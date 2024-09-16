Cincy Enquirer Shares the Mother of All 'Trump's to Blame for Attempts on His Life' Takes

We have yet another one of those stories where somebody condemns violence and instead of stopping at that point, it's followed by a great, big "but..."

Below we have yet another example from the Cincinatti Enquirer promoting a letter to the editor that sounds like it could have been written by one of MSNBC's unhinged on-air personalities:

Opinion: Opinion: There is no place in politics for violence. That said, the former president, Donald Trump, brings a lot of this stuff on himself. https://t.co/vq4J5VSKIe — Enquirer (@Enquirer) September 16, 2024

Seriously? Believe it or not the hot take is even crazier than the tweet implies:

It’s actually worse than the tweet makes it.



Cinci’s biggest newspaper published this two paragraph reader letter, arguing in part that it’s Trump’s fault because protecting him is expensive. https://t.co/TZKaWOkIhQ pic.twitter.com/oiFglGNijO — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) September 16, 2024

Like we always say...

You can’t hate the press enough. — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) September 16, 2024

That's more true with each passing day.

"The girl with the short skirt had it coming."



You all are truly vile, devoid of anything resembling a normal human value system. Delete your existence. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 16, 2024

They spelled "Trump" wrong:

His name is Goldman, not Trump, silly Cincy! pic.twitter.com/EYJSnyAhms — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 16, 2024

Yep, they're just saying it right out loud now.

"Stop making us try to murder you" explained the media. https://t.co/7zhJkflwlN — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 16, 2024

They're literally doing the meme now:

This just about sums it up. pic.twitter.com/aT0FeZCQ6v — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 16, 2024

Too bad that's so accurate.