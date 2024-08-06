Gets WORSE: Secret Service Whistleblower Leaks Even MORE Damning Details About Trump's July 13th Security

We interrupt your regularly scheduled Kamala Harris/Tim Walz dragging to remind you all that Trump was shot nearly four weeks ago and we still don't know anything about the young man who shot him OR why Trump's security detail was so off.

Advertisement

And the more whistleblowers leak, the more we have to wonder if this was actually incompetence and not malice.

If the Secret Service is THIS bad at its job perhaps it's time to restructure the entire group. Just thinking out loud.

Watch this:

BREAKING: @HawleyMO says @SecretService whistleblowers tell him that the lead agent on the Trump Butler job was NOT enforcing the normal security protocols that day and she wasn’t having ID’s checked that day. He describes it as a free-for-all and says as we speak, this lead… pic.twitter.com/g0bR55KPas — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) August 6, 2024

The post continues:

... He describes it as a free-for-all and says as we speak, this lead agent is still doing all her duties on the job.

Something stinks.

Why wouldn't they at least enforce the very BASICS of normal security protocols? Not checking IDs?!

"she" — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) August 6, 2024

Oof.

That too.

First time they had counter sniper teams.

CNN just happened to live stream a Trump rally for the first time. — MostlyHarmless (@harmless_human) August 6, 2024

So many people saw it happen live who likely wouldn't have seen it otherwise.

Don't mind us, we're just adjusting our tinfoil bodysuit.

They wanted him dead. Bullet hit Trump but killed Joe biden's presidency run. Nancy pelosi navigated the coup



And we have the left of the leftist running for office and Congress people promoting an insurrection if #Trump wins.#WakeUpSheeple pic.twitter.com/RnIMHClpgg — The Texas Embassy (@THETXEMBASSY) August 6, 2024

We didn't say it.

We read the post.

We included the post.

But we didn't say it.

Ahem.

God bless whistleblowers for their courage in bringing this kind of information forward. 🇺🇸 — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) August 6, 2024

Amen.

=======================================================================

Related:

This Is INSANITY: Megyn Kelly DROPS Tim Walz with His Own Dangerous Bill That Should Terrify Families



When the Nation Called, He Quit: Letter from Soldiers Who Served With Tim Walz Shows Us Who He REALLY Is

Mic Has Been DROPPED! JD Vance Sums UP Harris/Walz Ticket With Just 1 STUNNINGLY Brutal Sentence (Watch)

BAHAHA! REAL Reason Team Kamala Did Not Pick Josh Shapiro PROVES Even Democrats Know She's a Hot Mess

Kamala Harris SOOOO Good at Being the Vice President Biden Just Kicked Her OUT of THIS Meeting and LOL

=======================================================================