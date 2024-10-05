Oh, Honey. Honey, NO! Maria Shriver Gets Obliterated for Telling Women 'This Is How It's Done'

The level of tone deafness and lack of self-awareness on the left side of the political spectrum is simultaneously astounding and hilarious.

Whether it is Samantha Power, Antony Blinken, or magazines like Salon, one thing the left is great at is reminding people that they are absolutely incapable of reading the room.

And when it comes to having zero shame or self-awareness, is there a better family for that in America than the Kennedys?

Yesterday, Maria Shriver took an opportunity to show her support for Kamala Harris, which is embarrassing enough on its own, but the manner in which she chose to do so might be the face plant of all face plants. Take a look:

YASSS, KWEEN! GIRLBOSS POWER!

Never mind the fact that the husband of the man Shriver is voting for cheated on his wife to get his nanny pregnant and has now been credibly accused of beating an ex-girlfriend.

We'll look past all of that and say he supports women because ... abortion. Or something.

Girls, is this how we do it or does Maria need a tutorial? #TrumpVance2024 https://t.co/DQ1P9MtrUy — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 4, 2024

Oh, we think Shriver needs a MASSIVE tutorial. And Twitter was happy to provide one.

your husband banged the maid, Kammy Husband banged the Nanny and slapped another ex before he glommed on to her grift. pic.twitter.com/oGVzTXtsb6 — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) October 4, 2024

Birds of a feather, right, Maria?

And the fact that she was cheering for Liz Cheney, of all people?

Both these women would send your grandchildren to war. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) October 5, 2024

There's a reason Cheney lost her last primary by 40 points.

Reminder:

Liz Cheney did not leave the Republican Party. We threw her out. pic.twitter.com/wP06tPg0yv — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) October 4, 2024

We will never get tired of looking at that vote total. Never. It's a work of art and should be in the Smithsonian.

Voting because of your lady bits is both shallow & stupid.



I’d prefer my son not get drafted for the land war in Europe those two idiots are gunning for. Didn’t like neocons when they voted R. Like em even less when they vote D. I realize you don’t have those concerns. https://t.co/qiDChqpcwf — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) October 4, 2024

Shallow and stupid.

Yep. That sounds like Shriver alright.

OUCH. Tough, but fair.

Twitter was also quick to point out that there are many other ladies for more worthy of 'uniting' with.

I'm on this lady's team, not the forever war team. https://t.co/SZqGxTNxlo pic.twitter.com/RUGs7JRYPv — Mary Beth | ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ 🦅🇺🇸 (@IfUCanKeepIt) October 5, 2024

Tulsi Gabbard is kind of a badass. And whether we support all of her positions or not, we support her one position to keep America and our children out of useless wars that only profit warmongers like the Cheney and Kennedy families (whose kids never have to go and fight in them).

Shriver of all people! 😂 she loves philandering wife beaters! https://t.co/Kh0snj1JRG — Annie Webber (@ds_abp) October 4, 2024

This cracks me up because I’m sure @KamalaHarris was “uniting” women when she was underneath another woman’s husband. https://t.co/QRvMQnAVI7 — Drea 📟 (@DreaMGriff28) October 5, 2024

It's empowering to sleep with a man 30 years older than you just to advance your career. Doesn't everyone know that?

Only stupid women who hate themselves would vote for Harris, who seeks to take our ACTUAL rights away. You're one of them — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) October 4, 2024

The left, led by Kamala Harris, is allowing men into women's sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms, but Shriver wants us to believe she supports women.

Neither she, Harris, nor Cheney can even define a woman.

@mariashriver It’s a disgrace how you and your family are treating your own relative @RobertKennedyJr just disgraceful! Trump 2024 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏🏼❤️ Women play sports against biological women only! What’s wrong with you?! 😱 — Marie (@cadellemarie3) October 4, 2024

So many things are wrong with her. But mostly, she cares about power over principles.

You are a bad judge of character, Maria. You do know that Liz Cheney is doing everything she possibly can to cover her ass for her crimes and conspiracy with Pelosi and the Jan 6 committee. Right?



Oh, and remember what Liz said about Kamala Harris?https://t.co/xdNmnni9R6 pic.twitter.com/5fM3Rn69wc — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) October 4, 2024

There is no limit to Cheney's hypocrisy, or the lengths she will go to in order to cover her own butt for the lies and criminal actions she engaged in as part of the J6 committee.

LMAO Unite two losers who couldn't even win anything. One lost so badly it was so pathetic. The other was installed. So woohoo unite losers all around there Maria hahaha — Nancy DiGiacomo 🇺🇸✝️ (@NTD1965) October 5, 2024

Heck NO — ☘️Tabatha- SSG Ginger 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) October 5, 2024

It sure seems like a lot of women weren't ready to 'unite' with a party and a candidate who hates women.

Weird.

Kamala is going to get the same resounding no from the voters as Liz did. Neither of them deserve to ever hold office again . — Greymane (@BranwynGreymane) October 4, 2024

From your lips to God's ears.

But it is kind of amazing that Shriver thought she was helping here. The truth is more likely the exact opposite.

Seeing that picture will turn Trump's victory into a LANDSLIDE. — GreatAmericanMail (@mail_american) October 4, 2024

Well, our hopes aren't that high. This election will be close, of course. There are far too many stupid voters who will vote for Harris just because a daft woman like Maria Shriver tells them to.

Or mainly because they are just useful idiots for the Democrats.

Either way, we're doubtful of a landslide.

But if Democrats keep up with these tone-deaf endorsements, we can't imagine pictures or tweets like this one swaying the votes of any independents ... except in the opposite direction.