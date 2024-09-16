'FRAME IT'! WaPo's Philip Bump Serves Up One of the Biggest 'Trump Pounces' Doozies of All Time

Another day brings with it a fresh reason why this should be the Washington Post's new logo:

And here we go again.

This one comes with a beverage warning.

Ready? OK, here it is:

Advertisement

Another chance for Trump to frame Democrats as dangerous has emerged https://t.co/HwM3YGop7P — Post Politics (@postpolitics) September 16, 2024

We're always expecting a shameless "Republicans pounce" spin but this one takes the cake, and then some! It was immediately clear without even looking who wrote this particular masterpiece.

Philip Bump has out Philip Bump’d himself https://t.co/Kyboi4n5fd pic.twitter.com/RbZgf7UTVY — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 16, 2024

And out-Bumping himself is quite an acheivement, considering how monumental the regular Bump stuff can be.

The Museum of Trump-Era Journalism is filled with stunning takes like that.

Republicans pounce! — Marcin (@mqulis) September 16, 2024

They've gotten predictable, haven't they?

I’ve got a solution for you… — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 16, 2024

I believe the “chance” in this case are bullets being targeted at him, but you do your thing, Mr. Bump. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) September 16, 2024

Why don’t you just stop inciting people to end the “danger to democracy”? That might be a good idea. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) September 16, 2024

But Trump noticing people are shooting at him or trying to shoot at him is the real problem here. Yeesh.

Geez, you try to kill a former president twice and suddenly it's all anyone can talk about. https://t.co/IvQNLDpt4C — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) September 16, 2024

"Republicans rhetorically weaponizing Trump-haters' use of actual weapons and here's why that's dangerous" is where we are now.

Bump's column contains this paragraph:

Routh’s intent in being at the golf course on Sunday and any motivations are still uncertain as of writing. He was charged in federal court Monday with two gun-related crimes. In social media posts attributed to him, he did express anger at Trump’s effort to retain power after the 2020 election, including criticism of the Capitol riot. He also posted in April that “DEMOCRACY is on the ballot and we cannot lose.”

Nope, no idea at all what he was trying to do there.

“Routh’s intent in being at the golf course on Sunday and any motivations are still uncertain as of writing….”



Hmmmm



Maybe there are some context clues, like the long gun & rifle scope allegedly left behind at a makeshift sniper nest at the former president’s golf course? https://t.co/3Z3DPCiSRP — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) September 16, 2024

Or maybe there's a clue as to the would-be assassin's political leanings to be found on the bumper of a truck parked in his driveway: