Trump Assassination Attempt Brings Out The Worst of Media But the BEST from the Memers

Over the past 24 hours, we have seen the absolute worst from the media and elected Democrats after a second would-be assassin tried to take the life of Donald Trump. It has dominated our coverage here at Twitchy, as it should. An assassination attempt should dominate the coverage from ALL media outlets, but it won't and we all know why.

Advertisement

That's OK though. The traditional media will downplay it as their credibility continues to drop well below zero.

Here at Twitchy, we'll give it the attention it deserves. We'll spare plenty of attention for the media too, calling them out for their insane biases and hypocrisy.

And we're not alone. The meme warriors on Twitter have been busy since yesterday creating some on-target -- and hilarious -- memes about the assassination and all of the hypocrisy surrounding it.

That's why we're giving our readers a second helping of Meme Madness in a single day.



So, without further ado, here is Monday Evening Meme Madness: Trump Assassination Edition.

Technically, this is a screen capture and not a meme, but it says all you need to see regarding who is really inciting political violence in America. Hint: it ain't Donald Trump.

Think the media will cover this the way they covered Sarah Palin putting out an election map with crosshairs over districts she wanted to win?

(That was a rhetorical question, by the way.)

This just about sums it up. pic.twitter.com/aT0FeZCQ6v — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 16, 2024

The calls for political violence are clearly coming from inside the Democrats' house.

B-b-b-b-ingo.

Poor Andy Card probably didn't deserve to be included in that meme. It should have been Tim Walz or maybe someone from The Lincoln Project whispering in Kamala's ear.

That one works too.

They'll never stop calling him Hitler.

And they'll never stop acting surprised when a leftist lunatic listens to them.

pic.twitter.com/ANm5hMTtLZ — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) September 16, 2024

Democrats will scream about toning down the rhetoric and then say 'Trump is a threat to democracy' in the very next breath.

They will not miss a single beat or pause for even a millisecond of self-awareness. We've watched it happen all day yesterday and today.

Twitchy covered the 'unclear political ideology' from Time magazine earlier today, but it is funny how the ideology only is 'unclear' when that ideology is firmly on the left.

Advertisement

Maybe it was the Biden-Harris bumper sticker on Routh's car that made it 'unclear.' Or perhaps it was his multiple donations to Act Blue.

We may never know his political ideology ...

... It will forever remain a mystery.

This app is free 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/GqbdgYywyH — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) September 15, 2024

LOL. Again, more of a screen grab than a meme, but we're going to allow it.

We've seen and covered some truly ludicrous victim blaming from the media, saying that Trump is responsible for someone trying to shoot Trump. Yes, Lester Holt, we are looking at you. Among many others.

BREAKING: according to a credible anonymous source, Trump is actually at fault for the second assassination attempt on his life. pic.twitter.com/blNY8uSTXR — CMM (Corrupt Mainstream Media) (@CorruptMM) September 16, 2024

Exactly.

Advertisement

We wonder if Routh will be on the next Zoom call with Mark Hamill and Sean Astin.

BREAKING: HR Clayton assigned night shift to guard Trump's failed assassin pic.twitter.com/tMuCuDwnVy — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 16, 2024

Yikes.

Check the batteries on the security cameras where Routh is being held. Triple-check them. You never know where Hillary may be lurking.

See what we mean?

That's pretty scary. Maybe Trump should back out of a second debate with Harris.

HAHAHAHAHAHA.

There are plenty of people on Twitter today saying that Trump has survived more assassination attempts than Harris has done solo interviews.

And that is true, two to one.

Remember that lady who accused Trump of rape? This is her today. Feel old yet? pic.twitter.com/GnQBq6Q40o — Dumbass Photoshop (@DumbassPhotoshp) September 16, 2024

We ... we got nothin' for that one. We're just hopeful that E. Jean Carroll does not own a gun.

I’m going to need a facial recognition scan to verify my theory https://t.co/NuI9rPP2dj pic.twitter.com/4XJPAhrPJT — Magills (@magills_) September 15, 2024

Advertisement

If you're a regular Twitchy reader, you know the guy on the right there, Jeff Tiedrich, a certifiably nutso leftist 'influencer.' His not-so-affectionate nickname on Twitter is 'Dollar Store Eric Clapton.'

Some memers thought Trump's luck in evading his potential assassins was not a coincidence, it was a reward from our feline friends.

“Donald, you have protected my kind. I hereby name you honorary feline and grant you 9 lives.” pic.twitter.com/rDQbMhDKI8 — Kyle C. Caffrey (@kyleccaffrey) September 16, 2024

LOL. Whoever said that cats weren't loyal animals?

Let's hope that 'agent' never sees protective detail again. It's a little early on to know for certain how much the Secret Service may have failed again, but let's just say that they get zero benefit of the doubt after Butler, PA.

Should I build a bulletproof golf cart for Trump? pic.twitter.com/jfpEL2YvkS — Not Elon Musk (@iamnot_elon) September 15, 2024

That's not the real Elon Musk's account, but we still think it's a great idea.

That’s two thus far, shooter. The man is unstoppable pic.twitter.com/YV3lbQwwgH — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_4_Trump) September 15, 2024

Advertisement

We would love to see that phone call happen.

But maybe -- just maybe -- there's another reason the wannabe assassins can't get to Trump ...

- pic.twitter.com/G5efMx7fnA — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) September 15, 2024

HA. Can it be true?





Trump is unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/S3JeZN3TAA — Liberty Pill Memes (@LibertyPillMeme) September 16, 2024

You never know.

In the end though, maybe we should give the last word about the assassination attempt to Trump himself:

BOOMITY.

OK, that's not really a post from Trump on Truth Social. It's a fake.

But that means it's a meme, so it belongs here.

Plus, we could absolutely see Donald Trump posting or saying this exact thing.

Couldn't you?