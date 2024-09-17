HE'S WORSE THAN 9/11: Jesse Kelly Demands America #StopJonathanChait With Hilarious Hashtag

The media hasn't stopped beclowning itself for even a minute since a second would-be assassin was caught lying in the weeds -- or the bushes, to be precise -- hoping to end the life of Donald Trump. If you've been following Twitchy for the last couple of days, you have seen the absolute worst of the worst, from Time magazine to The Cincinnati Enquirer to Politico to Phillip Bump of The Washington Post.

Advertisement

The bad news is that the legacy media will never stop being like this. They are completely gone and will never come back.

The good news is that Americans are pretty fed up with it and are pushing back. The Twitter memes exposing the left and media were outstanding yesterday in making the point that the media is a clown show.

Jonathan Chait of New York Magazine must not have gotten the message because he tried to get in on the 'Trump is still Hitler' bandwagon yesterday with a truly execrable article explaining why 'it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it' in terms of violent, hateful speech.

Donald Trump Is a Threat to Democracy, and Saying So Is Not Incitement https://t.co/Yfp2bxlWxL — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) September 16, 2024

Big mistake, Jon. YUGE.

We're not going to waste your time with any citations from that article because you already know what it says. It's everything you think and all of it horrible. He even made the case that political assassins were no worse than Trump.

Unfortunately for Chait, his article ran afoul of Twitchy favorite and outstanding troll Jesse Kelly. It started simply enough, with Kelly just throwing Chait's words back in his face.

Jonathan Chait is a threat to democracy and our country will end if he’s not stopped. https://t.co/sQzLFx5Xav — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 16, 2024

If Kelly had stopped there, Chait might have come off relatively unscathed.

But Kelly did not stop there. He decided that Chait was worthy of a true Twitter dragging, so he kept going.

A threat to democracy. Worse than Hitler. America will end if he’s not stopped. We have to stop @jonathanchait at any cost. https://t.co/wqKnwSWTL5 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 16, 2024

'Worse than Hitler.' Perfect.

It didn't take long for this to develop into the hashtag #StopJonathanChait as Kelly gleefully encouraged all of Twitter to mock the 'journalist' into oblivion.

What ensued was Twitter gold as everyone piled on with how horrible a person -- and what an existential threat -- Chait is.

We'll share some of the best with you here.

Violence is is not acceptable, but if any violence comes to Jonathan Chait, it would be due to his own hateful rhetoric.#StopJonathanChait — BasementOps (@Basement_Ops) September 16, 2024

Isn't that what Chait and the rest of the left say about Trump? Well, it goes for him too.

It's far more accurate about the lying media than it is about Trump who, as a reminder, was already President, and democracy was not threatened in the least during his term.

LOL. The classic 'stochastic terrorist' chestnut.

If we dont #StopJonathanChait then the terrorists will have won — Yon Kippers (@YonKippers) September 16, 2024

I don't know who Jonathan Chait is but he must be a Communist and needs to be stopped, apparently. This is probably legit. #StopJonathanChait https://t.co/3EmO8ceAei — Igfucious (@igfucious) September 16, 2024

It's better you don't know who he is. And yes, he is a Communist.

@jonathanchait once touched me in the bathroom of a department store. It was the most harrowing experience of my life and very much totally happened.



We must #stopjonathanchait at all costs. https://t.co/jcElcLrjuG — Sydney Carton (@_Sydney__Carton) September 16, 2024

@jonathanchait assaulted me in a closet 40 years ago. I don't remember where or when but it happened.#stopJonathanchait https://t.co/16JKo91Mi2 — Ollie Mathews (@OllieMathews14) September 16, 2024

Those incidents sound pretty serious. We should make sure Chait is prosecuted no matter how long ago they happened and what details you can't remember. Those are the rules Chait and his friends created for Trump, so make him play by them.

Advertisement

#StopJonathanChait



Clearly, Jonathan Chait and his regressive writings are dog whistles with deeper meaning, intent to appeal to the lowest base forms of evil!



