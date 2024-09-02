'LA-LA-LA-LA! I Can't Hear You!' Kamala Wears Headphones to Avoid Press Gaggle on the Tarmac

Trust the Science! Tufts University Study Shows Cheerios Healthier Than Eggs, Beef
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:15 PM on September 02, 2024
Screen shot

We've seen a lot of tactics from Kamala Harris to avoid answering questions since she was installed as the Democrat presidential nominee more than a month ago. She has tried to change the debate rules on Donald Trump, hoping that he will refuse. That hasn't worked, so she's going to have to come up with another reason to back out of the debate. 

As far as the media goes, she hasn't had to do much. She -- and Tim Walz -- simply have ignored them most of the time they shout questions at them (unless it's a question like 'How do you feel?' from NBC's Kelly O'Donnell). The media, for the most part, has sat there and taken it. The few times Harris or Walz haven't ignored the questions, well, it hasn't gone very well

That might be the reason why Harris debuted a new tactic today to avoid the media: pretend she can't hear them. Maybe she got the idea from Walz who tried to get out of his DUI by telling the police he was deaf

Harris didn't feign a hearing impairment today, though. That might have been a bridge too far even for her. Instead, she got out of her limo and walked to Air Force Two wearing wired earbuds connected to her phone. Watch: 

One wonders what the Vice President (and basically the acting President) was listening to during her brief stroll. The Communist Manifesto

Or, more likely, was she not listening to anything and the headphones were an affectation to avoid having to face any questions; questions which likely may have concerned Israel and Hamas and a murdered American that Walz laughed at this weekend

That is the probable answer. Harris does enjoy her affectations, judging by how many different accents she adopts when speaking to different audiences

Of course, she didn't quite pull off the bluff, which many on Twitter noticed.

Oopsies. That was kind of a dead giveaway, wasn't it? 

We shouldn't be surprised though, given the fake phone calls she and Walz have staged over the past several weeks. 

HAHAHAHAHA. Classic. 

Again, we HAVE to believe that part of this game today was related to Walz's disaster yesterday. It also might be related to the fake story that Harris attended the Dignified Transfer of slain U.S. servicemembers killed at Abbey Gate.

And yet, people keep pushing the lie that she is in any way qualified to be President. 

LOL. We liked how she put her finger up to her ear to press her earbud in as though she was receiving some important information and not just dead air. 

On the other hand, maybe she was listening to Beyoncé since she didn't get the chance to hear the singer live at the DNC. 

She is not as bad as we think. She is far, far worse. 

It is all cosplay. It is all kabuki theater. It is all fake.  

Many spotted this as well. The vice president is not in the chain of command and the military is not required to salute her. Have they been informed that there has been a change in the chain of command they're not telling us about? 

Also, the vice president is not required to return a salute, but if that is her idea of what a salute is ... it's a pretty disgraceful effort.

Like we said, all play-acting. 

HA. There were many funny answers to this question, but Stuart Smalley was our favorite. 

Fair enough. But no, we don't imagine you have access to nuclear codes. 

The only people fooled by this are people who want to be fooled by it. Sadly, that is a group that includes far too many 'journalists.' 

We can't get over that part. It's just too hilarious ... and disqualifying. 

Those two video clips posted side-by-side really do paint a picture, don't they? 

She probably should listen to someone else. We all know how often old Joe got that count wrong. 

LOL. Aaaaand, now we're dead and we've sprayed our drink all over our keyboard. 

Kamala Harris may have tried a new trick today, but it doesn't seem like she convinced anyone on Twitter. 

Maybe one of these days, the media will stop letting themselves get fooled and stop letting the Harris-Wlaz campaign walk all over them as well. 

But we're not holding our breath on that one. 

