Congressman Henry Cuellar unharmed following armed carjacking in DC

Amy Curtis  |  8:45 AM on October 03, 2023
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Last night, it was reported U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) was carjacked at gunpoint not far from the Capitol.

The Associated Press has more details:

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar was carjacked by three armed attackers but was unharmed, the Texas Democrat’s office said.

Cuellar’s chief of staff Jacob Hochberg released a statement Monday night saying: “As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle. Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement.”

Hochberg said police recovered Cuellar’s vehicle.

The Washington Post reported that the robbery happened in Washington’s Navy Yard area, about a mile from the U.S. Capitol.

We are glad Cuellar is unharmed. But this wasn't the first attack on a Congressional rep:

Monday’s carjacking was the second assault on a member of Congress in the District of Columbia this year. In February, Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota was assaulted in her apartment building, suffering bruises while escaping serious injury. Her chief of staff said the attack did not appear to be politically motivated.

In light of this, let's remember that Phil Mendelson, chairman of the DC Council, had this to say in March:

Except The Washington Post disagrees, Phil:

During the covid-19 pandemic, D.C. officials could safely say the nation’s capital was not alone in struggling to reduce deadly gun violence, as homicides spiked here just as they did in cities across the country.

But more than halfway through this year, killings in the District are surging toward numbers not seen in two decades, while homicides are dropping in dozens of other major cities, including New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and Baltimore.

D.C. officials and criminologists say it is difficult to pinpoint why the city is an apparent outlier. Leaders in other big cities where homicides have dropped say they are struggling with the same problems as the nation’s capital, including smaller police forces, difficulty recruiting and retaining officers and frustrations over progressive policies or laws that they see as allowing more criminal defendants to go free. Many of the cities also have crime-fighting strategies similar to D.C.’s, with police focusing on seizing illegal firearms and targeting the places with concentrated violence.

WaPo published this August 19, a little over a month and a half ago.

All of the things they mention in the piece: smaller police forces, progressive 'criminal justice reform', and gun control laws are all things Democrats readily support and have implemented in cities across the country. In fact, Democrat J.B. Pritzker made cashless bail the law of the land in Illinois this year, and it's going about as well as you'd expect.

It, of course, being the gun. Because criminals always obey laws.

So is carjacking, but here we are.

Can't blame people for being so cynical.

They've been victims twice, and yet nothing seems to have changed so far.

We don't either. The fact that a member of Congress, and their own party, can get carjacked at gun point doesn't give the Left pause and time to rethink their positions is what is so astonishing and upsetting.

This is a sad truth.

It is horrible.

We hope it is, too. And maybe three strikes is being too generous, especially when it comes to violent crime.

Other cities, like Milwaukee, WI are going this route, because heaven forbid we hold the criminals accountable.

We are glad Congressman Cuellar is unharmed. We hope that no other members of Congress are the victims of violent crime. We also hope this wakes up certain people to the realities of crime, and criminal behavior, and that true criminal justice reform happens sooner rather than later.

But we're not gonna hold our breath on that.

