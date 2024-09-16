Alexander Vindman Sounds Off and It's Just As Bad As His Wife
The Only Way to Put an End to the Democratic Party's Dangerous Rhetoric...
Lester Holt Suggests the Latest Assassination Attempt Against Trump Was His Own Fault
Bulwark BLOWHARD Sam Stein Lies Through His Teeth About J.D. Vance, Gets Bitten...
This One Unbelievable Election Factoid Says it All About This Crazy Election
In the Wake of Second Attempted Trump Shooting, a Video Emerges of Kamala...
It's Not Just Springfield: ALARMING List of Problems Caused by Illegal Immigrant Invasion...
Now That He's Been Shot at AGAIN, Here Is Some of the MOST...
Government Thinks You're Stupid: TOTES Legit Anti-Haitian KKK Flyer Is Definitely Not a...
WATCH: Local Sheriff Verifies That Trump is Getting LESS PROTECTION Than Joe Biden
REPORT: Second Trump Shooter Has Been Identified (And We THINK We Have His...
DBags at MSNBC Quick to Blame Trump and HIS Rhetoric for Second Assassination...
You Scared, Fauxcahontas? Elizabeth Warren Warns of 'Profoundly Serious Consequences' If T...
Remember When David Muir Said Crime Was Down? Yeah, About That: NYC Subway...

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on September 16, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Grok-generated image)

Welcome back to another Monday! No matter how bad your Monday is, you probably won't have people trying to assassinate you, so at least you have that going for you!

Advertisement

We're going through some dark days of leftist-inspired political violence. To us, that means we need to take time to laugh, now more than ever.

In that spirit, let's kick the day off with our favorite memes, clips, and jokes we've collected over the past week.

Yep, that about sums it up.

LOL! It's encouraging to see a good sense of humor among the youth.

HAHA! This seems like something y'all would do. Just admit it!

'You idiots!' LOL.

We all had that one school picture. 😂

Cat Twitter was wild this week. We covered a lot of those memes separately so …

… we'll mostly give you a break today. 😂

Recommended

Alexander Vindman Sounds Off and It's Just As Bad As His Wife
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Seriously though, just try it!

Bwahaha!

Tim Walz is weird.

LOL! That's hilarious … and warped … and if you don't know, just be thankful you don't know.

Trust us. That one left scars.

The leaf blower! 💀💀💀

So dark. 😂

He jumped! LOL.

Hey, we didn't say there would be no cat jokes.

Poor kid.

That one hits a little too close to home. We're not saying we've used our phone flashlight to search for our phone, but we're not saying we didn't either.

LOL. That's good.

LOLOLOL!

Advertisement

It's a-boat time, eh?

Never too old to mess with the whippersnappers!

Mind. Blown. 😂

Get yourself some idiot friends like this … or be the idiot friend.

No, you did not just do that, Rani!

Yeah, we laughed. Whatever.

That's just great. 😂

LOL! We didn't see that one coming.

(Language warning)

'Fool me twice … go viral online.'

We hope Biden is coherent enough to stick it to his Democrat coup leaders … but we doubt it.

Well done, sir! 😂

We've probably spent too much time thinking about this very question.

Advertisement

We are unreasonably amused by this one. 😂😂😂

Same, bro.

TV was an entirely different thing back in the day. LOL.

Okay, that one is just messed up. What is wrong with you people? 😂

HAHAHA!

RIP, Harambe.

Accurate.

Dang, girl! She pulls no punches. LOL.

You guys with the dad jokes this week! We love it!

Been there. Done that.

LOLOLOL! Will the AIs be our undoing?

Advertisement

Wow! That was the last cat joke. We promise!

Some darn lucky kids, that's whose grandpa this is! 😂

Here's a funny throwback for you this week. It's Mr. Rogers with David Letterman in 1982. We could use some more men like Fred Rogers and some more comedians like Letterman (before he lost his mind to politics).

If you have your own favorite funny clip, skit, comedy sketch, or movie scene from the olden days, be sure to share it with us in the comments. We may just use it in a future Monday Morning Meme Madness.

Now there's an idea we could get behind!

Unfortunately, Hang on a Second doesn't exist yet, so you're gonna have to hitch up your britches and get out there and do your best to curb stomp this Monday … or survive Monday curb stomping you. Either way works.

Until we meme again …

Tags: FUNNY JOKE JOKES MEME MEMES MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Alexander Vindman Sounds Off and It's Just As Bad As His Wife
FuzzyChimp
Government Thinks You're Stupid: TOTES Legit Anti-Haitian KKK Flyer Is Definitely Not a Fed Trap
Amy Curtis
Lester Holt Suggests the Latest Assassination Attempt Against Trump Was His Own Fault
justmindy
Bulwark BLOWHARD Sam Stein Lies Through His Teeth About J.D. Vance, Gets Bitten by Reality
Amy Curtis
In the Wake of Second Attempted Trump Shooting, a Video Emerges of Kamala Making a Sick Joke
justmindy
This One Unbelievable Election Factoid Says it All About This Crazy Election
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Alexander Vindman Sounds Off and It's Just As Bad As His Wife FuzzyChimp
Advertisement