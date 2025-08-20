The Journalist Who Cried Wolf! CNN's Blitzer Is Afraid of Humvee Outside D.C.'s Union Station

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on August 20, 2025
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

The privileged Leftists who live in the nicer areas of D.C. truly believe the poorer, minority areas of the city have to tolerate unfettered crime. Why? So those Leftists can virtue signal about how they support 'criminal justice reform' and 'equity' in policing.

Meanwhile, lots of young Black men are victims of violent crime. And even D.C.'s elite aren't safe: Congressman Harry Cuellar was carjacked.

Now that President Trump has pushed to crack down on D.C. crime, the Left is up in arms.

CNN's Wolf Blitzer saw a humvee outside Union Station and wanted us to be as scared of it as he is:

In fairness, the Humvee could probably beat him at Jeopardy!, so we understand his trepidation.

We hope so, too.

We notice Blitzer wasn't mugged.

The horror.

Blitzer is one of those Leftists who think we just have to tolerate crime and vagrancy in our cities.

President Trump is showing us we do not have to tolerate it at all.

That's (D)ifferent.

We do.

Hahahahahahaha.

Yup.

That's 'diversity.'

Or something.

Yeah, Wolf. Tell us.

He dislikes it because it makes President Trump look good.

No, and he's mad about that, apparently.

More accurate headline.

Truly, the stuff of nightmares.

Clearly.

