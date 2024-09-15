Alexander Vindman Sounds Off and It's Just As Bad As His Wife

The Only Way to Put an End to the Democratic Party's Dangerous Rhetoric...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  10:30 PM on September 15, 2024
The Last Word/Twitter

As Twitchy readers know, Alexander Vindman's wife went to Twitter/X shortly after the second assassination attempt on Donald Trump and quickly dismissed the political violence. To be clear, this is the kind of political violence Vindman and her ilk keep saying Donald Trump will create.

When Chris LaCivita of the Trump camp called on Vindman to condemn the ridiculous statement, Alexander Vindman responded with an equally vile statement, essentially blaming Trump for people shooting at him.

Note that LaCivita confused Alexander Vindman with his twin brother, Eugene, who is the congressional candidate in Virginia.

According to Alexander Vindman, the Trump whistleblowhard, the real problem is Trump's incitement of political violence.

One has to have the intellectual depth of a Saharan mud puddle to continue bleating about Trump's rhetoric when left-radicalized lunatics are trying to shoot Trump.

You have to understand that most will never say it directly, but they believe Trump deserves the violence against him.

… to put it succinctly.

Good advice, but we don't think anything will improve. These two think anything goes when it comes to Trump.

He's running against Democrats, which incites leftist wackos to violence.

The Vindmans are a couple who thrive on the Trump-hate grift. Like all grifters, it's about them, and they ultimately do damage to the person or cause they pretend to be supporting.

Sally forth, Vindman clowns!

Poor rake …

