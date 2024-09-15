Alexander Vindman Sounds Off and It's Just As Bad As His Wife

As Twitchy readers know, Alexander Vindman's wife went to Twitter/X shortly after the second assassination attempt on Donald Trump and quickly dismissed the political violence. To be clear, this is the kind of political violence Vindman and her ilk keep saying Donald Trump will create.

When Chris LaCivita of the Trump camp called on Vindman to condemn the ridiculous statement, Alexander Vindman responded with an equally vile statement, essentially blaming Trump for people shooting at him.

I condemn you. I condemn your lack of integrity, your attacks on immigrants, your desecration of Arlington National Cemetery. Your candidate @realDonaldTrump has incited political violence for a decade. He could reduce the temperature of this election cycle. But you MAGA thrive… https://t.co/iWV17KmPqE — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) September 15, 2024

Note that LaCivita confused Alexander Vindman with his twin brother, Eugene, who is the congressional candidate in Virginia.

According to Alexander Vindman, the Trump whistleblowhard, the real problem is Trump's incitement of political violence.

One has to have the intellectual depth of a Saharan mud puddle to continue bleating about Trump's rhetoric when left-radicalized lunatics are trying to shoot Trump.

Your shameless support for political violence is a disgrace. I’m ashamed that you served in the same military as I did. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 15, 2024

You have to understand that most will never say it directly, but they believe Trump deserves the violence against him.

You’re a soulless, spineless, spiteful, little man.

Stop being an evil cretin. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) September 15, 2024

… to put it succinctly.

You should focus on home today. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) September 15, 2024

Good advice, but we don't think anything will improve. These two think anything goes when it comes to Trump.

What specific things has he said that incite anyone in this cycle? Come on doughboy. You are the poster child for restricting immigration. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) September 16, 2024

He's running against Democrats, which incites leftist wackos to violence.

Oh this is great. You’re really helping your brother’s campaign. Please keep going. — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) September 16, 2024

The Vindmans are a couple who thrive on the Trump-hate grift. Like all grifters, it's about them, and they ultimately do damage to the person or cause they pretend to be supporting.

Sally forth, Vindman clowns!

Man, the Vindmans stepped on a rake today https://t.co/lDXnOFNVGe — Al Tournas 🇺🇸🇮🇱⚓️🏌️‍♂️⛷ (@altournas) September 15, 2024

Poor rake …