WHOA: Jesse Watters and Josh Hawley Reveal More SHOCKING Trump Shooting Facts From Whistleblowers

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on September 04, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

It is sometimes impossible to believe that we are just under two months removed from the attempted assassination of Donald Trump -- a former President and the Republican nominee to become the President again this year -- and we have almost no meaningful information about the incident. 

It is equally impossible to believe that there has been nearly no accountability for this epic security failure. Yes, former Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle resigned, but she wasn't fired by Joe Biden or Alejandro Mayorkas. The only other accountability there has been is that five agents were placed on leave. Not fired. Placed on leave. With pay. 

What is not at all impossible to believe is that the media has completely memory-holed the assassination attempt. They simply do not talk about it. Why not? Because discussion of that historic event could help Trump in the election. The media, in their TDS-induced stupor, simply cannot have that. 

Fortunately for America, there are still brave people within the Secret Service (not you, Ronald Rowe) who have come forward to shed light on the massive security cock-up on July 13. Thanks to Senator Josh Hawley sharing the testimony of those whistleblowers, we have learned more about the attempt on Trump's life that we never would have otherwise known. 

Last night, Hawley had some shocking new whistleblower testimony that he shared with Jesse Watters on Fox News. It is not hyperbole to say that you are not going to believe what you are about to hear in these four minutes: 

Holy sh*t. Let's go through the list of what we learned here: 

  • A local police countersniper -- from the ground, not from an elevated position -- neutralized the shooter, NOT the Secret Service (though they did fire the shots that killed him);
  • Acting USSS Director Rowe lied about this in his recent Congressional testimony;
  • Many of the agents assigned to the protective detail on July 13 were not from the Secret Service, but from Homeland Security, which has no experience in protecting a President;
  • Those DHS agents were pulled off of their other jobs, like child endangerment investigations, for this posting;
  • The DHS agents had NO training other than a single webinar;
  • And finally, the webinar didn't even work for some parts of its two-hour duration.

W ... T ... A ... F! 

Is the Secret Service being run by The Three Stooges? Or is that too much of a compliment? 

Is there a word for shocked, but not surprised? The Chinese language has an expression, '意料之外，情理之中。['Yìliào zhī wài, qínglǐ zhī zhōng'], which translates to 'unexpected but reasonable.' 

That sounds pretty accurate, but we don't speak that language, so maybe we can just go with 'stupefied.'

One thing is for sure, these continued whistleblower revelations will only fuel some pretty dark theories about what happened that day. 

Can you honestly blame anyone for this kind of speculation when the Secret Service Director openly lies to Congress about what happened? And when they continue to hide these details that we only find out about because of whistleblowers? 

We can't be sure about the first statement since the Secret Service wasn't even on the scene, at least not in full numbers. They staffed up from another agency. 

We can't be sure about the second statement either, but again, we can't blame anyone for thinking it at this point. 

But the third statement seems to be absolutely true. 

They say the only difference between the truth and a conspiracy theory is about six months. 

Well, we're in Month Two now. By the time Election Day comes, it will be Month Four. The next inauguration will be Month Six. 

It's becoming pretty clear that Trump needs to win this election for all our sakes ... as well as his own. 

You can say that again. 

Well said. That was our initial reaction too. Hell, it's still our reaction. 

We're certain that Bongino, a former Secret Service agent, will have a lot to say about these revelations in the coming days. 

We can understand that sentiment. In fact, we're confident that the only reason that the 'inside job' theory hasn't gained even more traction than it has is that many people simply cannot bring themselves to imagine it. 

But those arrows keep pointing. And pointing. And pointing.

Secretary Mayorkas will not respond to this. You can be sure of that. What's even worse is that he likely won't even be asked to respond to it, at least not from any mainstream media outlets. 

But we are grateful to Hawley, Watters, and -- most importantly -- the whistleblowers who keep coming forward to share information with us that their leadership clearly does not want to be shared. 

It is insane indeed. 

Benjamin Franklin once said, 'A Republic if you can keep it.' Make no mistake, America's Republic cannot survive this level of incompetence, deception, and lies from those placed in charge of our safety and security. 

Talk about needing to clean house. The house is filthy, rotten to the core, and it reeks with a stench that will not easily be washed out. It will take an effort similar to that of Heracles and the Augean Stables. And even that might not be enough.

Sadly, we can't open up the fire hose yet. But if we vote wisely in November, maybe we can start that immense clean-up job in January.

