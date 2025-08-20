CNN's Abby Phillip Says, Sadly, We Still Have to Explain That Slavery Was Indeed Bad

Hey, everyone … slavery was bad.

Remember when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis purged critical race theory from Florida schools, and the opposition claimed that meant that schools wouldn't teach about slavery anymore? Never mind that slavery was still in the state curriculum, and the claim was completely bogus. The schools were just going to stop handing little kids "oppression worksheets" to help them self-identify if they were oppressors or the marginalized.

Liberals have been up in arms ever since President Donald Trump signed an order for a comprehensive review of the Smithsonian Institution's possessions. The order comes in advance of the country's 250th birthday, and "aims to ensure alignment with the President’s directive to celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions."

Yes, Trump is trying to paint America in a positive light for its 250th birthday. As with DeSantis, they're claiming that Trump wants to remove any exhibits about slavery from the nation's museums. He's never said that; he would like museums to emphasize the positives as well, such as the fact that America is the only country to have fought a civil war to end slavery.

"CNN NewsNight" recently broadcast one of its infamous chyrons: "Trump Intensifies Unprecedented Attack on Nation’s Museums." CNN's Brian Stelter has likened Trump's order to a "Stalinist purge" of history.

Speaking of "CNN NewsNight," host Abby D. Phillips took to X to say that, sadly, "we still have to explain that slavery was indeed bad." Seriously? If you can't suffer the complete four-minute clip, Phillip eventually says she doesn't say this as a lecture, when that's exactly what it is … a lecture.

Sadly, we still have to explain that slavery was indeed bad. And you can’t understand American history without grappling with its wide ranging impacts. pic.twitter.com/bQUi4pGGhb — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) August 20, 2025

No, we all learned in school that slavery was bad. Note that Phillip never mentions the Civil War or emancipation.

Oh shut the fuck up. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 20, 2025

I’ve never owned slaves and my ancestors were too poor to own any. I don’t really care. You’re not getting anything out of me. 👍🏻 — Caden G (@TheCadG) August 20, 2025

Phillip notes that whites who never owned slaves (which is most of them) benefited from (and still benefit from) their labor.

Just stop. You’re embarrassing yourself. — Karen Kennedy (@realkarenjean) August 20, 2025

Serious question. Do we currently talk about slavery too much, not enough, or the right amount in discussion of American history? — Jonathan Fahey (@JonforFairfax) August 20, 2025

Who ended slavery, Abby? — Tammie McDonald (@TammieMcDonal17) August 20, 2025

See your CNN badge of racism present on your banner. — Night Hunter (@darkpoolfarmer) August 20, 2025

Sadly, we still have to explain that slavery ended, over 100 years ago. — CallVoter 🇺🇸 (@CallVoter) August 20, 2025

Over 150 years ago.

Dozens of viewers loved your take on this. — TheRightSnark (@JinxOfWV) August 20, 2025

This is so weak — The Unthoughtful Thinking Man (@ItalianPointers) August 20, 2025

Nobody needs this explained. — Rondure Gyre 🇺🇸 (@RondureGyre) August 20, 2025

Nobody thinks slavery was a good thing — Tower Clown (@refinery_guy775) August 20, 2025

It is absolutely fake news to say you have to explain that slavery was bad.



Absolutely no one doesn’t believe that.



Trust in media 📉 — NormieUtah (@NormieUtah) August 20, 2025

Actually, we don't, Joy Reid with an inside voice.



We do, in fact, all know this. Stop with this massive strawman. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 20, 2025

Trump doesn't want to eliminate exhibits on slavery from our national museums. He would like to see American exceptionalism given some space alongside the nation's failings.

Phillip absolutely didn't need to explain to us everything we learned in school and are reminded of continually by race baiters. Slavery was indeed bad, we know. We also know we eradicated it in this country over 150 years ago.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump's call for more attention to American exceptionalism.

