WATCH: ‘Man’ Who Let Joe Biden Creep on His Daughter Goes the Full Baghdad Bob on Biden Drop-Out Rumors

By now, you have heard the rumors that Joe Biden is like, totally going to drop out. For reals, this time, you guys! We’ve been covering the rumors a lot and here’s one example of that coverage. We remain skeptical.

We think these constant rumors that Biden is likely to drop out or resign from the Presidency is fueled significantly by the belief that:

1) Joe Biden is not mentally qualified to hold the office of the presidency in a Twenty-Fifth Amendment way, and

2) Biden’s inner circle would never let a completely unqualified person remain in that office, given how vital the presidency can be.

And, well, respectfully, the mistake in that thinking is apparently point #2. Yes, they are that unpatriotic. They think they can leave the office of the presidency effectively vacant for years at a time and just cross their fingers, hoping. They have been that unpatriotic for almost four years and we see no sign that they will stop being unpatriotic anytime soon.

And easily the most craven person in Biden’s inner circle has to be Senator Chris Coons. We will never get over what Chris Coons let Joe Biden do to his daughter. The featured image for this article sums up our feelings exactly. What Joe Biden was doing there was a battery. A battery is technically even the slightest offensive, non-consensual touching and the fact it was non-consensual and offensive to this girl is written all over her face.

And look closely at Chris Coons’ face. He saw what was happening to his daughter and he was just trying to smile through it. Even in liberal D.C. (where this took place) you can use non-lethal force to stop an ordinary battery. So, if this author was there and this was our daughter, we would pull the then-vice-president aside and say to him ‘stop creeping on my daughter, or I will physically stop you from doing it.’ And if Biden didn’t get the message we would carry through on that threat.

But Chris Coons, whose job it was to protect her, was too much of a suck up to stand up for his daughter. In fact, he even tried to make excuses, claiming it didn’t bother her:

Coons addresses infamous photo of Biden, daughter during swearing-in ceremony https://t.co/bfkHPTW7nK via @delawareonline — South Florida Sunshine 🌴🌴 (@FSunshine64) May 21, 2020

Basically, Coons is saying (paraphrase) ‘who are you going to trust about whether this guy was bothering my daughter? Me? Or your lying eyes?’

This might seem beside the point, but it really isn’t. We are about to show you an interview he did with CNN just before the big stuff in the Republican National Convention got going on Thursday. We’re reminding you of this so you remember who Chris Coons really is when we talk about his reaction to rumors that Biden is going to resign as early as this weekend. We're skeptical of the rumors, but we don't trust this craven man to tell the truth:

🧵This CNN interview of Biden campaign co-chair, Senator Chris Coons was BRUTAL. SERIOUS Baghdad Bob vibes.



Wolf Blitzer: “[W]hen I say leaders, I'm talking about people like Barack Obama...Chuck Schumer...Hakeem Jeffries...Nancy Pelosi. They are all very, very concerned that… pic.twitter.com/PbV9dVMJdU — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 18, 2024

The cut off text:

They are all very, very concerned that President Biden will lose to Donald Trump and, in the process, take other Democrats down with them. Are they wrong? Coons: ‘Well, Wolf, what you're hearing from many Democrats is concerns that Donald Trump does not belong back in the White House that unifies all Democrats, not just Democrats...[M]y message to my Democratic colleagues is we need to pull together and do everything we can to ensure that Donald Trump is defeated this fall. I respect those who have concerns because the stakes are so high, but when we gather for our convention next month in Chicago, Wolf, I'm confident that we will nominate the best candidate to take on defeat Donald Trump. For me, that's Joe Biden...For those who are talking about polls they have stayed in the same place in the last three weeks. This is a very close election. It's within the margin of error.’

It goes agonizingly on:

#BREAKING: Chris Coons, senator from Delaware and key Biden ally, repeatedly REFUSES to say whether Biden will stay in the race.



Blitzer: “But senator, I just want to point out it's not just Democrats in Washington...65% of Democrats and Democratic-leading independents now say… pic.twitter.com/AHNXz1WfnQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 18, 2024

The cut off text:

Blitzer: ‘But senator, I just want to point out it's not just Democrats in Washington...65% of Democrats and Democratic-leading independents now say President Biden should withdraw...Are nearly 2/3rds of your fellow Democrats wrong?’ Coons: ‘Well, Wolf, what I've said to lots of Democrats, friends, neighbors, colleagues who have reached out to me is that our President deserves the respect, the recognition of his incredible record of success, his 50 years in public service to give him the time to hear from trusted partners and leaders, to hear from Democrats around the country, and to make the path forward clearer for the American people. I think the contrast between Joe Biden and Donald Trump is sharp. I think Joe Biden's record as President is strong, and I think his ability to represent us on the world stage is unmatched. Wolf, I'm here at the Aspen Security Forum where leaders from all over the world...are talking about the grave consequences for our standing in the world, for the defense of freedom in Ukraine, for the message it would send to authoritarians...if we were to return Donald Trump to the White House and turn aside from Joe Biden’s strong leadership...I continue to support —’ Blitzer: ‘You make very strong points.’ Coons: ‘— my predecessor in the Senate, my friend and colleague from Delaware.’

