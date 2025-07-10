VIP
LOCKED and LOADED: Fewer Than One in Ten Canadians Have Given Up Their Guns Under Mandatory Buyback

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on July 10, 2025
AP Photo/Josh Anderson

Americans have no idea how lucky -- nay, blessed -- we are to have a robust Second Amendment. Despite the best efforts of tyrannical Leftists over the decade, 'shall not be infringed' has kept us from suffering the fates of other people whose governments disarmed them.

A few years ago, our neighbor to the north passed legislation for a mandatory gun buyback. That effort cost Canadian taxpayers an eye-watering $500 million, and now the Canadian government is spending more of the taxpayers' money to figure out why less than 10% of gun owners complied with their fascist gun grab:

History has shown us time and again: never give up your guns.

NEVER.

And it's done nothing to stop crime in Canada.

Some of them are.

Some of them most definitely are not.

Probably.

And any government that wants to disarm you has no good intentions.

All those guns, lost in a tragic boating accident.

It's not hard to figure out.

They sure do.

Only a bureaucrat would think this is a good idea.

Make them enforce the laws they pass.

Yes, it is.

They saw what they did with truck drivers peacefully protesting and decided not to disarm. Because a government that will freeze your bank accounts over speech it doesn't like will not stop there.

