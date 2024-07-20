BREAKING: Report Claims That the Director of the Secret Service Will Resign Monday

We won’t pretend to know if this claim true, but there are what we will call 'rumors' going around that Director of the Secret Service Kimberly Cheatle will resign as soon as Monday. And it is easy to believe that it will happen because it clearly should happen. But as we said just this morning in the context of Joe Biden possibly resigning or being removed, just because something should happen, doesn’t mean it will happen. In any case, while many people are posting the reports of such an incoming resignation, the original source of this claim appears to be Ryan Fournier:

BREAKING: Kimberly Cheatle to resign as soon as Monday. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 20, 2024

Friend in the USSS - as well as the Congressional Subpoena on her desk. She know this was a f*ck up. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 20, 2024

But even presuming that Fournier is accurate in reporting what this friend said, and even if that friend is striving to be accurate, it is easy to imagine a situation where that person is just plain wrong. Anyone who has played ‘telephone’ knows why it is dangerous to say 'I heard it from a guy who heard it from a guy.' So, we’re not saying anyone involved are necessarily dishonest or even foolish, just that we don’t trust sourcing like this.

This comes amid even more revelations of Secret Service failures last Saturday, when the once and future president Trump was shot in the ear and Democracy was almost shot right in the heart. The Hill has a summary of some of the big revelations of those failures, here:

Here are 4 revelations raising heat on Secret Service after Trump shooting https://t.co/2rfRV0UDpM — The Hill (@thehill) July 20, 2024

And Clay Travis shares a new revelation:

The @washingtonpost reports the secret service repeatedly rejected requests from Trump’s team for more security prior to the assassination attempt last week. Every detail makes this story worse. https://t.co/2qBzajg5WQ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 20, 2024

And this author—and many other others at this website—have written about the litany of failures that led to the shooting of Donald Trump:

A Counter-Sniper Saw Crooks on the Roof Nearly HALF AN HOUR Before He Tried to Assassinate Trump https://t.co/pYZEj9Dzg2 https://t.co/pYZEj9Dzg2 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 16, 2024

That includes a report that that the rules of engagement seemed to be well-designed to allow an assassination to occur. In that prior coverage, we quoted Real Clear Politics as saying:

A source within the Secret Service community told RCP that the agency’s rules of engagement in this situation are for a counter sniper who suspects an armed threat to radio the lead agent in charge and wait for a green light or wait until the president is fired upon to return fire.

That claim about the rules of engagement was disputed, but sure as heck fits with what we know about what happened that day. As we wrote in that prior piece:

Gross negligence is the best explanation for this security failure. And the worst explanation is a deliberate decision to neglect Donald Trump’s safety. That is the range of explanations. There is no version of events where everyone involved did a good job. Indeed, if we were Trump, we would consider hiring our own heavily armed security.

We’re not saying we are convinced that the Biden administration intentionally neglected Trump’s security in the hope that someone would take out Trump, but we haven’t seen any evidence ruling it out, either, so it remains within the realm of possibility.

Not soon enough... She will still need to show up to Congress... — @amuse (@amuse) July 21, 2024

We usually are happy with someone giving a person a chance to resign rather than the shame of being fired. But sometimes a person fails so hard, they deserve that shame.

Now we do Mayorkas https://t.co/RpmaHYh3Bn — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) July 20, 2024

He is ultimately responsible for denying Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Secret Service protection, which is absolute proof they are playing political games with the Secret Service, at least at the top.

Not good enough. Full investigation and legal consequences. https://t.co/mU7qDTKedY — Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) July 21, 2024

They want to avoid her getting grilled in front of Congress over all of the DEIstractions in the Secret Service’s mission. https://t.co/2WidSVFAIv — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) July 20, 2024

Good start. Investigated for treason next. https://t.co/DmP3xiOcdL — TheBlackSheep1776 (@_BlackSheep1776) July 21, 2024

I hope this is true.



She should have resigned last Monday. https://t.co/4AMBiapTaP — Don'tBeAJagoff (@Eponine1973) July 20, 2024

Honestly, our main concern is that we see policy changes, rather than just personnel changes. The rules of engagement need to allow for the Secret Service to proactively take out threats. And for the love of G-d, they need to cover every roof. Even the sloped ones.

We are honestly stunned we have to actually write any of that. We could probably have done a better job running the on-site protection for Trump than the Secret Service did last Saturday. We don’t say that based on a belief that we are somehow great security experts—we aren’t. It’s more like an insult: They have failed so hard, that a rank security amateur like this author could do better.

Thank god. Go back to Pepsi and guard the vending machines where you came from. https://t.co/CKQIX910Dr — CognacFoodie (@SkolFoodie) July 20, 2024

Or she is a patsy.

This would be a Biden Administration first, where the incompetent are rewarded rather than punished. https://t.co/0rj8Nv53xG — MB (@detroitbliss) July 20, 2024

One of the strongest moments Trump had in the debate with Biden (besides not having 'resting Twenty-Fifth Amendment face' like Biden) was when he pointed out that for all the disasters in the Biden administration, no one was ever fired. Here’s video of that moment:

It's an underrated moment in the debate. A good manager simply has to fire people now and then.

I heard that Kimberly Cheatle is scheduled to testify on Monday. But I haven't heard anything about her resigning, but even if she does, she'll still need to testify. So, i would be cautious with this report — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 21, 2024

Agreed.

After resigning Kim will go on The View and dish with the gals. Then she'll get a cushy gig as a college professor and a book deal. CNN and MessNBC are talking to her about being a "security consultant." Yes, negligence (and/or worse) pays. The reason she didn't resign right… — Stephanie Sharf (@playnicenow2) July 21, 2024

The cut off text:

The reason she didn't resign right away is she's been negotiating all this.

That sounds like speculation. But we admit it is plausible.

I want answers, not scalps — 🅳emocrats🅼ake🆈ou🅿oor (@DemsMakeUPoor) July 20, 2024

Embrace the power of 'and.'