🚨Coons seems to open the door to Biden leaving, citing Bhe will be doing some “reflecting” this weekend, adding there is “a generation of capable and talented Democrats”



Blitzer: “You make strong points, senator, but how does president Biden win this — his reelection in an… pic.twitter.com/2RvgNA7reA — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 18, 2024

The cut of text:

Blitzer: ‘You make strong points, senator, but how does president Biden win this — his reelection in an environment where so many of the top leaders in his own Democratic Party are so deeply concerned and leaking all of this to the news media and the public about his candidacy and the vast majority of his own supporters want him to step aside?’ Coons: ‘Well, Wolf, what President Biden has been greeted by in state after state as he's campaigned in the last few weeks is large and enthusiastic crowds in Las Vegas in Michigan, in North Carolina, in Pennsylvania after the debate which was, admittedly, a disaster. Many of us, including me, called on President Biden to do press conferences, to do rallies, to go and hear from grassroots Democrats across the country. He's done that and he's done that well serving as President, leading our nation, leading the NATO summit, and doing a great job at both. This weekend, he will be resting and reflecting in Delaware. He has Covid now, which will limit the number of events and outreach that he can do, but my message to my friends, my colleagues in the Democratic Party is that we have a great record to run on. We have a generation of capable and talented Democrats, and we have a talented and capable President and we need to move forward together.’

🚨 Biden ally Coons confirms Biden has been listening to calls from other Dems (i.e. for him to quit) and been “weigh[ing] them very seriously”.....



CNN’s Wolf Blitzer: “I know you’re very, very close to the President, Senator, and I want you to be quick with your answer. Has he… pic.twitter.com/PAKo9kbv5q — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 18, 2024

The cut off text:

Has he 100 percent ruled out the possibility of leaving the race during the course of all of your conversations with him?’ Chris Coons: ‘In my conversations with the President, he's been asking for input. He's been asking from all of us who talked to him regularly for advice, for counsel, for input on the polls, on the opinion of our colleagues. But he has communicated to every Democrat in writing that he intends to continue this campaign.’ Blitzer: ‘Is he even considering it, leaving?’ Coons: ‘Look, I think he weighs very seriously the input of those he trusts and admiresm those who served with him and beyond that, I'm not going to get into the details, Wolf. I think it deserves the respect of being able to reflect on this moment, but I think, after the tragic shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, he showed us what kind of leader he is. He called former President Trump. He expressed the prayers and the concerns...Since he first got involved in the race for the presidency in 2020, he's been urging our country to tone down the rhetoric...[H]e has led as an effective, bipartisan president, who has gotten more done than any President in my lifetime and that's the kind of actions he's taken in recent days to reach out and to show that he is determined to lead our country forward in a way that respects the best of us in the most optimistic aspects of us as a nation, rather than further dividing our country.’

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer: “One final question: is he even considering leaving the — leaving the race?”



Delaware Senator Chris Coons: “Wolf, I haven't spoken to him in the last few days. I shouldn't speak to that without direct knowledge. But I will tell you, like every Democrat, he's… pic.twitter.com/XwEfz61adk — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 18, 2024

The cut off text:

But I will tell you, like every Democrat, he's very concerned by what we're hearing from Milwaukee, where an inexperienced, anti-abortion zealot has just been placed one heartbeat away from a 78-year-old, who has no new answers for America's challenges on that convention stage in Milwaukee.’ (5/5)

Yes, you read that right. We should be concerned that Donald Trump is too old to be president at 78 … says the spokesman for the 81-year-old Joe Biden. Seriously, does anyone think Joe Biden could take a gunshot the way Trump did? No, Biden would probably be bedridden for a week.

And bluntly, this author doesn’t have a strict age limit for the presidency. There are many people less qualified at the minimum 35 years of age than Reagan was at 69 years old when he first took the oath of office. Our problem with Biden isn't his age, but his mental acuity.

(Well, that and his politics.)

Some reactions:

There is introspection. The dems policies have been unpopular. Simply changing out Biden will not change that. They are all blinded by power. — Estril (@Estril01) July 18, 2024

Biden has a potato for a brain, and isn't living in reality. He's dug his heels in. Good. What a spectacular failure, such a failure he can't even recognize how bad he's failing. https://t.co/S7DBYevnsN — Voices From Coventry (@CoventryVoices) July 18, 2024

Biden has Brian Stelter for a brain?

Finally, while working on this, we discovered that the Daily Show has made it almost impossible to find an old bit in their archives making fun of how ‘handsy’ Joe Biden has been, called ‘The Audacity of Grope.’ It used to be that you could find it on their website easily but now we can’t find it there.

But the Internet truly is forever. We found two Twitter/X accounts that have the first part of the bit and then the second. So, there is a bit of overlap, but if you combine them together, you can see the entire sketch:

WATCH: Jon Stewart and @iamsambee



Joe Biden - The Audacity of Grope pic.twitter.com/PUKGMCODjl — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 2, 2020

It goes to show you that the media used to be willing to call out Joe Biden, when they didn’t think it mattered, politically.