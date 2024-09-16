Monday Morning Meme Madness

Welcome back to another Monday! No matter how bad your Monday is, you probably won't have people trying to assassinate you, so at least you have that going for you!
We're going through some dark days of leftist-inspired political violence. To us, that means we need to take time to laugh, now more than ever.
In that spirit, let's kick the day off with our favorite memes, clips, and jokes we've collected over the past week.
Yep, that about sums it up.
This kid is what humanity needed pic.twitter.com/Qr94nSwS4H— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) September 10, 2024
LOL! It's encouraging to see a good sense of humor among the youth.
Good morning ☺️ pic.twitter.com/HXIiOxulG0— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) September 9, 2024
HAHA! This seems like something y'all would do. Just admit it!
I love harmless pranks like this. Most pranks nowadays are way out of line and aren’t even funny, so this is something to appreciate. 😅❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vzl6TdmrSe— Positive Side of 𝕏 (@positivesideofx) September 10, 2024
'You idiots!' LOL.
Lmao pic.twitter.com/Y16tYRWYx7— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) September 12, 2024
We all had that one school picture. 😂
Ohio cats are preparing: pic.twitter.com/4zpUTvYN7F— AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) September 12, 2024
Cat Twitter was wild this week. We covered a lot of those memes separately so …
… we'll mostly give you a break today. 😂
Ok this got me 😂 pic.twitter.com/J4U5icNzzM— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) September 14, 2024
Seriously though, just try it!
Bwahaha!
Tim Walz is weird.
Bone Tomahawk https://t.co/trF2qRsYUe— G (@stevensongs) September 15, 2024
LOL! That's hilarious … and warped … and if you don't know, just be thankful you don't know.
Trust us. That one left scars.
Haha. This is great. pic.twitter.com/2HNT6OEjWM— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) September 14, 2024
The leaf blower! 💀💀💀
So dark. 😂
He was running for his life. pic.twitter.com/odXFTc8aEo— Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) September 15, 2024
He jumped! LOL.
Me visiting my Ohio family for the holidays this year pic.twitter.com/B6hzMotX9y— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) September 14, 2024
Hey, we didn't say there would be no cat jokes.
Poor kid.
Definitely me— Jennifer (@LiLa__lee18) September 15, 2024
GM pic.twitter.com/SqDX6aZmSx
That one hits a little too close to home. We're not saying we've used our phone flashlight to search for our phone, but we're not saying we didn't either.
LOL. That's good.
he said, “bump the ends, please.”😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QDpYJPZDee— ✨🤎darkie malarkey🤎✨ (@ACadouglas) September 14, 2024
LOLOLOL!
Breaking: If Elected Trump Promises To Create A Derogatory Slur For Canadians https://t.co/Dqx4x5Hsk3 pic.twitter.com/o04TORUMOF— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 15, 2024
It's a-boat time, eh?
Grandpa is savage 😂 pic.twitter.com/qB2GKP3Gdm— SMH Clips (@SMHClips) September 13, 2024
Never too old to mess with the whippersnappers!
Hmm 🧐 pic.twitter.com/xSturf5x2E— Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) September 15, 2024
Mind. Blown. 😂
surprise 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0wntqj0IYy— SMH Clips (@SMHClips) September 10, 2024
Get yourself some idiot friends like this … or be the idiot friend.
No, you did not just do that, Rani!
Yeah, we laughed. Whatever.
When fans at a hockey game cheered every time this 4-year-old kid came on the screen and booed when it went turned to someone else.pic.twitter.com/VaTXCdL3VY— InternetsGreatestM (@InternetsGreatM) September 14, 2024
That's just great. 😂
ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ pic.twitter.com/SpqpsVr6Ha— Sh*tpostGateway (@Sh*tpostGate) September 14, 2024
LOL! We didn't see that one coming.
(Language warning)
No way bro fell for it twice 😭 pic.twitter.com/WcCbpaDvCm— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) September 15, 2024
'Fool me twice … go viral online.'
We hope Biden is coherent enough to stick it to his Democrat coup leaders … but we doubt it.
Well done, sir! 😂
We've probably spent too much time thinking about this very question.
We are unreasonably amused by this one. 😂😂😂
Same, bro.
Say. His. Name. pic.twitter.com/okPouiQdr1— 𝓢𝓽𝓮𝓹𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓲𝓮 (@janefkndoe) September 14, 2024
TV was an entirely different thing back in the day. LOL.
Okay, that one is just messed up. What is wrong with you people? 😂
. ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ pic.twitter.com/nt5kbyGFZl— Sh*tpostGateway (@Sh*tpostGate) September 14, 2024
HAHAHA!
RIP, Harambe.
Where’s the lie? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AyVjDJsVaZ— NuclearTaco ™️🇺🇸 (@TacoforFive1) September 15, 2024
Accurate.
When Tim Walz says men use tampons, he's explicitly referring to Keith Olbermann https://t.co/uPuhzBZlbL— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 14, 2024
Dang, girl! She pulls no punches. LOL.
You guys with the dad jokes this week! We love it!
I'm sorry but I'm not sorry at all. pic.twitter.com/9OsMc72d0l— 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) September 15, 2024
Been there. Done that.
omg😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fwE7zPUp4g— Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) September 15, 2024
LOLOLOL! Will the AIs be our undoing?
The Simpsons, located in Springfield, have done it once again… pic.twitter.com/mUcrTlHipA— greg (@greg16676935420) September 13, 2024
Wow! That was the last cat joke. We promise!
Some darn lucky kids, that's whose grandpa this is! 😂
Here's a funny throwback for you this week. It's Mr. Rogers with David Letterman in 1982. We could use some more men like Fred Rogers and some more comedians like Letterman (before he lost his mind to politics).
If you have your own favorite funny clip, skit, comedy sketch, or movie scene from the olden days, be sure to share it with us in the comments. We may just use it in a future Monday Morning Meme Madness.
Now there's an idea we could get behind!
Unfortunately, Hang on a Second doesn't exist yet, so you're gonna have to hitch up your britches and get out there and do your best to curb stomp this Monday … or survive Monday curb stomping you. Either way works.
Until we meme again …
