Labour Councillor WRECKED Over Idiotic Post About 'Gender Neutral Toilet' in His Home

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on May 07, 2024
Twitchy/UHF Meme

The UK seems to be turning a corner when it comes to trans issues and the radical trans activist insanity. Not only has the NHS pulled back on 'gender affirming care' for minors following research like the Cass report, they're prohibiting 'trans women' from women's hospital wards and proposed legislation would require single sex bathrooms in new buildings:

Sanity prevails!

Except for Freddy Bailey, a Labour Councillor, who doesn't understand why public restrooms aren't the same as his personal home bathroom:

X users had no problem pointing out how idiotic this argument is.

It's a tired old argument.

We're guessing his door is tightly locked.

Let's see if he puts his money where his mouth is.

We doubt he will.

No, he can't.

Guess you don't matter to Freddie.

Heh.

Hahahahahaha.

That's what it sounded like.

Exactly.

We laughed out loud.

Yep. Same logic.

Or lack thereof.

