Lester Holt Suggests the Latest Assassination Attempt Against Trump Was His Own Fault

When there is 'threats of violence' against a Democrat, that is the fault of Republicans. When someone actually shoots at Donald Trump, twice, that is also the fault of Republicans. At least, if you ask the corporate media.

NBC's Lester Holt: "Today's apparent assassination attempt comes amid increasingly fierce rhetoric on the campaign trail. Mr. Trump, his running mate JD Vance continue to make baseless claims about Haitian immigrants" in Springfield, Ohio, resulting in bomb threats. pic.twitter.com/apw9WQ1liR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 15, 2024

You do not despise the media enough. https://t.co/IBNm1aTVeK — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 15, 2024

They are always much worse than you can even imagine.

The left is full of victim-blaming ghouls.

Evil, sick people. https://t.co/r0rHeb9PQz — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) September 16, 2024

They think everyone who disagrees with them brings violence on themselves. They can’t just disagree. They want you dead. And this is ultimately why they want your guns. https://t.co/ghbcxmkBvT — Jael’s Mallet (@TentSpike) September 16, 2024

Much like they say the cops won't protect you, but also think only cops should have guns.

"Today's domestic violence incident comes after a woman's selfish refusal to be a better wife, many claiming she was asking for it".

Same energy https://t.co/1UIJPkrtpw — Annie (@AnnettePrestia) September 15, 2024

Kind of like 'she was wearing a very short skirt and was asking for it' type of vibe.

Mainstream “journalism” needs to be outlawed https://t.co/8txpQoDWRv — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 16, 2024

Before anyone else gets hurt.

"Stop making us trying to murder you" explained NBC News. https://t.co/3BZ2qGVqeg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 16, 2024

His hair is too alluring.

“He’s asking for it” says the most “dignified” voice on the most “mainstream” media. https://t.co/7aE0877bhh — Will Cain (@willcain) September 16, 2024

“It’s Trump’s fault that people are shooting at him.”



You can’t hate national Media enough. You think you can, but you can’t. @NBCNews please delete your existence. https://t.co/hF0DLsmU6y — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 16, 2024

This isn't just about Trump.



This is how they feel about all of us.



If you disagree with them, then you are evil, a threat, and deserve to be attacked. https://t.co/2v0FoK9k9z — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 16, 2024

This is how they feel about all Republicans. Even the ones who think they are the good 'ones' are only useful until they get in the way of the latest Leftist narrative.

The press immediately acknowledging the assassination attempt in order to blame the victim is a sure sign that we are only about one or two news cycles away from the media openly saying that presidential assassinations are a good thing.



Let us consult the chart once again: https://t.co/4cghiudEpo pic.twitter.com/l2O1UPTUQ8 — Vagrant of Rhodes 🗡️🕯️ (@vagrantwires) September 16, 2024

They'll insist everyone just nods their head and goes along with it.