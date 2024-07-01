J.K. Rowling Shows NO MERCY in Mocking First Minister of Scotland's Laughable Answer on Number of Genders

This is glorious. J.K. Rowling has been merciless in mocking the government of Scotland for its asinine positions on gender and women's rights.

First Minister John Swinney deserves it because he can't even tell us how many genders there are.

Give it a listen:

In which the First Minister of Scotland does a very good impression of a teenager trying to bulls**t his way through questions on a book he’s never read. https://t.co/TkU5daodn9 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 1, 2024

'In this debate, a woman is an adult born as a female, and they're also transgendered women.'

He keeps saying people will 'debate and discuss' how many genders are there. But there's no debate. There's no discussion. There are two genders.

As someone who e who did that for most of his high school career, and into college as well as a Philosophy major, your assessment is spot on. — Jason “ジェイさん” Jordan, あいみんちゅ🦁, 笑顔の輪 ☻⭕ (@jasonjordan2814) July 1, 2024

It really is spot on.

We’ve all been there, but naively I’ve always hoped people making laws would be less feckless as the 17-year-old me. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 1, 2024

Spoiler alert: they're not.

Swinney doing the 2+2=5 answer when he knows it's FOUR!!! — Slartibartfast (@Slarty247) July 1, 2024

And everyone knows it's four, but has to lie to not hurt feelings.

Two genders and a near-limitless cornucopia of delusional fantasies — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) July 1, 2024

Exactly.

You would THINK after all this time, that whatever their beliefs, they would have managed to come up with some sort of coherent reply. — Frozenwarning 🇺🇦 (@frozenwarning) July 1, 2024

You'd think. But it's impossible.

The absolute fear that had been created by a tiny bunch of well funded and aggressive activists. There are two sexes and only two. Have as many genders as you like; they are not more important than sex. They don’t mean sex doesn’t exist. https://t.co/OxIoJ4C6YA — Sarah Phillimore (@SVPhillimore) July 1, 2024

And that's what this is: fear driven by rabid activists, and a small number of them.

You need to take a long look at yourself if you vote for this clown. And Labour are no better. There are 2 genders. That’s it. https://t.co/LRe1qcE4Nm — ginge2602 (@AnneSte27103633) July 1, 2024

That's it.

people better stop trying to gaslight me that this nonsense isn't a big problem when so many government officials are clowning themselves like this. why? they're scared. gender ideology is coercive. https://t.co/ovGVe5uQ55 — John Best (@noobestjohn) July 1, 2024

Very coercive.

There are two sexes. There are two genders. A woman is an adult human female. A man pretending to be a woman is a man. It’s not complicated. https://t.co/K16A1a2lZ3 — John Busch (@johnabusch) July 1, 2024

No, it's not complicated.