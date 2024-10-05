Oh, Honey. Honey, NO! Maria Shriver Gets Obliterated for Telling Women 'This Is How It's Done'

Politico: Democrats Fear Kamala Harris Is Playing It Too Safe
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:00 PM on October 05, 2024
Twitchy

The level of tone deafness and lack of self-awareness on the left side of the political spectrum is simultaneously astounding and hilarious. 

Whether it is Samantha Power, Antony Blinken, or magazines like Salon, one thing the left is great at is reminding people that they are absolutely incapable of reading the room.

And when it comes to having zero shame or self-awareness, is there a better family for that in America than the Kennedys? 

Yesterday, Maria Shriver took an opportunity to show her support for Kamala Harris, which is embarrassing enough on its own, but the manner in which she chose to do so might be the face plant of all face plants. Take a look: 

YASSS, KWEEN! GIRLBOSS POWER! 

Never mind the fact that the husband of the man Shriver is voting for cheated on his wife to get his nanny pregnant and has now been credibly accused of beating an ex-girlfriend

We'll look past all of that and say he supports women because ... abortion. Or something. 

Oh, we think Shriver needs a MASSIVE tutorial. And Twitter was happy to provide one. 

Birds of a feather, right, Maria? 

And the fact that she was cheering for Liz Cheney, of all people? 

There's a reason Cheney lost her last primary by 40 points. 

We will never get tired of looking at that vote total. Never. It's a work of art and should be in the Smithsonian. 

Shallow and stupid. 

Yep. That sounds like Shriver alright. 

OUCH. Tough, but fair. 

Twitter was also quick to point out that there are many other ladies for more worthy of 'uniting' with. 

Tulsi Gabbard is kind of a badass. And whether we support all of her positions or not, we support her one position to keep America and our children out of useless wars that only profit warmongers like the Cheney and Kennedy families (whose kids never have to go and fight in them). 

It's empowering to sleep with a man 30 years older than you just to advance your career. Doesn't everyone know that?

The left, led by Kamala Harris, is allowing men into women's sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms, but Shriver wants us to believe she supports women. 

Neither she, Harris, nor Cheney can even define a woman. 

So many things are wrong with her. But mostly, she cares about power over principles. 

There is no limit to Cheney's hypocrisy, or the lengths she will go to in order to cover her own butt for the lies and criminal actions she engaged in as part of the J6 committee. 

It sure seems like a lot of women weren't ready to 'unite' with a party and a candidate who hates women. 

Weird. 

From your lips to God's ears. 

 But it is kind of amazing that Shriver thought she was helping here. The truth is more likely the exact opposite. 

Well, our hopes aren't that high. This election will be close, of course. There are far too many stupid voters who will vote for Harris just because a daft woman like Maria Shriver tells them to. 

Or mainly because they are just useful idiots for the Democrats. 

Either way, we're doubtful of a landslide. 

But if Democrats keep up with these tone-deaf endorsements, we can't imagine pictures or tweets like this one swaying the votes of any independents ... except in the opposite direction. 

Tags: FEMINISM HYPOCRISY KAMALA HARRIS KENNEDY WOMEN

