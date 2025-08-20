CNN's Abby Phillip Says, Sadly, We Still Have to Explain That Slavery Was...
The Masks Are OFF! Ben Rhodes Says Dem Leaders Should Endorse Mamdani Because...
The Journalist Who Cried Wolf! CNN's Blitzer Is Afraid of Humvee Outside D.C.'s...
VIP
Welcome to the Podcast From HELL: Gavin Newsom's Panel Is Why Democrats Are...
Lefties Didn't Wait for Info About This DC Arrest Before Pushing a Narrative...
The Spankings Will Continue Until Journalism Improves! Karoline Leavitt DROPS NYT's Dishon...
Understanding how Socialism is quietly destroying America.
Vice President Vance HUMILIATES Privileged White Leftists Who Oppose D.C. Crime Crackdown...
Scott Jennings Drops More TRUTH BOMBS About America's History, Slavery, and the Civil...
Keep It Classy, Camille! Gavin Newsom Press Office Continues Cringe Mockery of Trump...
Tulsi Gabbard Slashes ODNI Waste, Saves Taxpayers Millions with Bold 40% Workforce Cut
Do You Hear Yourself? Leftist Ghoul Doubles Down on Insulting the Memory of...
Stephen Miller ROASTS Rent-a-Mob Protesting Trump's DC Law Enforcement; Vance and Hegseth...
We're Not the Awful Ones: Snobby Podcaster Scolds Those of Us Who Object...

Do No Harm? Thread Exposes Training Event That Told Therapists to HATE Trump Supporting Patients

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on August 20, 2025
Twitchy

This writer keeps warning readers that one of the reasons the Left desperately wants to take over healthcare is to use it as a weapon against their political opponents.

Advertisement

Here's more proof for that file, as this thread exposes how so-called 'professional' training seminar for therapists instructed participants to hate patients who support President Trump.

The post reads:

I was “taught” that if you voted for Trump, you are a part of a “cult on a national scale” that “presents an image of bringing the country back to a white majority and white power”.

A 'cult.' This is what socialists have done for decades: smear their political opponents as mentally unfit.

The thread continues:

Ah, another 'expert.'

Recommended

Lefties Didn't Wait for Info About This DC Arrest Before Pushing a Narrative (Update Status: AWKWARD)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Do they realize this smears 75 million Americans? 

The argument that Donald Trump is a 'threat to society' has no weight -- the majority of people voted for him. We are the society.

Well, that's just a bit racist, isn't it?

Keep doubling down on this, Leftist.

And they're sexist.

Advertisement

So, they're advocating going to war against half of the country?

'Consequences' -- sounds very vindictive.

And this is why Democrats can never regain power.

'Toxic capitalism' isn't a thing.

So L.S. Scarsboro is nuts. Got it.

This is insane.

Advertisement

So the National Board of Certified Counselors should make sure the people who hosted this course face professional consequences.

It almost got President Trump killed, and it killed Corey Comperatore.

No, clowns can be funny.

They've evolved from being weird to being dangerous.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP HEALTHCARE MENTAL HEALTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lefties Didn't Wait for Info About This DC Arrest Before Pushing a Narrative (Update Status: AWKWARD)
Doug P.
The Spankings Will Continue Until Journalism Improves! Karoline Leavitt DROPS NYT's Dishonest Peter Baker
Amy Curtis
CNN's Abby Phillip Says, Sadly, We Still Have to Explain That Slavery Was Indeed Bad
Brett T.
The Journalist Who Cried Wolf! CNN's Blitzer Is Afraid of Humvee Outside D.C.'s Union Station
Amy Curtis
The Masks Are OFF! Ben Rhodes Says Dem Leaders Should Endorse Mamdani Because He's the Party's Future
Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Drops More TRUTH BOMBS About America's History, Slavery, and the Civil War (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Lefties Didn't Wait for Info About This DC Arrest Before Pushing a Narrative (Update Status: AWKWARD) Doug P.
Advertisement