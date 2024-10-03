BRILLIANT: J.K. Rowling and Thousands of Scots Masterfully Protest Gender Cult in National Census

Senator Marsha Blackburn Details the Destruction in Her State Following Hurricane Helene
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:00 PM on October 03, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

You kind of have to love the Scottish people. Not their government, of course, but the people. Not only does some of the most underrated music in the world come out of working-class Scotland (think The Jesus & Mary Chain, CHVRCHES, Franz Ferdinand, and Primal Scream), but when the government tries to force the people into compliance with speech restrictions and crazy ideologies, they know how to fight back effectively AND hilariously. 

Last spring, when Scotland passed a hate speech law that enabled citizens to report violations to the police, Scots responded by FLOODING the reporting website with complaints ... against Scotland First Minister Humza Yousaf. By the end of April, Yousaf resigned in disgrace.

In July, when Yousaf's successor John Swinney couldn't answer how many genders there are, Undesirable Number One (thank Twitchy's @Artist_Angie for that nickname) J.K. Rowling and thousands of others mocked him into oblivion. Guess what also happened in July? Scotland halted puberty blockers for kids.

But Scots weren't done by a long shot. In 2022, Scotland conducted its national census. For Women Scotland, a group dedicated to standing up for women's and children's rights, organized an ingenious way for Scots to let their government know that they are DONE with the gender cult. 

Under the section of the census where people were asked to identify their religion, the group encouraged people to respond with 'Believer in Biology.' 

Well, the census data was released this week. And by the THOUSANDS, Scots did exactly that. 

The write-in responses are only available as an Excel download, but we checked the spreadsheet and the total number was 2,883. (Thousands of others identified their religion as 'Jedi Knight,' LOL). 

One of the first to congratulate For Women Scotland on their successful protest was none other than Rowling herself. 

Because of course, she was. Rowling never misses an opportunity to stick her wand in the eye of the gender cult. 

Absolutely brilliant. 

Accounts from some other countries were taking inspiration from the protest response. 

Make it happen, Canada and Australia. You used to be awesome countries and still would be without your woke, authoritarian leaders. 

Many took pleasure in the fact that the Scottish government has been saying publicly that no one really believes in the sex binary. It's just a handful of people with millions of 'sock accounts.'

One person brought up some interesting legal questions that might come up with respect to Scotland's 'hate speech' law (which, sadly, is still in place, ineffective as it may be): 

It would be a sticky wicket, alright. 

Especially when you consider the horrible Pope of 'Follow The Science,' little Tony Fauci. 

That's the beauty of the 'Believer in Biology' religion. It fits in with all major faiths, including Christianity, Judaism, Islam, and Hinduism.

Aren't they though? 

For Women Scotland was delighted with the response.

We echo that compliment and also thank For Women Scotland for organizing it, as well as J.K. Rowling and others for helping to bring attention to it.

It is still very scary what Western governments are trying to foist on their citizens (and let's not forget how much the left in America is pushing this too). 

Whenever those citizens stand up to their governments with a gigantic NO, we're going to be here to give them a standing ovation. 

Especially if they do it as hilariously as the Scottish people have done. 

