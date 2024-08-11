WTAF?? Like All Good Fascists, the U.K. Is Now Turning to the Kids to Spot 'Misinformation'

Lately, we have had no shortage of warnings about the censorship regime that could come to the United States if we are not careful about who we vote into office. Yes, we have the First Amendment in America but, as many people far wiser than this writer have stated time and again, 'The Constitution is just a piece of paper.' If we elect fascists, we will get fascism. If we elect socialists, we will get ... well, you get the idea.

The recent red flags have come, in an ironic twist, directly from the nation who our revolutionary founding fathers so often called 'redcoats.' U.K. Prime Minister Kier Starmer has been in power less than six weeks and we have already seen nightmare scenarios unfold. The British government has locked people up for Facebook posts and ominously warned others to 'think before you post.' They have threatened to extradite people from other countries, including the U.S., for similar 'crimes.' They have even warned that they will lock up people who just observe protests, even if they are not involved in them.

Of course, this is bad enough on its own, but it's made even worse with the knowledge that they only mean these threats for people they don't like (in other words, conservatives).

They don't call him 'Two-Tier Kier' for nothing.

So, it was perhaps inevitable that Great Britain has now moved on to the second phase of cowing their subjects into submission: the indoctrination of the nation's youth. This is what The Guardian announced, with not an ounce of criticism or shame, just this weekend:

UK children to be taught how to spot extremist content and misinformation online https://t.co/qWtj2gqo0U — Guardian news (@guardiannews) August 10, 2024

Un. Freaking. Believable.

It has not been confirmed yet whether Starmer will be handing out 'Little Red Books' in his nation's schools.

Children in England will be taught how to spot extremist content and misinformation online under planned changes to the school curriculum, the education secretary has said. Bridget Phillipson said she was launching a review of the curriculum in primary and secondary schools to embed critical thinking across multiple subjects and arm children against “putrid conspiracy theories”. One example may include pupils analysing newspaper articles in English lessons in a way that would help differentiate fabricated stories from true reporting. In computer lessons, they could be taught how to spot fake news websites by their design, and maths lessons may include analysing statistics in context.

Welcome to Oceania, kids. Independent thinking will not be tolerated.

The article goes on to blame 'misinformation' for the riots that occurred in the aftermath of the stabbing of three small children in Southport on July 29.

Does that 'misinformation' and do the 'conspiracy theories' include that the man who stabbed those children had shown a strong affinity with ISIS? Is the government at all concerned with the fact that the killer attacked children at a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class, while Taylor Swift concerts in Europe have had to be canceled because of ISIS plots to bomb them?

This is a 'coincidence' that seems worth investigating, doesn't it, Scotland Yard?

Nope. Instead, they will just work on brainwashing kids that the only extremism possible comes from the 'far-right.'

Got real Soviet real fast didn’t it? https://t.co/zKfbYZcA0z — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 11, 2024

Got real Maoist real fast is more like it. But it is typical of any Communist regime. Get to the kids and teach them that the state is more important to them than their families.

There it is.

The Hitler Youth revived.



WWII was a complete waste of time. https://t.co/p4uFCCjaxD — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) August 11, 2024

Another good example from history that Great Britain is dead set on emulating, rather than using as a warning.

Any decent family teaches their kids whats right and wrong, not the state! Stop with the over reach this is not North Korea — Sean (@Xcellent78) August 11, 2024

The state IS the family. At least that is what authoritarian regimes teach. (And it makes it all the more creepy when Americans on Twitter or TikTok say scary things like, 'Tim Walz is America's dad.')

George Orwell's 1984 — Shogun Samurai (@Shogunsamarai) August 10, 2024

This is the most obvious example, but there are so many books and movies that show how authoritarian regimes turn children against their families. Like the underrated Christian Bale movie Equilibrium. (Fortunately, in that movie, there was a twist where Bale's son turned out to be on his side, but the culture of the movie's world was clear that it was the duty of children to turn in their family members who defied the state.)

Ministry of Truth to begin indoctrination workshops with kindergarteners to ensure ideological compliance.



War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength. — Shockpanda (@danielbeachca) August 11, 2024

Unlike the left, who constantly warns about America turning into The Handmaid's Tale (because they've never watched another show or read another book), we don't need fictional tales to see how this turns out.

We have actual history.

Schools teaching children not to read and write or math or physics but political ideology



Where do we recognize that from? pic.twitter.com/aiT2g6dJMH — Erik Wedin (@Aktivarum) August 11, 2024

Well, that only ended up with millions killed. No big deal.

“UK children to be brainwashed into far-left authoritarian ideologies…” — Andrew Graham (@SpitTheBluePill) August 11, 2024

A much more accurate headline to the Guardian article.

I think this is the start of their final push.



The US election is the final obstacle. https://t.co/nRGGpH0fTo — MoronPUNdit - Aspiring Supervillain (@MoronPundit) August 11, 2024

We don't often like it when people say, 'This is the most important election ever.' They're all important. But, given what other allegedly 'free' countries like Great Britain are doing, and given that Democrat vice presidential nominee in the U.S. Tim Walz has already said that he doesn't believe in the protections of the First Amendment ... this one may actually be the most important election ever.

We had better vote like it is.

Otherwise, don't be surprised if INGSOC comes to America under a Harris-Walz regime.