The Biden Team Says Rumors of Joe Dropping Out Have Been Greatly Exaggerated

Heck no, Joe won't go! In a big middle finger to all the reports he is exiting the Presidential race this weekend, Joe Biden released a statement to the contrary. He claims he plans to be back on the trail next week after his brief 'sabbatical' where he isolated as a result of COVID, allegedly.

Advertisement

New Biden statement suggests: he stickin’



“I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail next week to continue exposing the threat of Donald Trump’s Project 2025 agenda while making the case for my own record and the vision that I have for America: one where we save our… — Jonathan Martin (@jmart) July 19, 2024

Apparently, Project 2025 is the new 'Ultra MAGA'.

tbh, I sort of think that all these statements about high-level Obama, Pelosi, and Schumer talks aren't about a pressure campaign to get Biden to vacate, but to create plausible deniability when Biden ultimately blames them for a future, likely loss to Trump https://t.co/gWTa27uGRi — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) July 19, 2024

Oh, that's an interesting theory. They want their distance from what they perceive as a sure loser.

I gotta say that Trump’s undisciplined messaging is a breath of fresh air compared to the Democrats’ constant attempts to unnaturally wedge in their talking points. https://t.co/32t7ZTw4EQ — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) July 19, 2024

It certainly feels strange to see the Republicans so united while the Democrats are coming apart at the seams.

This dude is still the canary. If he bails, it's over. https://t.co/jcA6zOjJ9u — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) July 19, 2024

All eyes on Harry!

Every time I open this app there’s new news of a Democrat urging Biden to drop out.



Democrats absolutely detest losing and are trying to raise their chances for the White House. Any replacement to Biden stands a higher chance of winning than Biden and they know it.



I sure hope… — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) July 19, 2024

Not everyone is convinced. Many believe Biden is still on the way out whether he knows it or not.

New Biden campaign email just now: "Joe Biden has made it more than clear: He’s in this race and he’s in it to win it. Moreover, he’s the presumptive nominee — there is no plan for an alternative nominee. In a few short weeks, Joe Biden will be the official nominee." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) July 19, 2024

Again, it just cannot be helpful to a presidential campaign's chances if each new morning you have to remind and confirm to everyone that he's the nominee. https://t.co/hMFbp6MIot — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) July 19, 2024

Advertisement

That does seem pretty problematic.

Jill is sticking to HER Guns. She's not stepping down! — Merln (@Merln57069236) July 19, 2024

Dems are screwed. — Tom™️ (@TomTomKrus) July 19, 2024

That's absolutely great news!

Did you send them some thoughts and prayers? 🤣 — Shoegal0128 (@shoegal0128) July 19, 2024

Not only does this country need all the prayers it can get, but it needs them fast.

It’s cute that they still believe this — Swolecialist (@BlackLanterrn) July 19, 2024

Proof that Joe Biden is not the only one living in an alternate reality.