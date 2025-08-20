Woman Upset She Has to Take Time Out of Her Schedule to Receive Food Stamps

Just the other day, Sen. Elizabeth Warren repeated her death toll from the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill: 51,000 people.

Now that Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” is law, 51,000 more people will die preventable deaths each year.



Republicans voted to let thousands of people die so they could give billionaires government handouts. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 17, 2025

Advertisement

So they could give billionaires handouts, obviously.

When Republicans said that illegal aliens would be kicked off Medicaid, Democratic leaders like Extreme Hakeem Jeffries repeated their claim that not one illegal alien was receiving Medicaid benefits. The bill also set a work requirement for the able-bodied to continue to receive food stamps, or SNAP benefits.

This woman received a letter telling her she had to work 15 hours of community service to continue receiving food stamps. She admitted she'd been receiving the maximum benefit of $2,000 a month for the past seven years. It looks like she is not only struggling to feed her children, but to pay the electric bill as well.

Liberal woman is FURIOUS that she has to do 15 hours of community service per week, to keep receiving food stamps..



Thoughts?? pic.twitter.com/U3AiWlJPQM — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) August 20, 2025

She has to take this out of HER TIME, which isn't spent at work, obviously.

My thought is 15 hours per week isn't enough. I'd like to see her doing more than that if she doesn't want to work and my tax dollars are being spent on her. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 20, 2025

It should have never been any different. — Trash_Jordan (@TrashJordan21) August 20, 2025

Tough. Get a job and work 40 hours a week and you won't need EBT. — Barry Zalma, Esq., CFE (@bzalma) August 20, 2025

It should be 30 unless she’s actively looking for a job. — Anne Bluntzer (@AnneBluntzer) August 20, 2025

How much time does she spend on social media? 🤔 — DCX (@DCXcape) August 20, 2025

Or getting tattoos.

She SELLS her food stamps and buys things like thousands of dollars of tattoos. — Springblade 🇺🇸 (@steveMmattison) August 20, 2025

It's about 5-6 years too long. It's meant to help in a time of need, and not be used as a crutch and free ride. — Jade Johnson (@JadeBrandy13) August 20, 2025

Well the community is supporting her.... — Edward Ridley (@ed_hexx) August 20, 2025

Self own: I've been receiving food stamps for 7 years. It's not a lifestyle, it's temporary help. Cut her off. — Kevin Crystal (@PhilaBOR) August 20, 2025

You get to pick the volunteer work. If you’re concerned about food work at a food bank. Then you can also use the service. You’re giving back right where you’re taking from. Creating a self sustaining loop of service and aid. — Gay Ben 🇺🇸 (@FoxFoxM3) August 20, 2025

Advertisement

i hate these entitled people. — 🌿KJUNE (@kjune65) August 20, 2025

You’re living off of taxpayers hard earned money it’s the least you can do, show some damn appreciation — Daniel Torres (@DanielT41194741) August 20, 2025

3 hours a workday, cut back on your TikTok time, and you've got it, lady. — Dirtroadphilosopher (@Dirtroadphil) August 20, 2025

Yeah, food stamps were never meant to be a lifestyle. Forgive us if community service cuts into three hours a day of her valuable time.

***