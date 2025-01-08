Brian Stelter Hyperventilating Over the ‘Assault’ on Fact Checking

Eric Swalwell Outsourses Collection of Fire Aid to Elon Musk
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on January 08, 2025
CNN

Fact-checking is under attack. As Twitchy reported Tuesday, the International Fact-Checking Network convened an emergency meeting after Meta's Mark Zuckerberg announced that it was breaking up with Politifact and moving to a system mirroring X's Community Notes. CNN senior media analyst Brian Stelter called it Facebook's "MAGA makeover."

Stelter had more to say on the air Wednesday about this new attack on fact-checking.

Particularly on the right … we wonder why that is. Why are conservatives so enamored with conspiracy theories and not the cold, hard facts as reported by outlets like CNN?

Stelter and Liam Reilly report for CNN:

The very notion of fact-checking is under assault by a wide array of fact-challenged politicians and interest groups. Particularly on the right, “fact-check” has been turned into a dirty word, one that presupposes the fact-checker is actually suppressing some inconvenient truth.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg played right into that assumption on Tuesday when he insulted fact-checkers as “too politically biased” and said they “have destroyed more trust than they’ve created, especially in the U.S.”

Now, some of those outlets may be forced to shut down once Meta’s financial support dries up.

“This is a blow to our website and the work that we do,” Jesse Stiller, managing editor of Check Your Fact, told CNN. “We are going to be impacted greatly and our operations will be grounded to a halt. This is not good for discourse and dialogue.”

Sorry, but we're all cried out over PolitiFact losing its Zuckerbucks for censoring conservative political posts.

Wake up your own fact-checker Daniel Dale from his four-year nap and ask him: is the idea that fact-checking has become too politically biased fact or fiction? Dale's fact-checks don't only go in one direction … it's just that 99 percent of the time they do.

The sitting president told us multiple times his son died in Iraq, and reporters just let it slide.

Stelter knows this.

Community Notes for the win.

***

