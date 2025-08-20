Hillary Clinton Asks What We'd Call What's Happening to Texas Dems in Another...
Understanding how Socialism is quietly destroying America.

Woman Upset She Has to Take Time Out of Her Schedule to Receive Food Stamps

Brett T. | 9:10 PM on August 20, 2025
Just the other day, Sen. Elizabeth Warren repeated her death toll from the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill: 51,000 people.

So they could give billionaires handouts, obviously.

When Republicans said that illegal aliens would be kicked off Medicaid, Democratic leaders like Extreme Hakeem Jeffries repeated their claim that not one illegal alien was receiving Medicaid benefits. The bill also set a work requirement for the able-bodied to continue to receive food stamps, or SNAP benefits.

This woman received a letter telling her she had to work 15 hours of community service to continue receiving food stamps. She admitted she'd been receiving the maximum benefit of $2,000 a month for the past seven years. It looks like she is not only struggling to feed her children, but to pay the electric bill as well. 

She has to take this out of HER TIME, which isn't spent at work, obviously.

Or getting tattoos.

Yeah, food stamps were never meant to be a lifestyle. Forgive us if community service cuts into three hours a day of her valuable time.

