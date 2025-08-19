Peter Baker's Misleading Narrative: Comparing DC's Restaurant Week to Regular Days to Spite Trump

Joy Reid: Trump Admin Deporting All the Black and Brown People So They...
justmindy
justmindy | 9:10 PM on August 19, 2025
Townhall/Spencer Brown

Peter Baker pretends he is a fair and unbiased journalist, but day after day, he is caught spreading nonsense like this. 

DC Restaurant Week describes itself this way:

Reserve your table for Summer Restaurant Week, one of two seasonal dining events spotlighting the city's vibrant culinary landscape. The other takes place in winter and this content switches out based on the current season, so you always have the most relevant dining details.

Savor every last bite while taking advantage of specially priced meals, including to-go options and cocktail and wine pairings, courtesy of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington and 200+ participating eateries. Below, we've detailed some standout hot spots, brunch musts, international cuisines and more to help you decide where to dine next.

Because of the specialty dining opportunities, more people are going out to eat. Of course, a week that is NOT 'Restaurant Week' will be far less busy. Duh, Peter. One would think a journalist would do some due diligence. One would be wrong.

Lately, it is non-stop.

It certainly has exposed some frauds. 

That is being kind.

Of course it is, and Peter knows that.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

CRIME DONALD TRUMP WASHINGTON

