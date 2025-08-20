The Journalist Who Cried Wolf! CNN's Blitzer Is Afraid of Humvee Outside D.C.'s Union Station

The privileged Leftists who live in the nicer areas of D.C. truly believe the poorer, minority areas of the city have to tolerate unfettered crime. Why? So those Leftists can virtue signal about how they support 'criminal justice reform' and 'equity' in policing.

Meanwhile, lots of young Black men are victims of violent crime. And even D.C.'s elite aren't safe: Congressman Harry Cuellar was carjacked.

Now that President Trump has pushed to crack down on D.C. crime, the Left is up in arms.

CNN's Wolf Blitzer saw a humvee outside Union Station and wanted us to be as scared of it as he is:

This is what I saw when I drove by Washington DC’s Union Station this morning. pic.twitter.com/jHpfU5ubMz — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) August 20, 2025

In fairness, the Humvee could probably beat him at Jeopardy!, so we understand his trepidation.

Hope you brought a change of undies after seeing such a terrifying sight, National Guardsmen just existing like that — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 20, 2025

We hope so, too.

D**n, that will be hard to carjack with so many armed men hanging around it. 😢 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 20, 2025

We notice Blitzer wasn't mugged.

What? No homeless encampments? No drug dealers on the corner? No vagrants begging for money?



I’m so sorry you had to experience that Wolf. pic.twitter.com/hRiFChHsKk — AmErican (@Flipper628) August 20, 2025

The horror.

So what?



Did you get mugged.



Were vagrants crapping on the sidewalk?



Did you feel safe, or no?



Perhaps consider the prior reality next time, before you remind people why they hate the Media and why Democrat Party approval is at historic lows. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 20, 2025

Blitzer is one of those Leftists who think we just have to tolerate crime and vagrancy in our cities.

President Trump is showing us we do not have to tolerate it at all.

You were fine when Biden was doing it. pic.twitter.com/TPpKwoFMBF — WhiskeySilverball (@WhiskeySlvrBall) August 20, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

Hey wolfie, remember these cnn gems? pic.twitter.com/zpNkLylegD — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) August 20, 2025

We do.

Any one of those soldiers could beat Wolf at Jeopardy https://t.co/9md7lhAJuD pic.twitter.com/kVqKnPdNc8 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 20, 2025

Hahahahahahaha.

Yup.

And this bothers you because you were hoping to see drug-addled bums screaming obscenities at people and crapping on the sidewalk? https://t.co/yci1BpvHlR — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 20, 2025

That's 'diversity.'

Or something.

What didn’t you see Wolf? https://t.co/j7d1D0qv6F — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 20, 2025

Yeah, Wolf. Tell us.

Anybody that has transited Union Station recently can tell you: the plaza outside is a cesspool of drug addicted vagrants.



They steal. Scream. Assault people.



All just a few feet from Congress (literally across the street).



Why would Wolf dislike the solution? https://t.co/uRtDAZiutr — joshua steinman (🇺🇸,🇺🇸) (@JoshuaSteinman) August 20, 2025

He dislikes it because it makes President Trump look good.

Ok but did you get robbed or have feces thrown at you by a homeless person? https://t.co/j1yS8F38kG — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) August 20, 2025

No, and he's mad about that, apparently.

“This is what I saw when my driver drove me past Union Station this morning” https://t.co/wRXDYIGrVU — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) August 20, 2025

More accurate headline.

"Oh no! It's a soldier and a humvee as opposed to the usual cracked out homeless person and tent city." https://t.co/wpM1zLJkEI — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 20, 2025

Truly, the stuff of nightmares.

Clearly.