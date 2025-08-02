Smithsonian Museum Removes Trump From Exhibit Due to Partisan Motivations Behind Impeachments

Huh. The Smithsonian has removed President Trump from the impeachment exhibit, returning the exhibit to the way it appeared in 2008.

The Smithsonian has removed Trump’s impeachment exhibit after admitting that his impeachment was a political attack and not a serious impeachment pic.twitter.com/vggEuh9XFj — Based Bandita (@MissVega8888) July 31, 2025

Here's more from the Washington Post:

A temporary label including content about Trump’s impeachments had been on display since September 2021 at the Washington museum, a Smithsonian spokesperson told The Washington Post, adding that it was intended to be a short-term addition to address current events. Now, the exhibit notes that 'only three presidents have seriously faced removal.' In addition to describing Trump’s two impeachments, the temporary label — which read 'Case under redesign (history happens)' — also offered information about the impeachments of presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, as well as Richard M. Nixon, who would have faced impeachment had he not resigned. The Post viewed a photograph of the temporary signage. Now that display has returned to the way it appeared in 2008, according to the Smithsonian spokesperson. 'In reviewing our legacy content recently, it became clear that the ‘Limits of Presidential Power’ section in The American Presidency: A Glorious Burden exhibition needed to be addressed,' the spokesperson said in a statement. 'The section of this exhibition covers Congress, The Supreme Court, Impeachment, and Public Opinion. Because the other topics in this section had not been updated since 2008, the decision was made to restore the Impeachment case back to its 2008 appearance.'

So while the article itself doesn't specifically say it was removed because of the political motivation, it sure appears that way.

They should leave it up, with a large explanation of what actually happened. — Dibromin (@dibromin) August 1, 2025

That would require being honest about President Trump and the Democrats, though.

They should replace it with The biggest political scandal in modern history exhibit. — Cody (@Designed2Think) August 2, 2025

That'll never happen.

Great! They can add the Obama and hillary corruption exhibits in that space! — Patty Free (@pattymaese8) August 1, 2025

That would be a great idea.

Russiagate would make for a great exhibit.

Are they going to put up a new "political persecution" or "weoponized justice system" section then? — Dana (@117danas) August 1, 2025

Nope.

should’ve kept it up and have a description of what happened so we don’t allow it to happen again and to show how one party was hell bent on getting someone removed https://t.co/twd3HjKumI — Austin (@austin_gom52234) August 2, 2025

We like this idea.

I think they should leave the exhibit with update information so the future can see what intelligence agencies and Hillary did. Removing it removes the reminder of the crimes. https://t.co/zqWjlkSJJc — Gravel Road Mom (@Watcher3552028) August 2, 2025

Clinton and Obama must be held accountable.

I think the Smithsonian should have left Trumps impeachments there for all to see. This history will tell the story of what the Democrats did to an elected President and to the American citizens. Lest history repeat itself. https://t.co/WUbv0hUUVO — God, Family and Country (@LozenTammy) August 2, 2025

Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it.

The Smithsonian should leave it up, with a noticeable explanation of how impeachment had been weaponized against Trump by corrupt Democrats. https://t.co/SYtPHgImK5 — FullMetalPatriot 🇺🇸 (@FullMtlPatriot) August 2, 2025

That would be an honest portrayal of history and Democrats.

A generation from now, consensus history will acknowledge that Richard Nixon was largely set-up & removed by an intelligence community Color Revolution, and that the obstruction & impeachments of President Trump from the moment he won the nomination in 2016 to the 2024 federal https://t.co/rz5qext9Zj — ┴┬┴ 𝕋𝕒𝕪𝕝𝕠𝕣 𝕆𝕨𝕖𝕟𝕤 ┴┬┴ (@anukasan1977) August 1, 2025

Probably.

Next, all references to Trump being a convicted felon should be expunged for the same reason.



Why it is pressing that all those involved be prosecuted



It's not a matter of revenge



It's not a matter of justice



Is for the future of the United States of America to be based on a… https://t.co/YIHrIoT5ho pic.twitter.com/bSdynSg63G — The CotoBuzz Journal (@CotoBlogzz) August 1, 2025

For the same reason.

The truth wins again https://t.co/61wqq8BMnW — S. A. Rivera 🇺🇲 (@literaturedevil) August 1, 2025

Always.

