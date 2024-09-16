Mollie Hemingway NUKES Liz Cheney from Orbit for Her Anti-Trump Rhetoric Just DAYS...
Cincy Enquirer Shares the Mother of All 'Trump's to Blame for Attempts on His Life' Takes

Doug P.  |  2:28 PM on September 16, 2024
meme

We have yet another one of those stories where somebody condemns violence and instead of stopping at that point, it's followed by a great, big "but..."

Below we have yet another example from the Cincinatti Enquirer promoting a letter to the editor that sounds like it could have been written by one of MSNBC's unhinged on-air personalities: 

Seriously? Believe it or not the hot take is even crazier than the tweet implies:

Like we always say...

That's more true with each passing day.

They spelled "Trump" wrong:

Yep, they're just saying it right out loud now.

They're literally doing the meme now: 

Too bad that's so accurate.

