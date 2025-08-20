Do No Harm? Thread Exposes Training Event That Told Therapists to HATE Trump Supporting Patients

This writer keeps warning readers that one of the reasons the Left desperately wants to take over healthcare is to use it as a weapon against their political opponents.

Here's more proof for that file, as this thread exposes how so-called 'professional' training seminar for therapists instructed participants to hate patients who support President Trump.

I recently attended a a three credit professional training called “The Impact of Donald Trump on America- A Cultic Studies Perspective”, which instructed therapists to hate their Trump supporting patients. The course was held online on August 7, 2025. I was “taught” that if you… — Pamela Garfield-Jaeger, LCSW (@truththerapist) August 19, 2025

The post reads:

I was “taught” that if you voted for Trump, you are a part of a “cult on a national scale” that “presents an image of bringing the country back to a white majority and white power”.

A 'cult.' This is what socialists have done for decades: smear their political opponents as mentally unfit.

The thread continues:

The course was led by Dr. Jamie Marich, Ph.D, she/they/we, licensed therapist, executive officer of “Healing Selves Therapeutic”, Heather LS Scarsboro, and author of several books on cults, Dr. Janja Lalich.https://t.co/HgrvlqGSmRhttps://t.co/HgrvlqGSmR — Pamela Garfield-Jaeger, LCSW (@truththerapist) August 19, 2025

Ah, another 'expert.'

Here are a few highlights: Dr. Janja Laich said MAGA is a cult on “a national scale” that “presents an image of bringing the country back to a white majority and white power.” And “…all they care about is that he [Trump] is getting rid of black and brown people in our country.” pic.twitter.com/W7vbGnPAB9 — Pamela Garfield-Jaeger, LCSW (@truththerapist) August 19, 2025

Do they realize this smears 75 million Americans?

The argument that Donald Trump is a 'threat to society' has no weight -- the majority of people voted for him. We are the society.

Someone asked how minorities support Trump and the “racist” MAGA ideas, and the response is minorities are illiterate, dumb and selfish. pic.twitter.com/y1hBQUj8Ms — Pamela Garfield-Jaeger, LCSW (@truththerapist) August 19, 2025

Well, that's just a bit racist, isn't it?

Also, according to this therapy class, people who voted for Trump are misogynists. According to Dr. Jamie Marich, there wasn’t even a competition between Trump and his opponent (Kamala Harris), so the only explanation is hatred of women. pic.twitter.com/di3cSbYW5R — Pamela Garfield-Jaeger, LCSW (@truththerapist) August 19, 2025

Keep doubling down on this, Leftist.

The trainers of this therapy class said, “Let’s be clear, women can be misogynists too”. Also, many right wing women are being controlled by their husbands. They voted for Trump to stay safe. “You’re the lowly woman.” pic.twitter.com/lMzgj1W93t — Pamela Garfield-Jaeger, LCSW (@truththerapist) August 19, 2025

And they're sexist.

When asked if there is any hope that this cult can be stopped, Dr. Janja Laich stated, “Well they stopped Nazi Germany didn’t they? We have to hope that there will be enough resistance. You know, we need to keep going to those protests, we need to keep resisting, we need to keep… pic.twitter.com/xEDqfVT1Qu — Pamela Garfield-Jaeger, LCSW (@truththerapist) August 19, 2025

So, they're advocating going to war against half of the country?

They spoke about how much harm Trump voters cause and the need for consequences towards them. More Holocaust comparisons were made. pic.twitter.com/U7V8glrC0c — Pamela Garfield-Jaeger, LCSW (@truththerapist) August 19, 2025

'Consequences' -- sounds very vindictive.

And this is why Democrats can never regain power.

According to this training, not only does racism and misogyny influence a Trump voter, we can’t forget about “toxic capitalism” too. pic.twitter.com/oIS1qEAGd9 — Pamela Garfield-Jaeger, LCSW (@truththerapist) August 19, 2025

'Toxic capitalism' isn't a thing.

LS Scarsboro, a therapist who describes herself as a trauma specialist and self-discloses that she has Dissociative Identity Disorder (formally known as multiple personality disorder) said MAGA feels “like home” to people with trauma. “MAGA feels like what’s normal to their… pic.twitter.com/VFt7GWESGi — Pamela Garfield-Jaeger, LCSW (@truththerapist) August 19, 2025

So L.S. Scarsboro is nuts. Got it.

Also, the @Heritage is the linchpin of the MAGA cult, according to this three credit therapy class. pic.twitter.com/ScFVgVoKtq — Pamela Garfield-Jaeger, LCSW (@truththerapist) August 19, 2025

This is insane.

This course is in direct violation of the National Board of Certified Counselors policy, section E:https://t.co/7bmbl5kAnx pic.twitter.com/zwX5GZR9fj — Pamela Garfield-Jaeger, LCSW (@truththerapist) August 19, 2025

So the National Board of Certified Counselors should make sure the people who hosted this course face professional consequences.

The single, most depressing chapter of Canceling of the American Mind was about the politicization of psychotherapy. I’m sure it’s already gotten some people killed, but if it hasn’t yet, it will.https://t.co/jSN49XDGB0 @RIKKISCHLOTT https://t.co/djpDSjsmUz — Greg Lukianoff (@glukianoff) August 20, 2025

It almost got President Trump killed, and it killed Corey Comperatore.

Was this course at clown college? https://t.co/t1kBqLYEd2 — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) August 20, 2025

No, clowns can be funny.

Therapists are mostly weirdos https://t.co/fg7b84jcgB — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 20, 2025

They've evolved from being weird to being dangerous.

