The Journalist Who Cried Wolf! CNN's Blitzer Is Afraid of Humvee Outside D.C.'s...
VIP
Welcome to the Podcast From HELL: Gavin Newsom's Panel Is Why Democrats Are...
Lefties Didn't Wait for Info About This DC Arrest Before Pushing a Narrative...
Understanding how Socialism is quietly destroying America.
Vice President Vance HUMILIATES Privileged White Leftists Who Oppose D.C. Crime Crackdown...
Scott Jennings Drops More TRUTH BOMBS About America's History, Slavery, and the Civil...
Keep It Classy, Camille! Gavin Newsom Press Office Continues Cringe Mockery of Trump...
Tulsi Gabbard Slashes ODNI Waste, Saves Taxpayers Millions with Bold 40% Workforce Cut
Do You Hear Yourself? Leftist Ghoul Doubles Down on Insulting the Memory of...
Stephen Miller ROASTS Rent-a-Mob Protesting Trump's DC Law Enforcement; Vance and Hegseth...
We're Not the Awful Ones: Snobby Podcaster Scolds Those of Us Who Object...
Hollywood Reporter Helps Documentary Filmmakers Project Their Rabid TDS Onto the Late Chri...
Here Come the Food Deserts! Kroger to Close Stores in Washington State Thanks...
Colorado Secretary of State Stomps on a Projection Rake While Trying to Pin...

The Spankings Will Continue Until Journalism Improves! Karoline Leavitt DROPS NYT's Dishonest Peter Baker

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on August 20, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Yesterday, we told you Peter Baker of the New York Times lied about D.C.'s Restaurant Week in an effort to smear President Trump and his push to crack down on crime in the city.

Advertisement

The dishonesty doesn't surprise us anymore, frankly. But it is nice to see liars like Baker get absolutely dragged for being the partisan hacks they are.

This morning, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dropped Baker too:

The entire post reads:

The New York Times “Chief White House Correspondent” Peter Baker is indistinguishable from a junior Democrat comms staffer — except he’s even worse at his job.

Peter was so excited to criticize President Trump that he didn’t even realize the article he shared was updated, because it dishonestly compared last year’s DC “restaurant week” data to non-restaurant week data this year. The truth is restaurant reservations in DC were up 30% two days ago!

Democrats and their left-wing media friends hate that President Trump is finally cleaning up DC!

Nuke him from orbit.

Recommended

Lefties Didn't Wait for Info About This DC Arrest Before Pushing a Narrative (Update Status: AWKWARD)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Nope. It might make President Trump look good. They can't allow that to happen.

He is not, Liz.

Nailed it.

Crime is ruining D.C. 

And every other major city.

They're so mad about this.

We're not sure the New York Times is capable of being embarrassed.

Yes, it is.

Advertisement

Honesty doesn't help Democrats.

It's been unreadable for a very long time.

When you realize their job is to push DNC propaganda, they're very good at it.

Being journalists? Not so much.

They're both.

Thank goodness for X, or we'd never hear the truth.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS THE NEW YORK TIMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lefties Didn't Wait for Info About This DC Arrest Before Pushing a Narrative (Update Status: AWKWARD)
Doug P.
The Journalist Who Cried Wolf! CNN's Blitzer Is Afraid of Humvee Outside D.C.'s Union Station
Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Drops More TRUTH BOMBS About America's History, Slavery, and the Civil War (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Vice President Vance HUMILIATES Privileged White Leftists Who Oppose D.C. Crime Crackdown (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Stephen Miller ROASTS Rent-a-Mob Protesting Trump's DC Law Enforcement; Vance and Hegseth Point and Laugh
Doug P.
Welcome to the Podcast From HELL: Gavin Newsom's Panel Is Why Democrats Are Losing In One Image
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Lefties Didn't Wait for Info About This DC Arrest Before Pushing a Narrative (Update Status: AWKWARD) Doug P.
Advertisement