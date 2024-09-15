Alexander Vindman Sounds Off and It's Just As Bad As His Wife
The Only Way to Put an End to the Democratic Party's Dangerous Rhetoric...
Bulwark BLOWHARD Sam Stein Lies Through His Teeth About J.D. Vance, Gets Bitten...
This One Unbelievable Election Factoid Says it All About This Crazy Election
In the Wake of Second Attempted Trump Shooting, a Video Emerges of Kamala...
It's Not Just Springfield: ALARMING List of Problems Caused by Illegal Immigrant Invasion...
Now That He's Been Shot at AGAIN, Here Is Some of the MOST...
Government Thinks You're Stupid: TOTES Legit Anti-Haitian KKK Flyer Is Definitely Not a...
WATCH: Local Sheriff Verifies That Trump is Getting LESS PROTECTION Than Joe Biden
REPORT: Second Trump Shooter Has Been Identified (And We THINK We Have His...
DBags at MSNBC Quick to Blame Trump and HIS Rhetoric for Second Assassination...
You Scared, Fauxcahontas? Elizabeth Warren Warns of 'Profoundly Serious Consequences' If T...
Remember When David Muir Said Crime Was Down? Yeah, About That: NYC Subway...
Alexander Vindman's Contemptible Shrew of a Wife Begs for Attention Mocking Trump Assassin...

Lester Holt Suggests the Latest Assassination Attempt Against Trump Was His Own Fault

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:20 PM on September 15, 2024
Townhall Media

When there is 'threats of violence' against a Democrat, that is the fault of Republicans. When someone actually shoots at Donald Trump, twice, that is also the fault of Republicans. At least, if you ask the corporate media.

Advertisement

They are always much worse than you can even imagine.

Much like they say the cops won't protect you, but also think only cops should have guns.

Recommended

REPORT: Second Trump Shooter Has Been Identified (And We THINK We Have His Socials)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Kind of like 'she was wearing a very short skirt and was asking for it' type of vibe.

Before anyone else gets hurt.

His hair is too alluring.

Advertisement

This is how they feel about all Republicans. Even the ones who think they are the good 'ones' are only useful until they get in the way of the latest Leftist narrative.

They'll insist everyone just nods their head and goes along with it.

Tags: ASSASSINATION FLORIDA LESTER HOLT NBC TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

REPORT: Second Trump Shooter Has Been Identified (And We THINK We Have His Socials)
Sam J.
Alexander Vindman Sounds Off and It's Just As Bad As His Wife
FuzzyChimp
Bulwark BLOWHARD Sam Stein Lies Through His Teeth About J.D. Vance, Gets Bitten by Reality
Amy Curtis
In the Wake of Second Attempted Trump Shooting, a Video Emerges of Kamala Making a Sick Joke
justmindy
Government Thinks You're Stupid: TOTES Legit Anti-Haitian KKK Flyer Is Definitely Not a Fed Trap
Amy Curtis
This One Unbelievable Election Factoid Says it All About This Crazy Election
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
REPORT: Second Trump Shooter Has Been Identified (And We THINK We Have His Socials) Sam J.
Advertisement