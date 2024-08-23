Finally! At Least Five Secret Service Agents Placed on Leave After Attempted Trump Assassination

President Trump was shot 41 days ago. Finally, some Secret Service agents are being held responsible. Finally.

BREAKING: Multiple Secret Service agents placed on leave following the attempted ass*ssin*tion of Trump pic.twitter.com/1YFujdIHMm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 23, 2024

Total distraction. When will the Secret Service leadership who deliberately and malevolently refused to give Trump the security he needed be fired? https://t.co/5zSEEMbNwF — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 23, 2024

Absolutely! More people need to go. This is just a start.

1) Nobody has been fired

2) This is about the hearings that are coming

3) Why did this take so long? https://t.co/PsZFZTW6KN — Awakened (@BrandonHathaw12) August 23, 2024

It is possible this is about the hearings that start on Monday led by Republicans in the House.

Nowhere near enough, but it’s a start. https://t.co/x3BDvNpShl — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) August 23, 2024

What are the odds management used this to suspend potential whistleblowers, or generally competent agents, to further their agenda? https://t.co/VfEajnP5fO — Mike Belcher (@MikeBelcher14) August 23, 2024

It makes you think.

Should be unpaid leave. https://t.co/0KMZb9kwBH — Truth Slinger X (@TruthSlingerX) August 23, 2024

Trump got shot in the head and they are placed on paid leave? Doesn't quite capture the fukk up. https://t.co/drbMGSVa3p — Leo The Lion (@LeoTheLion1964) August 23, 2024

Paid leave, right?

Hell, they're awarding them vacations. — Tom (@BoreGuru) August 23, 2024

Allow a President to get shot and go on a paid vacation is pretty wild.

Which ones?



The negligent ones or the ones who were doing a good job?



Hard to tell these days now that the DOJ has lost all credibility. https://t.co/p2PkaagDC4 — Ari H. Mendelson "Premier Psychic of Our Day" (@kingmakerseries) August 23, 2024

Leave isn't enough.



We need firings and charges brought up for those responsible. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) August 23, 2024

What about the ones yesterday that allowed Trump to make a speech while police were on a man hunt for another wannabe assassin?! 🤦🏼‍♀️😈 pic.twitter.com/0yJSn5UX0l — SamJ❤️🇺🇸💙 (@SamJuneau) August 23, 2024

Which agents. While we may not need the names disclosed, we should know what roles they played. Are these scapegoats to protect upper leadership? — Ed Renner (@Onecrazyndn) August 23, 2024

I don’t think any of the agents that jumped on Trump to protect him wouldn’t be the ones. They appeared to have done their jobs — PCBioCaptain (@PCBioCaptain) August 23, 2024

Perhaps it was the woman who was shown to be unable to holster her gun.

Finally, we’ve been waiting for this for over a month.



My only question is–– why did it take so long?



It was an embarrassment to watch this unfold in real time 🙄 — FloridaMan.eth 🍊 (@votefloridaman) August 23, 2024

Thank goodness his would be assassin was a feckless idiot and not a trained killer. Things could have gone so much worse.

Far more concerned with the Team Leader and whomever was involved in the deliberate decision to leave Crook's access and sniper position unmanned. — Carl B (@CarlBialo48550) August 23, 2024

Exactly. Who left the roof unmanned and why, specifically after local authorities expressed their concern?