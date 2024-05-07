Labour Councillor WRECKED Over Idiotic Post About 'Gender Neutral Toilet' in His Home

The UK seems to be turning a corner when it comes to trans issues and the radical trans activist insanity. Not only has the NHS pulled back on 'gender affirming care' for minors following research like the Cass report, they're prohibiting 'trans women' from women's hospital wards and proposed legislation would require single sex bathrooms in new buildings:
Single-sex toilets are set to become a legal requirement for all new bars, restaurants, offices and shopping centres under new laws proposed by the government https://t.co/34z1NfLwQv— Sky News (@SkyNews) May 6, 2024
Sanity prevails!
Except for Freddy Bailey, a Labour Councillor, who doesn't understand why public restrooms aren't the same as his personal home bathroom:
I use gender neutral toilets at home everyday. https://t.co/dxpgnfNYvF— Freddie (@FreddieBailey96) May 6, 2024
X users had no problem pointing out how idiotic this argument is.
What's your address? I'm sure the people of Preston will be thrilled to learn you are volunteering to open your loo to the public!— For Women Scotland (@ForWomenScot) May 7, 2024
BTW, the "gender neutral toilet at home" was old 5 years ago. Do keep up!
It's a tired old argument.
Do you keep your front door unlocked at night or are you actually for safeguarding?— Sall Grover (@salltweets) May 7, 2024
We're guessing his door is tightly locked.
Post your address and leave the door unlocked so any random stranger can stop by and use it. Please and thank you.— Mary Fernandez 🦖🦕💜🤍💚 MMIW #GC (@MaryFernandez) May 7, 2024
Let's see if he puts his money where his mouth is.
We doubt he will.
Indeed. Behind your locked front door. Only the people you live with or invite inside may use it. Can you really not see a difference between this and a public toilet used by men who are strangers to you?— Sarah Phillimore (@SVPhillimore) May 7, 2024
No, he can't.
Bully for you... I don't because I'm a lesbian who lives with her partner and doesn't allow men in her house. Now what?— Aja the Empress ♀️🇬🇧🇯🇲 (@Aja02537920) May 7, 2024
Guess you don't matter to Freddie.
Are people really still coming out with this "mY tOiLeT aT hOmE iS gEndEr nEuTrAL" bollocks? How sad. pic.twitter.com/tL1tfdR3NJ— IanG 🎗️ (@IanGee2023) May 7, 2024
Heh.
'You have a gender-neutral toilet in your home!'— mole at the counter (@moleatthedoor) May 7, 2024
(© Ash Sarkar, May 2021) 🤔🙄 https://t.co/GoaM3OftVB pic.twitter.com/fNP4NMKYLi
Hahahahahaha.
Freddie makes his family live in a public toilet. https://t.co/a3InZhIFcK— Graham Linehan (@Glinner) May 7, 2024
That's what it sounded like.
Freddie is being disingenuous (or stupid) my loo is mixed sex at home. There’s one it has a door & I know if a guest peed all over the floor. Plus I don’t send my 4 yr old grand daughter in there when the plumber uses it! https://t.co/VhKKBdRNkj— Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) May 7, 2024
Exactly.
https://t.co/wRFaGKqAaE pic.twitter.com/BNhNE6jFwX— Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) May 7, 2024
We laughed out loud.
One of that most obviously stupid arguments of all time and yet it will not die.— Sarah Phillimore (@SVPhillimore) May 7, 2024
This is as stupid as saying ‘I share my bed with another adult at home, therefore I am happy for any adult to enter and use my bed’. https://t.co/YKcoM2eqrk
Yep. Same logic.
Or lack thereof.