Johnathan Chait is a true Hitlerian malevolence that must be stopped at all costs!! https://t.co/CnazLftWFM — Sanguine Agnostic 🪙 (@BundaBoy123) September 16, 2024

We must deflate and negate the hate that Chait creates. (This writer is not a poet, in case you couldn't guess.)

Some even challenged Kelly to define what he meant by 'stop.' But, of course, the media never defines it when they say 'Trump must be stopped,' and we've seen what happened there. So, Kelly pushed right back.

It’s not my job to define anything. All I’m saying is @jonathanchait is a threat to democracy. He’s very similar to Hitler. We haven’t seen a threat like him since Pearl Harbor.



What’s to be done? Oh I don’t know. I’m just gonna put that stuff out there. #StopJonathanChait https://t.co/ddACbxVAMt — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 16, 2024

We like these new rules.

Jesse's ice maker is too good for Chait. #StopJonathanChait — MoronicHeadline (@MoronicHeadline) September 16, 2024

If you follow Kelly, he loves his ice maker. And no, Chait can't have any of that ice.

Jonathan Chait dehumanizes his enemies and will never relinquish power. He is Hitler + Mussolini + Pol Pot + Stalin squared.#stopjonathanchait — Charles Rotter (@crotter8) September 16, 2024

These are all fair comparisons.

Every comment Jonathan Chait types, a kitten is eaten.#StopJonathanChait — Beto Ochoa (@Beto_In_Austin) September 16, 2024

We must save the kitties!

Democrats are doing everything possible to chait in this election. And by “chait” I mean total destruction of the country. #stopjonathanchait — WesInFortWorth (@WesinFortWorth) September 16, 2024

Pretty good wordplay there. Well done.

Advertisement

Jonathan Chait lied on his mortgage application and overinflated the value of his house for a HELOC. He should be in jail



#StopJonathanChait — Rehab President (@RehabPresident) September 16, 2024

He wrote it, so it must be true.

If we don’t #StopJonathanChait, our reality will be inexorably pulled into his swirling vortex of insensate evil.



He has no bottom. — Belt-Fed Reverend (@BeltFedRev) September 16, 2024

It will 'literally' be Armageddon.

Somebody needs to do something about @jonathanchait as quickly as possible. He wants to end Democracy and is literally Hitler. What would you do if you saw baby Hitler? Would you stand up and stop him? #stopjonathanchait — Echo (@DatEcho) September 16, 2024

Again, we don't have to define what we mean by 'stop.' Chait doesn't, so we won't either.

I will never feel safe sharing a country with Jonathan Chait! #StopJonathanChait — Shannarae 🇺🇸 🇨🇴 (@Shannarae10) September 16, 2024

You shouldn't feel safe. Have you seen what people are saying about him?

Rumors are that he was seen in Springfield OH with bags of dog and cat treats. #StopJonathanChait — VintageComicStore10 (@ComicStore10) September 16, 2024

Even if it is just a rumor, we have to accept it as fact, just like the media did with all of the 'bomb threats' in Springfield, Ohio, that turned out to be hoaxes.

If we don’t #StopJonathanChait before it’s too late, he’s going to declare himself dictator and round us all up into death camps. https://t.co/v2lhtwcHKR — John Rando (@just_a_rand0) September 16, 2024

We must all band together to stop in existential threat that is @jonathanchait.#StopJonathanChait https://t.co/grXAc8byFv — Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) September 16, 2024

@jonathanchait once filled up my car with old copies of the New York Times. He is an existential threat to our democracy. Literally worse than Hitler and must be stopped by any means necessary. #stopjonathanchait https://t.co/xZ3rqCBxFb — John (@Opposed_Twin) September 16, 2024

Advertisement

The New York Times? He's history's greatest monster!

OOF.

OK, that one might be even worse than The New York Times.

Jonathan Chait wants to put black people back in chains #StopJonathanChait https://t.co/kaNfHznO4t — American Kulak (@HankElias) September 16, 2024

Yep. We heard that too.

