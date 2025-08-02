Get This Lady Some Xanax, Stat! Boomer Granny Loses Her Mind Over Emil...
Smithsonian Museum Removes Trump From Exhibit Due to Partisan Motivations Behind Impeachments

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on August 02, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Huh. The Smithsonian has removed President Trump from the impeachment exhibit, returning the exhibit to the way it appeared in 2008.

Here's more from the Washington Post:

A temporary label including content about Trump’s impeachments had been on display since September 2021 at the Washington museum, a Smithsonian spokesperson told The Washington Post, adding that it was intended to be a short-term addition to address current events. Now, the exhibit notes that 'only three presidents have seriously faced removal.'

In addition to describing Trump’s two impeachments, the temporary label — which read 'Case under redesign (history happens)' — also offered information about the impeachments of presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, as well as Richard M. Nixon, who would have faced impeachment had he not resigned. The Post viewed a photograph of the temporary signage.

Now that display has returned to the way it appeared in 2008, according to the Smithsonian spokesperson.

'In reviewing our legacy content recently, it became clear that the ‘Limits of Presidential Power’ section in The American Presidency: A Glorious Burden exhibition needed to be addressed,' the spokesperson said in a statement. 'The section of this exhibition covers Congress, The Supreme Court, Impeachment, and Public Opinion. Because the other topics in this section had not been updated since 2008, the decision was made to restore the Impeachment case back to its 2008 appearance.'

So while the article itself doesn't specifically say it was removed because of the political motivation, it sure appears that way.

That would require being honest about President Trump and the Democrats, though.

That'll never happen.

That would be a great idea.

Russiagate would make for a great exhibit.

Nope.

We like this idea.

Clinton and Obama must be held accountable.

Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it.

That would be an honest portrayal of history and Democrats.

Probably.

For the same reason.

Always.

