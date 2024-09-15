Lester Holt Suggests the Latest Assassination Attempt Against Trump Was His Own Fault

When there is 'threats of violence' against a Democrat, that is the fault of Republicans. When someone actually shoots at Donald Trump, twice, that is also the fault of Republicans. At least, if you ask the corporate media.
NBC's Lester Holt: "Today's apparent assassination attempt comes amid increasingly fierce rhetoric on the campaign trail. Mr. Trump, his running mate JD Vance continue to make baseless claims about Haitian immigrants" in Springfield, Ohio, resulting in bomb threats. pic.twitter.com/apw9WQ1liR— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 15, 2024
You do not despise the media enough. https://t.co/IBNm1aTVeK— Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 15, 2024
They are always much worse than you can even imagine.
The left is full of victim-blaming ghouls.— cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) September 16, 2024
Evil, sick people. https://t.co/r0rHeb9PQz
They think everyone who disagrees with them brings violence on themselves. They can’t just disagree. They want you dead. And this is ultimately why they want your guns. https://t.co/ghbcxmkBvT— Jael’s Mallet (@TentSpike) September 16, 2024
Much like they say the cops won't protect you, but also think only cops should have guns.
This...is a bad take. https://t.co/CrOYCg9JTL— cdrsalamander (@cdrsalamander) September 15, 2024
"Today's domestic violence incident comes after a woman's selfish refusal to be a better wife, many claiming she was asking for it".— Annie (@AnnettePrestia) September 15, 2024
Same energy https://t.co/1UIJPkrtpw
Kind of like 'she was wearing a very short skirt and was asking for it' type of vibe.
Mainstream “journalism” needs to be outlawed https://t.co/8txpQoDWRv— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 16, 2024
Before anyone else gets hurt.
"Stop making us trying to murder you" explained NBC News. https://t.co/3BZ2qGVqeg— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 16, 2024
Trump’s skirt was too short. https://t.co/7RdBuDfYuo— Kira (@RealKiraDavis) September 16, 2024
His hair is too alluring.
“He’s asking for it” says the most “dignified” voice on the most “mainstream” media. https://t.co/7aE0877bhh— Will Cain (@willcain) September 16, 2024
“It’s Trump’s fault that people are shooting at him.”— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 16, 2024
You can’t hate national Media enough. You think you can, but you can’t. @NBCNews please delete your existence. https://t.co/hF0DLsmU6y
This isn't just about Trump.— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 16, 2024
This is how they feel about all of us.
If you disagree with them, then you are evil, a threat, and deserve to be attacked. https://t.co/2v0FoK9k9z
This is how they feel about all Republicans. Even the ones who think they are the good 'ones' are only useful until they get in the way of the latest Leftist narrative.
The press immediately acknowledging the assassination attempt in order to blame the victim is a sure sign that we are only about one or two news cycles away from the media openly saying that presidential assassinations are a good thing.— Vagrant of Rhodes 🗡️🕯️ (@vagrantwires) September 16, 2024
Let us consult the chart once again: https://t.co/4cghiudEpo pic.twitter.com/l2O1UPTUQ8
They'll insist everyone just nods their head and goes along with it.
