our Savings Crash, at Least Twitter Had Some Fun With #KamalaExplainsTheStockMarket
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
CNN Tracks Down Republicans to React to J.D. Vance's 'Childless Cat Ladies' Dig
Brett T.
Oh-So-Tolerant Leftist Sends NASTY Hate Message to Riley Gaines
Amy Curtis
As Rumors Swirl He Might Be Kamala's Running Mate, a Flashback to Gov. Walz and His No Good Choices
justmindy
The Atlantic Writes About Kamala Harris’ ‘Oddball Charms’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WORD SALAD: As Our Savings Crash, at Least Twitter Had Some Fun With #KamalaExplainsTheStockMarket Grateful Calvin
Advertisement