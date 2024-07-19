The Biden Team Says Rumors of Joe Dropping Out Have Been Greatly Exaggerated

No Switcheroo! Richard Grenell OWNS Elite Democrats By Defending Their VOTERS in Perfectly...
justmindy
justmindy  |  2:00 PM on July 19, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Heck no, Joe won't go! In a big middle finger to all the reports he is exiting the Presidential race this weekend, Joe Biden released a statement to the contrary. He claims he plans to be back on the trail next week after his brief 'sabbatical' where he isolated as a result of COVID, allegedly.

Apparently, Project 2025 is the new 'Ultra MAGA'.

Oh, that's an interesting theory. They want their distance from what they perceive as a sure loser.

It certainly feels strange to see the Republicans so united while the Democrats are coming apart at the seams. 

All eyes on Harry!

Not everyone is convinced. Many believe Biden is still on the way out whether he knows it or not.

That does seem pretty problematic. 

That's absolutely great news!

Not only does this country need all the prayers it can get, but it needs them fast.

Proof that Joe Biden is not the only one living in an alternate reality.

