'LA-LA-LA-LA! I Can't Hear You!' Kamala Wears Headphones to Avoid Press Gaggle on the Tarmac

We've seen a lot of tactics from Kamala Harris to avoid answering questions since she was installed as the Democrat presidential nominee more than a month ago. She has tried to change the debate rules on Donald Trump, hoping that he will refuse. That hasn't worked, so she's going to have to come up with another reason to back out of the debate.

Advertisement

As far as the media goes, she hasn't had to do much. She -- and Tim Walz -- simply have ignored them most of the time they shout questions at them (unless it's a question like 'How do you feel?' from NBC's Kelly O'Donnell). The media, for the most part, has sat there and taken it. The few times Harris or Walz haven't ignored the questions, well, it hasn't gone very well.

That might be the reason why Harris debuted a new tactic today to avoid the media: pretend she can't hear them. Maybe she got the idea from Walz who tried to get out of his DUI by telling the police he was deaf.

Harris didn't feign a hearing impairment today, though. That might have been a bridge too far even for her. Instead, she got out of her limo and walked to Air Force Two wearing wired earbuds connected to her phone. Watch:

Kamala is now wearing headohones to avoid questions from the press.



Doesn’t she know her friends in the media won’t ask her any hard questions anyway? pic.twitter.com/k2x90RRQyN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 2, 2024

One wonders what the Vice President (and basically the acting President) was listening to during her brief stroll. The Communist Manifesto?

Or, more likely, was she not listening to anything and the headphones were an affectation to avoid having to face any questions; questions which likely may have concerned Israel and Hamas and a murdered American that Walz laughed at this weekend.

That is the probable answer. Harris does enjoy her affectations, judging by how many different accents she adopts when speaking to different audiences.

Of course, she didn't quite pull off the bluff, which many on Twitter noticed.

I don’t think she knows how headphones work… pic.twitter.com/LLjW8fO40l — John (@johnEiid) September 2, 2024

Oopsies. That was kind of a dead giveaway, wasn't it?

We shouldn't be surprised though, given the fake phone calls she and Walz have staged over the past several weeks.

HAHAHAHAHA. Classic.

Her handlers don’t want her answering live questions. Running and dodging is what she’ll continue to do. — Kenny (@garciaksr) September 2, 2024

Again, we HAVE to believe that part of this game today was related to Walz's disaster yesterday. It also might be related to the fake story that Harris attended the Dignified Transfer of slain U.S. servicemembers killed at Abbey Gate.

Everyone keeps saying @KamalaHarris doesn’t have to answer to the press. But what they really mean is she doesn’t have to answer to The People. https://t.co/ilsoWkxXs1 — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) September 2, 2024

And yet, people keep pushing the lie that she is in any way qualified to be President.

This is the equivalent of carrying a clipboard with nothing but old TPS cover sheets on it and walking swiftly through the office to avoid Bill Lumbergh. https://t.co/viWmHMmjmc — Endless Mike (@EndlessMikeD) September 2, 2024

LOL. We liked how she put her finger up to her ear to press her earbud in as though she was receiving some important information and not just dead air.

Advertisement

On the other hand, maybe she was listening to Beyoncé since she didn't get the chance to hear the singer live at the DNC.

It's obvious she is following Biden's 2020 basement strategy. She must be as bad as we think for her campaign to do this. https://t.co/Gufvhb6BKt — ChuckD (@ChuckD_MSB) September 2, 2024

She is not as bad as we think. She is far, far worse.

And even though she can afford a decent pair of wireless earbuds she wants everyone to see the wires so she can more justifiably ignore shouted questions. https://t.co/9uaXQCkoXw — Tobiñ (@CTobin10) September 2, 2024

It is all cosplay. It is all kabuki theater. It is all fake.

Joe hid in his basement, Kamala is just avoiding the people all together. And why are they saluting her and she returning the salute? Is she the President already? https://t.co/Dnja2X2RbW — The Prepared Homestead (@ThePreparedHom1) September 2, 2024

Many spotted this as well. The vice president is not in the chain of command and the military is not required to salute her. Have they been informed that there has been a change in the chain of command they're not telling us about?

Also, the vice president is not required to return a salute, but if that is her idea of what a salute is ... it's a pretty disgraceful effort.

Kamala saluting pisses me off. I don't mind when Joe does it because he's the Commander-In-Chief. But the VP is not in the chain of command and the retarded hyena never served. Put your hand down, woman! — Colonel, USAF, Retired (@TopFighterPilot) September 2, 2024

Advertisement

Like we said, all play-acting.

HA. There were many funny answers to this question, but Stuart Smalley was our favorite.

I do this at work too, but our jobs are a bit different 😂 https://t.co/zfshQZCmv6 — Jeana (@jeana_1983) September 2, 2024

Fair enough. But no, we don't imagine you have access to nuclear codes.

Kamala is now wearing headphones & pretending to be chatting away to avoid press questions



Dumbest trick in the book - and she’s a terrible actress pic.twitter.com/vbTDCXXwDF — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) September 2, 2024

The only people fooled by this are people who want to be fooled by it. Sadly, that is a group that includes far too many 'journalists.'

If you're going to pretend that you're on your phone in order to avoid answering questions from the press, you should probably do a little bit better of an acting job than holding your phone up to your ear while wearing wired headphones.pic.twitter.com/OEFtFAXkCq — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 2, 2024

We can't get over that part. It's just too hilarious ... and disqualifying.

On the one hand, you have Walz running away from questions about a dead American found in Gaza.



On the other, you have Kamala with wired headphones to avoid being asked a question at all.



The Democrat ticket can't answer a single unscripted questionpic.twitter.com/nFexS2YiTp — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 2, 2024

Advertisement

Those two video clips posted side-by-side really do paint a picture, don't they?

I bet she’s listening to an audio recording of Joe counting how many steps there are so she doesn’t fall. https://t.co/QKex1WTIB2 — DuchessOfSalt👑💎 (@SaltyMom10) September 2, 2024

She probably should listen to someone else. We all know how often old Joe got that count wrong.

Shush…I’m talking to Tupac. — Ryan Bass (@ERDoctorRyan) September 2, 2024

LOL. Aaaaand, now we're dead and we've sprayed our drink all over our keyboard.

Kamala Harris may have tried a new trick today, but it doesn't seem like she convinced anyone on Twitter.

Maybe one of these days, the media will stop letting themselves get fooled and stop letting the Harris-Wlaz campaign walk all over them as well.

But we're not holding our breath on that one.