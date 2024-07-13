Two People, Including Shooter, Reportedly Dead After Assassination Attempt at Trump Rally
'How Do You MISS?': Lefty Ghouls Celebrate Attempted Assassination of Trump, Here Are...
Ohio Town of 60,000 Asks for Help Housing 20,000 Haitian Illegal Immigrants
OMG! Biden's Staff Passed Him a Note About His Defensiveness During Call and...
President Joe Biden Gets Supporters to Boo the Press at Michigan Rally
Trump Meets Secretly with Possible VP Options but He May Have a Surprise...
Rep. Ilhan Omar Does Some Democrat Math
Incapable of Letting it Go, Serena Williams Rudely Calls Out Harrison Butker at...
DNC Convention Host City Trying to Make Area Not Look Like It's Been...
Holocaust Survivor and Cultural Icon Dr. Ruth Westheimer Has Died at Age 96
President Biden Again Claims to Have Been Active in Civil Rights Movement
Flashback Video Torpedoes TWO of the Dem/Media's Favorite Narratives About Biden
Project 2025 - It's Worse Than You Think
President of the WHCA Puts Out CYA Tweet Pushing Back Against Charges the...

BREAKING: Attempted ASSASSINATION of Donald Trump Tonight During Rally (WATCH) Update: TRUMP IS SAFE

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:33 PM on July 13, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

During the Trump Rally tonight, someone tried to assassinate Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Trump was able to stand on his own and pumped his fists as Secret Service rushed him away. He seemed to not be seriously injured, but there is clearly blood on his face.

Obviously, this is terrifying news, but thankfully, he is doing well, apparently. He did ask to get his shoes before leaving the stage.

He did grab at his ear, but it is not clear if he was grazed or it was some other sort of injury.

The owner of Twitter has weighed in.

It is said normal procedures for checking people and their bags were in place so it is not clear how someone could have gotten a weapon in the event.

Trump walked away with dignity, so thankfully, it seems all is well. Obviously, he and his family are likely very shaken.

Recommended

'How Do You MISS?': Lefty Ghouls Celebrate Attempted Assassination of Trump, Here Are the WORST
Sam J.
Advertisement

As more information comes in, we will continue to update the story.

It is the story of the evening.

Update: Thankfully, Trump is safe. Prayers for his continued good health and safety.


Tags: ASSASSINATION SHOT TRUMP TRUMP CAMPAIGN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'How Do You MISS?': Lefty Ghouls Celebrate Attempted Assassination of Trump, Here Are the WORST
Sam J.
Two People, Including Shooter, Reportedly Dead After Assassination Attempt at Trump Rally
Brett T.
OMG! Biden's Staff Passed Him a Note About His Defensiveness During Call and the Goof Ball Read it Aloud
justmindy
Ohio Town of 60,000 Asks for Help Housing 20,000 Haitian Illegal Immigrants
Brett T.
Here Are Other Angles of the 'PACKED HOUSE' at Biden's MASSIVE Rally in Michigan
Doug P.
Rep. Ilhan Omar Does Some Democrat Math
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'How Do You MISS?': Lefty Ghouls Celebrate Attempted Assassination of Trump, Here Are the WORST Sam J.
Advertisement