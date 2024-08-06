Nero May Have Fiddled but Gwen Walz Took Strong Whiffs While Her City...
Let the Drama Begin: Van Jones Says Harris VP Pick Is Her 'Caving...
New Trump Ads Decimate Kamala's VP, Democrat Plot to Eliminate Trump!
Ya' Don't SAY: Josh Shapiro Team Reportedly Claims HE Turned KAMALA Down (He...
Weirdo Alert! Ben Stiller Wishes He Wasn't a Jewish White Guy
WOMP WOMP: Axios Laying Off 50 People Across the Company
YES, PLEASE DO! The Hill Reports Kamala Is Seeking to Learn From Hillary...
This Is INSANITY: Megyn Kelly DROPS Tim Walz with His Own Dangerous Bill...
Keep Carrying That Water: Axios Says the Stock Market Slump Doesn't Mean Recession...
When the Nation Called, He QUIT: Letter from Soldiers Who Served With Tim...
New Campaign Slogan for the Harris-Walz Ticket Just Dropped and It's EPIC
Mic Has Been DROPPED! JD Vance Sums UP Harris/Walz Ticket With Just 1...
Who's Running the Country? Biden's Daily Schedule Includes Daily Briefing at 2 PM
Alyssa Farah Griffin's Now DELETED Tweet Says Exactly How She Feels About the...

Gets WORSE: Secret Service Whistleblower Leaks Even MORE Damning Details About Trump's July 13th Security

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on August 06, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

We interrupt your regularly scheduled Kamala Harris/Tim Walz dragging to remind you all that Trump was shot nearly four weeks ago and we still don't know anything about the young man who shot him OR why Trump's security detail was so off.

Advertisement

And the more whistleblowers leak, the more we have to wonder if this was actually incompetence and not malice.

If the Secret Service is THIS bad at its job perhaps it's time to restructure the entire group. Just thinking out loud.

Watch this:

The post continues:

... He describes it as a free-for-all and says as we speak, this lead agent is still doing all her duties on the job.

Something stinks.

Why wouldn't they at least enforce the very BASICS of normal security protocols? Not checking IDs?!

Oof.

That too.

So many people saw it happen live who likely wouldn't have seen it otherwise. 

Don't mind us, we're just adjusting our tinfoil bodysuit.

Recommended

Ya' Don't SAY: Josh Shapiro Team Reportedly Claims HE Turned KAMALA Down (He Couldn't Stand Her Either?)
Sam J.
Advertisement

We didn't say it.

We read the post.

We included the post.

But we didn't say it.

Ahem.

Amen.

=======================================================================

Related:

This Is INSANITY: Megyn Kelly DROPS Tim Walz with His Own Dangerous Bill That Should Terrify Families

When the Nation Called, He Quit: Letter from Soldiers Who Served With Tim Walz Shows Us Who He REALLY Is

Mic Has Been DROPPED! JD Vance Sums UP Harris/Walz Ticket With Just 1 STUNNINGLY Brutal Sentence (Watch)

BAHAHA! REAL Reason Team Kamala Did Not Pick Josh Shapiro PROVES Even Democrats Know She's a Hot Mess

Kamala Harris SOOOO Good at Being the Vice President Biden Just Kicked Her OUT of THIS Meeting and LOL

=======================================================================

Tags: SECRET SERVICE SHOOTING TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ya' Don't SAY: Josh Shapiro Team Reportedly Claims HE Turned KAMALA Down (He Couldn't Stand Her Either?)
Sam J.
Let the Drama Begin: Van Jones Says Harris VP Pick Is Her 'Caving In' to Anti-Jewish Left
Amy Curtis
This Is INSANITY: Megyn Kelly DROPS Tim Walz with His Own Dangerous Bill That Should Terrify Families
Sam J.
Weirdo Alert! Ben Stiller Wishes He Wasn't a Jewish White Guy
justmindy
Mic Has Been DROPPED! JD Vance Sums UP Harris/Walz Ticket With Just 1 STUNNINGLY Brutal Sentence (Watch)
Sam J.
New Campaign Slogan for the Harris-Walz Ticket Just Dropped and It's EPIC
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ya' Don't SAY: Josh Shapiro Team Reportedly Claims HE Turned KAMALA Down (He Couldn't Stand Her Either?) Sam J.
Advertisement