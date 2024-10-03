BRILLIANT: J.K. Rowling and Thousands of Scots Masterfully Protest Gender Cult in National Census

You kind of have to love the Scottish people. Not their government, of course, but the people. Not only does some of the most underrated music in the world come out of working-class Scotland (think The Jesus & Mary Chain, CHVRCHES, Franz Ferdinand, and Primal Scream), but when the government tries to force the people into compliance with speech restrictions and crazy ideologies, they know how to fight back effectively AND hilariously.

Advertisement

Last spring, when Scotland passed a hate speech law that enabled citizens to report violations to the police, Scots responded by FLOODING the reporting website with complaints ... against Scotland First Minister Humza Yousaf. By the end of April, Yousaf resigned in disgrace.

In July, when Yousaf's successor John Swinney couldn't answer how many genders there are, Undesirable Number One (thank Twitchy's @Artist_Angie for that nickname) J.K. Rowling and thousands of others mocked him into oblivion. Guess what also happened in July? Scotland halted puberty blockers for kids.

But Scots weren't done by a long shot. In 2022, Scotland conducted its national census. For Women Scotland, a group dedicated to standing up for women's and children's rights, organized an ingenious way for Scots to let their government know that they are DONE with the gender cult.

Under the section of the census where people were asked to identify their religion, the group encouraged people to respond with 'Believer in Biology.'

Well, the census data was released this week. And by the THOUSANDS, Scots did exactly that.

Fascinating to see from Scottish census data published today that nearly 3000 people identified their religion as 'Believer in Biology' in a coordinated protest led by @ForWomenScot 1/ — Prof. Sarah Pedersen (@SarahPedersen2) October 3, 2024

The write-in responses are only available as an Excel download, but we checked the spreadsheet and the total number was 2,883. (Thousands of others identified their religion as 'Jedi Knight,' LOL).

One of the first to congratulate For Women Scotland on their successful protest was none other than Rowling herself.

I was one of those people. https://t.co/gFe5gGVMwX — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 3, 2024

Because of course, she was. Rowling never misses an opportunity to stick her wand in the eye of the gender cult.

And just like that, a new religion was born! 🤣 https://t.co/HPrlr4H7Wn — Ocean Breath Cafe (@OceanbreathCafe) October 3, 2024

Absolutely brilliant.

Accounts from some other countries were taking inspiration from the protest response.

Oh. Canada needs to borrow this protest please. — apersonalaccount (@aperson28671) October 3, 2024

Dear Australians, we have a Census on the horizon.

There will be a question on religion.

What say we follow suit? https://t.co/3BEd2xGOY9 — Gina Louise (@GinaLouXXCrone) October 3, 2024

Make it happen, Canada and Australia. You used to be awesome countries and still would be without your woke, authoritarian leaders.

Many took pleasure in the fact that the Scottish government has been saying publicly that no one really believes in the sex binary. It's just a handful of people with millions of 'sock accounts.'

This makes us so proud 💜

So much for @scotgov's assumption that the number of people that know that sex is binary, immutable and important in law was about 5 with multiple sock accounts. Aye, right. https://t.co/wPg3K26tCO — Scottish Feminist Network (@Scot_Feminists) October 3, 2024

Advertisement

One person brought up some interesting legal questions that might come up with respect to Scotland's 'hate speech' law (which, sadly, is still in place, ineffective as it may be):

@SarahPedersen2 @ForWomenScot I’m part of that group. Do our declarations mean we cannot be prosecuted for our religious beliefs? That would make for an interesting court case, if any of us were charged under the “Hate Crime” legislation. — Jo Smith 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@rugs_bunny) October 3, 2024

It would be a sticky wicket, alright.

Believer in biology seems more legit than “follow the science”. — Hunter’s Life Coach (@FranksNBeans45) October 3, 2024

Especially when you consider the horrible Pope of 'Follow The Science,' little Tony Fauci.

Believe in biology would still fall within my Christian faith. — Steven Hasty (@StevenHasty1) October 3, 2024

That's the beauty of the 'Believer in Biology' religion. It fits in with all major faiths, including Christianity, Judaism, Islam, and Hinduism.

🤣🤣🤣 Scottish women are the best! — TerfyMcTerfyFace 🦖 (@TerfyMcTerfy) October 3, 2024

Aren't they though?

Absolutely brilliant. Well done Scotland https://t.co/iQ2Aq4elbS — GlassBowl Agent #12771 (@Fionape30319092) October 3, 2024

For Women Scotland was delighted with the response.

This is great! Well done all who took part!#BelieverinBiology https://t.co/96XQNYysC6 — For Women Scotland (@ForWomenScot) October 3, 2024

Advertisement

We echo that compliment and also thank For Women Scotland for organizing it, as well as J.K. Rowling and others for helping to bring attention to it.

It is still very scary what Western governments are trying to foist on their citizens (and let's not forget how much the left in America is pushing this too).

Whenever those citizens stand up to their governments with a gigantic NO, we're going to be here to give them a standing ovation.

Especially if they do it as hilariously as the Scottish people have done.