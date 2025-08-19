Peter Baker's Misleading Narrative: Comparing DC's Restaurant Week to Regular Days to Spite Trump

Peter Baker pretends he is a fair and unbiased journalist, but day after day, he is caught spreading nonsense like this.

Trump claims his militarized takeover of DC has made people feel safer to go out to restaurants, but in fact restaurants in DC have seen the number of diners plummet more than 25% since he sent feds into the street. @JordanOnRecord https://t.co/Xhlkwlmdly — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) August 19, 2025

Peter Baker caught sharing ANOTHER fake narrative.



Last year, DC Restaurant week began on Aug 12.



This year, DC Restaurant week began on Aug 18.



He's comparing data from restaurant week last year to a non-restaurant week this year. 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/4kpKCThzne — Abigail Jackson (@ATJackson47) August 19, 2025

DC Restaurant Week describes itself this way:

Reserve your table for Summer Restaurant Week, one of two seasonal dining events spotlighting the city's vibrant culinary landscape. The other takes place in winter and this content switches out based on the current season, so you always have the most relevant dining details.



Savor every last bite while taking advantage of specially priced meals, including to-go options and cocktail and wine pairings, courtesy of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington and 200+ participating eateries. Below, we've detailed some standout hot spots, brunch musts, international cuisines and more to help you decide where to dine next.

Because of the specialty dining opportunities, more people are going out to eat. Of course, a week that is NOT 'Restaurant Week' will be far less busy. Duh, Peter. One would think a journalist would do some due diligence. One would be wrong.

Of all of the *prominent* DC journalists he is right at the top in terms of the percentage of fake news that he shares. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) August 19, 2025

Lately, it is non-stop.

One positive outgrowth of social media is the discovery that well-known "journalists" from the most prestigious news sources in the country are as ignorant as the looniest Dem posting on X. — Sydney Carton, Esq. (@pmags30) August 19, 2025

It certainly has exposed some frauds.

Baker is a shameless propagandist. — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) August 19, 2025

That is being kind.

It’s been reported that during restaurant week some restaurants can see an increase of anywhere from 20-50% in reservations and covers, depending on the restaurant’s popularity and marketing efforts. It does indeed sound like a quite unfair comparison. — Veni vidi vilipendi (@Dragoon581898) August 19, 2025

Of course it is, and Peter knows that.

