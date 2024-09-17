HE'S WORSE THAN 9/11: Jesse Kelly Demands America #StopJonathanChait With Hilarious Hashtag

Just ONE?! HA! CBS in Nevada Reports DEVASTATING News for Kamala's Campaign ......
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on September 17, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

The media hasn't stopped beclowning itself for even a minute since a second would-be assassin was caught lying in the weeds -- or the bushes, to be precise -- hoping to end the life of Donald Trump. If you've been following Twitchy for the last couple of days, you have seen the absolute worst of the worst, from Time magazine to The Cincinnati Enquirer to Politico to Phillip Bump of The Washington Post.

The bad news is that the legacy media will never stop being like this. They are completely gone and will never come back. 

The good news is that Americans are pretty fed up with it and are pushing back. The Twitter memes exposing the left and media were outstanding yesterday in making the point that the media is a clown show. 

Jonathan Chait of New York Magazine must not have gotten the message because he tried to get in on the 'Trump is still Hitler' bandwagon yesterday with a truly execrable article explaining why 'it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it' in terms of violent, hateful speech. 

Big mistake, Jon. YUGE. 

We're not going to waste your time with any citations from that article because you already know what it says. It's everything you think and all of it horrible. He even made the case that political assassins were no worse than Trump. 

Unfortunately for Chait, his article ran afoul of Twitchy favorite and outstanding troll Jesse Kelly. It started simply enough, with Kelly just throwing Chait's words back in his face. 

If Kelly had stopped there, Chait might have come off relatively unscathed. 

But Kelly did not stop there. He decided that Chait was worthy of a true Twitter dragging, so he kept going. 

'Worse than Hitler.' Perfect. 

It didn't take long for this to develop into the hashtag #StopJonathanChait as Kelly gleefully encouraged all of Twitter to mock the 'journalist' into oblivion.

What ensued was Twitter gold as everyone piled on with how horrible a person -- and what an existential threat -- Chait is. 

We'll share some of the best with you here.

Isn't that what Chait and the rest of the left say about Trump? Well, it goes for him too. 

It's far more accurate about the lying media than it is about Trump who, as a reminder, was already President, and democracy was not threatened in the least during his term. 

LOL. The classic 'stochastic terrorist' chestnut. 

It's better you don't know who he is. And yes, he is a Communist. 

Those incidents sound pretty serious. We should make sure Chait is prosecuted no matter how long ago they happened and what details you can't remember. Those are the rules Chait and his friends created for Trump, so make him play by them. 

We must deflate and negate the hate that Chait creates. (This writer is not a poet, in case you couldn't guess.)

Some even challenged Kelly to define what he meant by 'stop.' But, of course, the media never defines it when they say 'Trump must be stopped,' and we've seen what happened there. So, Kelly pushed right back. 

We like these new rules.

If you follow Kelly, he loves his ice maker. And no, Chait can't have any of that ice. 

These are all fair comparisons. 

We must save the kitties!

Pretty good wordplay there. Well done. 

He wrote it, so it must be true. 

It will 'literally' be Armageddon. 

Again, we don't have to define what we mean by 'stop.' Chait doesn't, so we won't either. 

You shouldn't feel safe. Have you seen what people are saying about him?

Even if it is just a rumor, we have to accept it as fact, just like the media did with all of the 'bomb threats' in Springfield, Ohio, that turned out to be hoaxes. 

The New York Times? He's history's greatest monster!

OOF. 

OK, that one might be even worse than The New York Times. 

Yep. We heard that too. 

All kidding aside for a second, that is not an inaccurate statement. 

That's a pretty major charge, but it's in ALL CAPS, so we will take it very seriously. 

Yikes. ALL the yikes. 

If you ever watched Diff'rent Strokes, you know how horrible that is. 

Nice. Give 'em the old 'Maxine Waters Treatment.'

Someone should tell Greta Thunberg so she can stage a fake arrest in protest of Chait's danger to the entire planet.

MASS HYSTERIA. All of the above will happen if we don't #StopJonathanChait. 

Yes, you are doing it exactly right. And don't worry that you don't have evidence. The media never had any evidence that Trump colluded with Putin either, but that never stopped any of them, especially Chait. 

HAHAHAHAHA. Outstanding. There's no way that was Photoshopped. It must be a genuine photo. 

And there it is. We even have time travelers coming back to tell us about the existential threat we will face unless we #StopJonathanChait.

As much fun as this was, though, there is a serious point to this dragging, which Kyle Becker pointed out:

The media loves to play fast and loose with their accusatory, violent, and inciteful language, especially when it comes to Donald Trump. They never bother to back things up, they just say them and damn the consequences. 

Well, in Trump's case, those consequences included multiple fraudulent indictments and two would-be assassins. And people like Chait keep pushing the rhetoric, refusing to take any accountability. 

It may be time to see how they like it when it's applied to them. 

And for that, we thank Jesse Kelly for creating a hashtag that trended all night (and that Chait definitely saw). 

He won't learn from it, but we can: Anything the media says can -- and probably should -- be directed right back at them. 

