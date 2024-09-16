Politico Writes the Pounciest 'Republicans Pounce' EVER After Second Trump Assassination Attempt

'FRAME IT'! WaPo's Philip Bump Serves Up One of the Biggest 'Trump Pounces'...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:30 PM on September 16, 2024
Twitchy

In the wake of now a second assassination attempt against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, we had a tiny, brief sliver of hope that maybe, just maybe, the media would report somewhat objectively about the incident. That they would have, as they say in addiction support groups, a 'moment of clarity.' 

Well, those hopes were dashed immediately as NBC's Lester Holt (who, we will remind you, is generally considered one of the less rabid jackals in mainstream media) quickly blamed the assassination on ... Donald J. Trump

Sigh. 

Oh well, it was a nice hope to hold onto for a nanosecond, even if it was foolish.

But even though the media immediately turned to victim blaming -- 'Why was Trump wearing such a short skirt?' -- we had to wait a little longer for them to break out their greatest of greatest hits: the 'Republicans pounce' moment. 

Thankfully, Politico was there last night to satisfy our low expectations from the media. Take a look: 

Really, Politico? 

Why are only Republicans outraged? Why isn't there 'bipartisan outrage'? Why not 'a nation outraged'? 

Even better, why not, 'We're sorry. We, the media, are responsible for this and we are going to do better'?

Seems like a reasonable reaction for any human being. 

Believe it or not, the article gets even worse than the headline [emphasis added below]: 

Trump, who was not injured on Sunday, became the target of a potential second shooter under markedly different circumstances than when a gunman opened fire in July at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, injuring the former president and two others and killing an attendee. There, a blood-splattered Trump rose from the ground with a fist in the air, the image of defiance cemented by his “fight, fight, fight” battle cry that echoed through his nominating convention the following week ...

... The former president emerged from Sunday’s incident similarly defiant, his campaign sending messages reading 'MY RESOLVE IS STRONGER AFTER ANOTHER ATTEMPT ON MY LIFE' and 'I WILL NEVER SURRENDER' ...

... But this time, there is no image of Trump as a near-martyr with which to rally the troops — just a photo posted to social media of Johnson and the former president both striking his signature thumbs-up pose. Trump has been politically weakened against a new opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Recommended

MSNBC Analyst's Smug Attempt to (Sort of) Walk Back Blaming TRUMP for Getting Shot At (Again) Goes WRONG
Sam J.
Un ... Be ... Lievable. 

In case you thought you were getting to a point where you hated the media enough ... no, you haven't reached that point. You never will. 

The nerve, right? 

LOL. 

Imagine being a media outlet and thinking an assassination attempt is a blameless act. 

This only happens with Trump. He completely broke them all.

Breathtaking and completely predictable. 

The media cannot afford even an iota of self-awareness. The face that would stare back at them from that mirror would be the face of a demonic monster. 

The left -- like Rachel Vindman, her chow thief husband Alex Vindman, and all of the usual suspects in media and Congress -- have been disgracing themselves after this assassination attempt, but Politico dare not report those comments. 

They're all on the same team, after all. 

Here's a little secret: everyone who loves America IS outraged. Politico just won't acknowledge it. 

Because they are on the side of the people who hate America. 

We imagine there are some Democrats who are disturbed by yet another would-be assassin. But they are in the voting class, not the media class or elected official class. 

And you won't find them on Twitter either, where many of the left are denying this event or calling it 'staged.' There were plenty of those 'people' in the replies to this article, but we're not going to give them any oxygen.

They are as predictable as they are contemptible. 

It's a very good question. 

'Shameless' doesn't even begin to capture the depths to which the media has sunk in this presidential campaign. 

They are regime apparatchiks and nothing more. And, as funny as that is to write about, it is tremendously sad. 

Maybe the worst indictment of all is that not a single person is surprised that this is the headline and the angle Politico took on the second attempt on the life of a former President and current nominee of his party.

We knew they would do it. They knew we knew they would do it. And they did it anyway. 

Pathetic.

But if the journos wants to earn nothing from contempt from Americans until the media's (equally predictable) demise, we are more than happy to oblige them. 

