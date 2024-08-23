BOOM! Citizen Journo David Daleiden BRUTALLY Reminds Kamala She JAILED Him to Protect...
Finally! At Least Five Secret Service Agents Placed on Leave After Attempted Trump Assassination

justmindy
justmindy  |  11:30 AM on August 23, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump was shot 41 days ago. Finally, some Secret Service agents are being held responsible. Finally.

Absolutely! More people need to go. This is just a start.

It is possible this is about the hearings that start on Monday led by Republicans in the House.

It makes you think.

Allow a President to get shot and go on a paid vacation is pretty wild.

Perhaps it was the woman who was shown to be unable to holster her gun.

Thank goodness his would be assassin was a feckless idiot and not a trained killer. Things could have gone so much worse.

Exactly. Who left the roof unmanned and why, specifically after local authorities expressed their concern?

