J.K. Rowling Shows NO MERCY in Mocking First Minister of Scotland's Laughable Answer on Number of Genders

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on July 01, 2024
AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File

This is glorious. J.K. Rowling has been merciless in mocking the government of Scotland for its asinine positions on gender and women's rights.

First Minister John Swinney deserves it because he can't even tell us how many genders there are.

Give it a listen:

'In this debate, a woman is an adult born as a female, and they're also transgendered women.'

He keeps saying people will 'debate and discuss' how many genders are there. But there's no debate. There's no discussion. There are two genders.

It really is spot on.

Spoiler alert: they're not.

And everyone knows it's four, but has to lie to not hurt feelings.

Exactly.

You'd think. But it's impossible.

And that's what this is: fear driven by rabid activists, and a small number of them.

That's it.

Very coercive.

No, it's not complicated.

