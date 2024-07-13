BREAKING: Attempted ASSASSINATION of Donald Trump Tonight During Rally (WATCH) Update: TRUMP IS SAFE

During the Trump Rally tonight, someone tried to assassinate Donald Trump.

SOMEONE JUST ATTEMPTED TO ASSASSINATE PRESIDENT TRUMP



pic.twitter.com/HKEZQHBfEv — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) July 13, 2024

Advertisement

Trump was able to stand on his own and pumped his fists as Secret Service rushed him away. He seemed to not be seriously injured, but there is clearly blood on his face.

Someone just tried to assassinate Donald Trump.



This is not a joke. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 13, 2024

Obviously, this is terrifying news, but thankfully, he is doing well, apparently. He did ask to get his shoes before leaving the stage.

The Deep State tried to assassinate Donald Trump live on television.



Trump is safe.



There will be retribution. pic.twitter.com/lqDPGVFLH8 — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) July 13, 2024

He did grab at his ear, but it is not clear if he was grazed or it was some other sort of injury.

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

The owner of Twitter has weighed in.

Video of what sounded like gunshots at the Trump rally.



pic.twitter.com/3xcJxlKYrP — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 13, 2024

It is said normal procedures for checking people and their bags were in place so it is not clear how someone could have gotten a weapon in the event.

There sounds like shots at the Trump speech. The president is down. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 13, 2024

Trump walked away with dignity, so thankfully, it seems all is well. Obviously, he and his family are likely very shaken.

BREAKING: Trump raising fist as blood drips on his ear and face pic.twitter.com/nUL2ASQYDm — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 13, 2024

BREAKING: Additional footage of suspected shots being fired at Trump pic.twitter.com/o8CO5ElgOq — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 13, 2024

BREAKING: Footage from Trump rally as suspected gun shots fired pic.twitter.com/JZMHnabQiW — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 13, 2024

SOMEONE JUST ATTEMPTED TO ASSASSINATE TRUMP

Pray for Trump. He looked okay but he is bleeding. pic.twitter.com/bLqEnwzY9n — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) July 13, 2024

As more information comes in, we will continue to update the story.

Give whoever took this the Pulitzer pic.twitter.com/Tc2djrYQh2 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 13, 2024

It is the story of the evening.

Terrible terrible day thank God President Trump is safe



God help us, it's disgusting the Left has brainwashed their side into thinking the world ends if Trump wins



God watch over President Trump, we need him in the white house now more than ever — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 13, 2024

Update: Thankfully, Trump is safe. Prayers for his continued good health and safety.



