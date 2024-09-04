WHOA: Jesse Watters and Josh Hawley Reveal More SHOCKING Trump Shooting Facts From Whistleblowers

It is sometimes impossible to believe that we are just under two months removed from the attempted assassination of Donald Trump -- a former President and the Republican nominee to become the President again this year -- and we have almost no meaningful information about the incident.

It is equally impossible to believe that there has been nearly no accountability for this epic security failure. Yes, former Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle resigned, but she wasn't fired by Joe Biden or Alejandro Mayorkas. The only other accountability there has been is that five agents were placed on leave. Not fired. Placed on leave. With pay.

What is not at all impossible to believe is that the media has completely memory-holed the assassination attempt. They simply do not talk about it. Why not? Because discussion of that historic event could help Trump in the election. The media, in their TDS-induced stupor, simply cannot have that.

Fortunately for America, there are still brave people within the Secret Service (not you, Ronald Rowe) who have come forward to shed light on the massive security cock-up on July 13. Thanks to Senator Josh Hawley sharing the testimony of those whistleblowers, we have learned more about the attempt on Trump's life that we never would have otherwise known.

Last night, Hawley had some shocking new whistleblower testimony that he shared with Jesse Watters on Fox News. It is not hyperbole to say that you are not going to believe what you are about to hear in these four minutes:

ALERT: @HawleyMO reveals shocking new whistleblower testimony about the agents assigned to Trump's detail the day he was nearly assassinated. pic.twitter.com/IFR8c25hI1 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) September 4, 2024

Holy sh*t. Let's go through the list of what we learned here:

A local police countersniper -- from the ground, not from an elevated position -- neutralized the shooter, NOT the Secret Service (though they did fire the shots that killed him);

Acting USSS Director Rowe lied about this in his recent Congressional testimony;

about this in his recent Congressional testimony; Many of the agents assigned to the protective detail on July 13 were not from the Secret Service, but from Homeland Security, which has no experience in protecting a President;

Those DHS agents were pulled off of their other jobs, like child endangerment investigations, for this posting;

The DHS agents had NO training other than a single webinar;

And finally, the webinar didn't even work for some parts of its two-hour duration.

W ... T ... A ... F!

Is the Secret Service being run by The Three Stooges? Or is that too much of a compliment?

It was a local cop that neutralized the shooter on J13. Not the secret service. pic.twitter.com/plOavzzZtQ — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) September 4, 2024

Not shocking. As we have learned the agents, that day, were wholly inadequate. Not even trained. — Quill61 (@QuillWalter) September 4, 2024

Is there a word for shocked, but not surprised? The Chinese language has an expression, '意料之外，情理之中。['Yìliào zhī wài, qínglǐ zhī zhōng'], which translates to 'unexpected but reasonable.'

That sounds pretty accurate, but we don't speak that language, so maybe we can just go with 'stupefied.'

One thing is for sure, these continued whistleblower revelations will only fuel some pretty dark theories about what happened that day.

This is a major red flag that seems like cover for a second shooter. — Chase Geiser (@realchasegeiser) September 4, 2024

We KNOW it was an inside job. The Media STOPPED talking about this, so they wouldn’t get caught. — Sam Mitha (@MithaLaw) September 4, 2024

Each Day that Passes it becomes more

evident that this is an Inside Job



Never Forget the attempt on

President Trump's life

July 13 2024



We the People want Accountability 🤛 — Cyndexia America Truther 💯🥂 (@TrutherAmerica) September 4, 2024

Can you honestly blame anyone for this kind of speculation when the Secret Service Director openly lies to Congress about what happened? And when they continue to hide these details that we only find out about because of whistleblowers?

The Shooter was taken out by local cops!

So, only conclusions are;

1) Secret Service are inept

2) This, was a total setup.

3) We weren’t supposed to know this. https://t.co/S04Xb2JSC5 — Carolina Patriot (@ACarolinaGuy) September 4, 2024

We can't be sure about the first statement since the Secret Service wasn't even on the scene, at least not in full numbers. They staffed up from another agency.

We can't be sure about the second statement either, but again, we can't blame anyone for thinking it at this point.

But the third statement seems to be absolutely true.

Imagine not being a conspiracy theorist at this point. Non Secret Service members were given a webinar that didn’t have audio half the time. **The first shot fired at the sniper was by local police. This is being swept under the rug by the FBI and SS https://t.co/iUNXNfwr2P — Greyscale (@Metaphoric19) September 4, 2024

They say the only difference between the truth and a conspiracy theory is about six months.

Well, we're in Month Two now. By the time Election Day comes, it will be Month Four. The next inauguration will be Month Six.

It's becoming pretty clear that Trump needs to win this election for all our sakes ... as well as his own.

Are you really going to vote for more of this?



Vote Responsibly! https://t.co/Kfs7W6et2X — Dave Lalande (@davelalande) September 4, 2024

You can say that again.

Well said. That was our initial reaction too. Hell, it's still our reaction.

So DHS agents that watched a webinar video were protecting DJT! What the Hell! @dbongino https://t.co/Y3Oo5FWeHf — 🦅🇺🇸Mr. Red🇺🇸🦅 (@chadred1) September 4, 2024

We're certain that Bongino, a former Secret Service agent, will have a lot to say about these revelations in the coming days.

You knew even before Rowe said his first word before Congress he was going to Lie. — GoodFights (@LionOfJudah_12) September 4, 2024

This whole situation stinks to high hell! — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) September 4, 2024

I hate where the arrows are pointing. — C (@CRedSimpson) September 4, 2024

We can understand that sentiment. In fact, we're confident that the only reason that the 'inside job' theory hasn't gained even more traction than it has is that many people simply cannot bring themselves to imagine it.

But those arrows keep pointing. And pointing. And pointing.

Great work Jesse and Josh. Keep on them. We the law abiding tax paying American citizen need answers. Where is @SecMayorkas !? — Jordan Cadieux 🇺🇸 (@Jedi_Master247) September 4, 2024

Secretary Mayorkas will not respond to this. You can be sure of that. What's even worse is that he likely won't even be asked to respond to it, at least not from any mainstream media outlets.

But we are grateful to Hawley, Watters, and -- most importantly -- the whistleblowers who keep coming forward to share information with us that their leadership clearly does not want to be shared.

This is absolutely insane 🤯 https://t.co/5Nsi1av6Nz — Lori Love (@thereallorilove) September 4, 2024

It is insane indeed.

Benjamin Franklin once said, 'A Republic if you can keep it.' Make no mistake, America's Republic cannot survive this level of incompetence, deception, and lies from those placed in charge of our safety and security.

Talk about needing to clean house. The house is filthy, rotten to the core, and it reeks with a stench that will not easily be washed out. It will take an effort similar to that of Heracles and the Augean Stables. And even that might not be enough.

Sadly, we can't open up the fire hose yet. But if we vote wisely in November, maybe we can start that immense clean-up job in January.