Brian Stelter Triggered by 'Stalinist Purge' at American Museums

There have been a lot of shakeups at the Smithsonian this month. As Twitchy reported, the museum removed a "temporary" label including content about President Donald Trump’s impeachments that had been on display since September 2021, acknowledging that his impeachments were not serious political proceedings but partisan attacks. Smart move.

As our own justmindy reported earlier Wednesday, Trump signed an order for a complete and full review of the possessions at the Smithsonian Institution. The order comes in advance of the country's 250th birthday, and "aims to ensure alignment with the President’s directive to celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions." Remove divisive narratives, like the exhibition on "whiteness"? Another good move.

Or is it? CNN's Brian Stelter has been triggered by the idea that museums should be ordered to celebrate American exceptionalism.

Do you want Trump White House political aides vetting the tone and framing of museum exhibits? pic.twitter.com/0ZjSwbE9mm — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 13, 2025

Stelter is a master of the journalistic trick of saying "others" might see this as a Stalinist purge, meaning, "I see this as a Stalinist purge."

I didn't, right up until Leftists at the Smithsonian put this in their "white culture" display. https://t.co/ACQdEYf2TA pic.twitter.com/FIu5T64717 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 13, 2025

That one came down quickly.

Well, no. Not at the beginning. Then the communists conquered our institutions and now use them to subvert this country from within.



So now, yes. That’s how this works. You animals don’t get to operate forever without a response.



-Bronco https://t.co/lwM46kZPNn — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 13, 2025

Better than leftist political activists pretending to be scholars.



What I want is a neutral, fact-based approach. But that's not what we have now and it's counterproductive to pretend we do. https://t.co/KDorVnYHzr — Managing Decline (@cehoskinson) August 13, 2025

Yes. Was in DC earlier this year and the Smithsonian exhibits were practically all temples to DEI. Only decent one that sticks out was one to Medal of Honor recipients. https://t.co/BkNS8dZKJi — John (@Night_Clerk) August 13, 2025

From the media elites who want the schools to teach "1619 Project" propaganda to school kids.



They like federally funded liberal tone and framing. https://t.co/hm4P9AxNEe — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) August 13, 2025

This editor was thinking as Stelter droned on, "researchers" like Nikole Hannah-Jones at the 1619 Project?

Hell, I want DOGE vetting it. Maybe audit the place as long as they’re in the neighborhood. https://t.co/wqRnQ2kRMR — Snarkalorian (@BitchesBane) August 13, 2025

A journalist’s judgment about museums is much better. The Newseum was fine in Rosslyn but their ego demanded they be on Pennsylvania Ave in DC. They couldn’t pay their rent and ended up shutting down. Now it doesn’t exist. https://t.co/EsgMAOHsud — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 13, 2025

RIP "the Newseum." Yeah, that was a huge tourist draw.

I do. It's a much better option than the left-wing piles of garbage who hate this country who are making those decisions now. https://t.co/4g2PpQsz0E — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 13, 2025

Of course not! We want lunatic leftists with nose rings and activist "journalists" like yourself to tell us what we should be reading and seeing about American history. Is this some sort of rhetorical question, Tater? https://t.co/bkL30YFZgE — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) August 13, 2025

American exceptionalism is anathema to the whole "America was never great" crowd.

***

