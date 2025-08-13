Brian Stelter Triggered by 'Stalinist Purge' at American Museums

Oh Honey No! Widow has Husband's Tattoo Removed From His Body and Framed
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on August 13, 2025
CNN

There have been a lot of shakeups at the Smithsonian this month. As Twitchy reported, the museum removed a "temporary" label including content about President Donald Trump’s impeachments that had been on display since September 2021, acknowledging that his impeachments were not serious political proceedings but partisan attacks. Smart move.

As our own justmindy reported earlier Wednesday, Trump signed an order for a complete and full review of the possessions at the Smithsonian Institution. The order comes in advance of the country's 250th birthday, and "aims to ensure alignment with the President’s directive to celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions." Remove divisive narratives, like the exhibition on "whiteness"? Another good move.

Or is it? CNN's Brian Stelter has been triggered by the idea that museums should be ordered to celebrate American exceptionalism. 

Stelter is a master of the journalistic trick of saying "others" might see this as a Stalinist purge, meaning, "I see this as a Stalinist purge."

That one came down quickly.

This editor was thinking as Stelter droned on, "researchers" like Nikole Hannah-Jones at the 1619 Project?

RIP "the Newseum." Yeah, that was a huge tourist draw.

American exceptionalism is anathema to the whole "America was never great" crowd. 

Editor's Note: Mainstream media clowns like Brian Stelter continue to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and America.

