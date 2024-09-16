Trump Assassination Attempt Brings Out The Worst of Media But the BEST from the Memers

This Is Fine! Biden-Harris Economy See Layoffs JUMP in August and Hiring at...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 PM on September 16, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Over the past 24 hours, we have seen the absolute worst from the media and elected Democrats after a second would-be assassin tried to take the life of Donald Trump. It has dominated our coverage here at Twitchy, as it should. An assassination attempt should dominate the coverage from ALL media outlets, but it won't and we all know why. 

That's OK though. The traditional media will downplay it as their credibility continues to drop well below zero. 

Here at Twitchy, we'll give it the attention it deserves. We'll spare plenty of attention for the media too, calling them out for their insane biases and hypocrisy. 

And we're not alone. The meme warriors on Twitter have been busy since yesterday creating some on-target -- and hilarious -- memes about the assassination and all of the hypocrisy surrounding it. 

That's why we're giving our readers a second helping of Meme Madness in a single day. 

So, without further ado, here is Monday Evening Meme Madness: Trump Assassination Edition. 

Technically, this is a screen capture and not a meme, but it says all you need to see regarding who is really inciting political violence in America. Hint: it ain't Donald Trump. 

Think the media will cover this the way they covered Sarah Palin putting out an election map with crosshairs over districts she wanted to win? 

(That was a rhetorical question, by the way.)

The calls for political violence are clearly coming from inside the Democrats' house. 

B-b-b-b-ingo. 

Poor Andy Card probably didn't deserve to be included in that meme. It should have been Tim Walz or maybe someone from The Lincoln Project whispering in Kamala's ear. 

That one works too. 

They'll never stop calling him Hitler. 

And they'll never stop acting surprised when a leftist lunatic listens to them. 

Democrats will scream about toning down the rhetoric and then say 'Trump is a threat to democracy' in the very next breath. 

They will not miss a single beat or pause for even a millisecond of self-awareness. We've watched it happen all day yesterday and today. 

Twitchy covered the 'unclear political ideology' from Time magazine earlier today, but it is funny how the ideology only is 'unclear' when that ideology is firmly on the left. 

Maybe it was the Biden-Harris bumper sticker on Routh's car that made it 'unclear.' Or perhaps it was his multiple donations to Act Blue. 

We may never know his political ideology ...

... It will forever remain a mystery. 

LOL. Again, more of a screen grab than a meme, but we're going to allow it. 

We've seen and covered some truly ludicrous victim blaming from the media, saying that Trump is responsible for someone trying to shoot Trump. Yes, Lester Holt, we are looking at you. Among many others. 

Exactly. 

We wonder if Routh will be on the next Zoom call with Mark Hamill and Sean Astin.

Yikes. 

Check the batteries on the security cameras where Routh is being held. Triple-check them. You never know where Hillary may be lurking. 

See what we mean? 

That's pretty scary. Maybe Trump should back out of a second debate with Harris. 

HAHAHAHAHAHA. 

There are plenty of people on Twitter today saying that Trump has survived more assassination attempts than Harris has done solo interviews. 

And that is true, two to one. 

We ... we got nothin' for that one. We're just hopeful that E. Jean Carroll does not own a gun. 

If you're a regular Twitchy reader, you know the guy on the right there, Jeff Tiedrich, a certifiably nutso leftist 'influencer.' His not-so-affectionate nickname on Twitter is 'Dollar Store Eric Clapton.'

Some memers thought Trump's luck in evading his potential assassins was not a coincidence, it was a reward from our feline friends. 

LOL. Whoever said that cats weren't loyal animals? 

Let's hope that 'agent' never sees protective detail again. It's a little early on to know for certain how much the Secret Service may have failed again, but let's just say that they get zero benefit of the doubt after Butler, PA. 

That's not the real Elon Musk's account, but we still think it's a great idea. 

We would love to see that phone call happen. 

But maybe -- just maybe -- there's another reason the wannabe assassins can't get to Trump ...

HA. Can it be true?  

Matrix The GIFfrom Matrix GIFs


You never know. 

In the end though, maybe we should give the last word about the assassination attempt to Trump himself: 

BOOMITY. 

OK, that's not really a post from Trump on Truth Social. It's a fake. 

But that means it's a meme, so it belongs here. 

Plus, we could absolutely see Donald Trump posting or saying this exact thing. 

Couldn't you? 

