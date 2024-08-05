UK Citizen Films Arrested for ‘Facebook Crimes’

As our own Amy Curtis reported earlier, U.K. Secretary of State Yvette Cooper said "far-right" protestors would “pay the price — imprisonment, travel bans, and more.” This came after native Britons took to the streets to protest the takeover of the country by Muslim migrants and the stabbing death of three little girls at a Taylor Swift dance camp and the injury of many more, some critical. It was soapy but mostly peaceful:

The scenes from Southport are incredibly moving. Children, amongst a sea of flowers, blowing bubbles into the air to represent “kisses to heaven” in commemoration of Bebe, Alice and Elsie. A beautiful, poignant tribute, full of innocence and hope. What a wonderful community. pic.twitter.com/4NFM1Jdfl0 — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) August 5, 2024

Here's Birmingham Monday:

This is Birmingham. Coming soon to every city in the UK as mass migration continues. pic.twitter.com/kvv8nyP2XO — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 5, 2024

The roads have been shut down by migrant groups in Birmingham. Not a single police in sight. pic.twitter.com/ham3hAyWWO — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) August 5, 2024

“There might be a far-right protest in this part of Birmingham”



Meanwhile they are literally showing live footage of a migrant mob holding swords & machetes.



You couldn’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/OYpt7wJifm — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) August 5, 2024

Newly elected (with the help of the communists) Prime Minister Keir Starmer is on it.

This is not protest, it is pure violence.



We will have a standing army of public duty officers.



We will ramp up criminal justice.



We will apply criminal law online as well as offline.



We will not tolerate attacks on mosques or on Muslim communities. pic.twitter.com/C1SmjJjo4R — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) August 5, 2024

The U.K. also will not tolerate mean social media posts about their newcomers. This man filmed himself being arrested over Facebook posts.

NEW: Police are now going around the UK arresting people on "Facebook Crimes."



This Karen thinks a bloke's comments are "offensive" and "obscene." So now he has to go to JAIL over hurt feelings.



Social credit scores are here. This is just the start of itpic.twitter.com/8Osn7ES9NU — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 5, 2024

Notice how the police have NO IDEA they are acting like fascist scumbags. I am sure this is exactly like the Brownshirts behaved. "Just following orders, ma'am." — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 5, 2024

The UK has descended into a fascist state. — Glenda🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@Gforce3267) August 5, 2024

It makes us really appreciate the First Amendment.

40 years late but 1984 is here. — Cheesecake (@Cheesecake848) August 5, 2024

Within a year, their “guests” will be overrunning the police station and no one will lift a finger to help her. They brought this upon themselves. — Oz Moshi (@OzMoshi) August 5, 2024

Fuck these two brain dead storm troopers and all future storm troopers that start rounding up people for the elite tyrants. The “just following orders” excuse is not going to protect them. — sc (@sirrnetic) August 5, 2024

If you allowed this to happen in your country then you deserve it. — Spartan Guidance (@thespartanguide) August 5, 2024

If you’re a conservative & you still believe that American cops won’t do this when they’re ordered to, you’re a damn fool — Zach Comstock (@ZachComstock1) August 5, 2024

Migrants are now a protected class against "hate speech" in Britain and Scotland. Scotland's newly passed legislation includes prosecution for those who "criticize migrants" either in person or online, by sharing a meme.

***