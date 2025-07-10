LOCKED and LOADED: Fewer Than One in Ten Canadians Have Given Up Their Guns Under Mandatory Buyback

Americans have no idea how lucky -- nay, blessed -- we are to have a robust Second Amendment. Despite the best efforts of tyrannical Leftists over the decade, 'shall not be infringed' has kept us from suffering the fates of other people whose governments disarmed them.

A few years ago, our neighbor to the north passed legislation for a mandatory gun buyback. That effort cost Canadian taxpayers an eye-watering $500 million, and now the Canadian government is spending more of the taxpayers' money to figure out why less than 10% of gun owners complied with their fascist gun grab:

The Canadian gov has allocated almost $100k to a nationwide survey asking gun owners why they are not complying with the ongoing, failed, mandatory gun buyback.



The now 5 year old program, estimated to cost upwards of half a billion dollars, has not even reached 10% compliance. pic.twitter.com/9OTEeExrCC — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) July 9, 2025

History has shown us time and again: never give up your guns.

Never give up your guns. — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) July 9, 2025

NEVER.

Ah yes, nothing says “we totally have this under control” like spending $100K to ask, “Hey, why aren't you listening to our $500 million failure?” Maybe next they’ll launch a study to figure out why people don’t enjoy being criminalized for owning their own property. — Black Guns Matter (@blkgunsmattr) July 9, 2025

And it's done nothing to stop crime in Canada.

Who knew Canadians were based? — RetroKevo (@kevinharbn) July 9, 2025

Some of them are.

Some of them most definitely are not.

Hint: someone told them about Australia — Cynical Optimist (@ChemPhysMajor) July 10, 2025

Probably.

Weird.



Even Canadians seem to understand bad things happen when governments disarm their people. — Tim 🏴‍☠️🏴Decentralize and nullify 🏴🏴‍☠️ (@Tim_The_Sandman) July 9, 2025

And any government that wants to disarm you has no good intentions.

GM,



Hey Canada, it this true?



Some of yall smarter than your government gives you credit for, don’t ever comply.



Keep your guns! — SYSKUSA (@syskusa) July 10, 2025

All those guns, lost in a tragic boating accident.

Are Americans allowed to take this survey for our northern neighbors? I think we would get to the bottom of why they don’t want to turn in their firearms real quick. https://t.co/PHOrmhY6uI — Meme_Gunner (@The_Meme_Gunner) July 9, 2025

It's not hard to figure out.

Canadian gun owners aren’t as stupid as their government officials. They know better. https://t.co/aFwimpmuwM — cobbycobb (@cobbycobb_UK) July 9, 2025

They sure do.

Lmao, "Excuse me, I'm from the Government, please fill out this survey regarding your ongoing lack of compliance with the law. We are completely flabbergasted and have no idea why you think and act the way you do." https://t.co/5BpUcgvdqU — James Swagert (@XSwagert) July 9, 2025

Only a bureaucrat would think this is a good idea.

It would appear some of our Canadian brothers share the American spirit. This reminds me of the non-compliance with AWB bans and magazine bans here in the US. People just ignored them, including local law enforcement in many cases. 🤣 https://t.co/8B474ZI3Te — Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) July 10, 2025

Make them enforce the laws they pass.

Noncompliance. This is the way. https://t.co/4OfvUkbudb — Jim Hudson (@URA_Idiot) July 10, 2025

Yes, it is.

They saw what they did with truck drivers peacefully protesting and decided not to disarm. Because a government that will freeze your bank accounts over speech it doesn't like will not stop there.

