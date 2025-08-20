The Spankings Will Continue Until Journalism Improves! Karoline Leavitt DROPS NYT's Dishonest Peter Baker

Yesterday, we told you Peter Baker of the New York Times lied about D.C.'s Restaurant Week in an effort to smear President Trump and his push to crack down on crime in the city.

The dishonesty doesn't surprise us anymore, frankly. But it is nice to see liars like Baker get absolutely dragged for being the partisan hacks they are.

This morning, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dropped Baker too:

The New York Times “Chief White House Correspondent” Peter Baker is indistinguishable from a junior Democrat comms staffer — except he’s even worse at his job.



Peter was so excited to criticize President Trump that he didn’t even realize the article he shared was updated,… https://t.co/pTNAMrAciz pic.twitter.com/sCQyPZNbGc — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) August 20, 2025

The entire post reads:

Nuke him from orbit.

Democrats are not capable of telling the truth... they just can't do it... — BTC + 🧡 (@mark_ippol51515) August 20, 2025

Nope. It might make President Trump look good. They can't allow that to happen.

He’s very well respected. — Liz Jennings (@lizshrum) August 20, 2025

He is not, Liz.

Nailed it.

📉 First they screamed “Trump ruined DC!”

📈 Then reservations jumped 30% — in two days.



So what happened?



The same media that cried about a “federal police takeover” forgot to mention that DC restaurants are booming under law & order.



They lied.

Again.

Because Trump winning… — Dr. Lucien Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@LucienWolfe111) August 20, 2025

Crime is ruining D.C.

And every other major city.

Democrats can’t stand the fact that President Trump is fixing the crime and the murder that Democrats and their treasonous policies have deliberately created. pic.twitter.com/FAPdv0BxQa — God & Country (@GodandCountryy) August 20, 2025

They're so mad about this.

extremely embarrassing for everyone affiliated with the NYT https://t.co/XtBvvqMSwT — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) August 20, 2025

We're not sure the New York Times is capable of being embarrassed.

Legacy media is the enemy of the people https://t.co/lz9L78OJ3A — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) August 20, 2025

Yes, it is.

Amazing how liberal media can't figure out a very simple concept.. just be honest https://t.co/7tMyIY1zq4 — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) August 20, 2025

Honesty doesn't help Democrats.

one more step toward making the NYT unreadable https://t.co/iwGE3j8O3z — Ray Paseur (@RayPaseur) August 20, 2025

It's been unreadable for a very long time.

The media is so bad at their jobs. https://t.co/Jq67bmVqEC — Townhall Media JG (@JonGarthwaite) August 20, 2025

When you realize their job is to push DNC propaganda, they're very good at it.

Being journalists? Not so much.

Are they this mediocre or this hateful? Or both? Tue lies are stunning. Twitter is horrible but imagine how bad the lies would be without Twitter. Imagine if competence and truth in journalism were conditions of employment. If every person were fired for producing slop….. https://t.co/okFsjfROGD — B (@123MathMan) August 20, 2025

They're both.

Thank goodness for X, or we'd never hear the truth.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

