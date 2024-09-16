CONFLICT: Google Lawyer Helped Kamala Harris Prep for Debate While DOJ Takes Tech...
'FRAME IT'! WaPo's Philip Bump Serves Up One of the Biggest 'Trump Pounces' Doozies of All Time

Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on September 16, 2024
Meme screenshot

Another day brings with it a fresh reason why this should be the Washington Post's new logo:

And here we go again.

This one comes with a beverage warning.

Ready? OK, here it is:

We're always expecting a shameless "Republicans pounce" spin but this one takes the cake, and then some! It was immediately clear without even looking who wrote this particular masterpiece.

And out-Bumping himself is quite an acheivement, considering how monumental the regular Bump stuff can be.

The Museum of Trump-Era Journalism is filled with stunning takes like that.

They've gotten predictable, haven't they? 

But Trump noticing people are shooting at him or trying to shoot at him is the real problem here. Yeesh.

"Republicans rhetorically weaponizing Trump-haters' use of actual weapons and here's why that's dangerous" is where we are now. 

Bump's column contains this paragraph:

Routh’s intent in being at the golf course on Sunday and any motivations are still uncertain as of writing. He was charged in federal court Monday with two gun-related crimes. In social media posts attributed to him, he did express anger at Trump’s effort to retain power after the 2020 election, including criticism of the Capitol riot. He also posted in April that “DEMOCRACY is on the ballot and we cannot lose.”

Nope, no idea at all what he was trying to do there.

Or maybe there's a clue as to the would-be assassin's political leanings to be found on the bumper of a truck parked in his driveway:

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