@jonathanchait is the single biggest threat our democracy. His rhetoric is directly responsible for two assassination attempts on Trump. #StopJonathanChait https://t.co/Dzy9Yspj0n — Allen Covert (@thatallencovert) September 16, 2024

All kidding aside for a second, that is not an inaccurate statement.

Jonathan Chait is a BIGOTED INSURRECTIONIST RACIST VIOLENT THREAT TO DEMOCRACY that must be STOPPED!!! #StopJonathanChait https://t.co/WLlGKwMmpl — Blackbeard, Esq. (@AttyBlackbeard) September 16, 2024

That's a pretty major charge, but it's in ALL CAPS, so we will take it very seriously.

@Jonathan Chait paid me hush money because I threatened to take him to court for sexual assault. Lock him up!



He’s also a fascist who clearly in mental decline, which makes him the greatest existential threat to democracy.



#StopJonathanChait — The BunnyBee (@WoofiesBunnyBee) September 16, 2024

Not since Mr. Horton conned Dudley into that bicycle shop basement has there been a more menacing terror on the loose than Jonathan. The fate of the free world and bicycle shops everywhere count on us stopping this threat.#StopJonathanChait — AcezUp (@AcezUp) September 16, 2024

Yikes. ALL the yikes.

If you ever watched Diff'rent Strokes, you know how horrible that is.

#StopJonathanChait



If you see anybody from New York Magazine in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!#StopJonathanChait https://t.co/YJad7qeUkh — Sanguine Agnostic 🪙 (@BundaBoy123) September 16, 2024

Advertisement

Nice. Give 'em the old 'Maxine Waters Treatment.'

Jonathan Chait is a threat to the planet, can you live with knowing that danger is out there?

#StopJonathanChait — Shawn Taylor music (@Taylormusic67) September 16, 2024

Someone should tell Greta Thunberg so she can stage a fake arrest in protest of Chait's danger to the entire planet.

We must #stopjonathanchait before he does any more damage to our nation! https://t.co/22P5HlzdSE — Stephanie Ramirez (@Stephani_rr39) September 16, 2024

Cracks in the earth, flaming rocks falling from the sky,dogs and cats living together. #StopJonathanChait https://t.co/iKgZEbhwVC — SmokingDog 🇹🇼 (@EdgeLurch956) September 16, 2024

MASS HYSTERIA. All of the above will happen if we don't #StopJonathanChait.

A brave whistleblower has informed me that Jonathan Chait is colluding with Vladimir Putin to rig the 2024 election in favor of Harris….#stopjonathanchait



Am I doing this right? — Marc Lastres (@LastresMarc) September 17, 2024

Yes, you are doing it exactly right. And don't worry that you don't have evidence. The media never had any evidence that Trump colluded with Putin either, but that never stopped any of them, especially Chait.

HAHAHAHAHA. Outstanding. There's no way that was Photoshopped. It must be a genuine photo.

I know it sounds crazy but I'm from the future and Jonathan Chait is responsible for the destruction of humanity if he isn't stopped. It's the only way.#StopJonathanChait — Vice President Platitude (@SelectiveEmpath) September 17, 2024

And there it is. We even have time travelers coming back to tell us about the existential threat we will face unless we #StopJonathanChait.

Advertisement

As much fun as this was, though, there is a serious point to this dragging, which Kyle Becker pointed out:

Amazing illustration by @JesseKellyDC of how the left’s dangerous word games work pic.twitter.com/XSwoaKRo4b — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 16, 2024

The media loves to play fast and loose with their accusatory, violent, and inciteful language, especially when it comes to Donald Trump. They never bother to back things up, they just say them and damn the consequences.

Well, in Trump's case, those consequences included multiple fraudulent indictments and two would-be assassins. And people like Chait keep pushing the rhetoric, refusing to take any accountability.

It may be time to see how they like it when it's applied to them.

And for that, we thank Jesse Kelly for creating a hashtag that trended all night (and that Chait definitely saw).

He won't learn from it, but we can: Anything the media says can -- and probably should -- be directed right back at them.