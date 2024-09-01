WATCH: THIS Is How LITTLE Tim Walz Cares About American Hostage Murdered by Hamas

'Kamala Harris Is Dangerous': RNC Shares Damning Ad Featuring Father of Man Killed...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:15 PM on September 01, 2024
Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, Pool

There are no words. None.

Watch what Tim Walz doesn't say and what he does when asked about Hersh Goldberg-Polin, the American killed by Hamas terrorists in Rafah:

Absolutely cruel.

No condolences, no condemnation of Hamas. Nothing.

He said nothing.

And walked away.

Sure is. Don't answer questions and turn your back on the American people who deserve answers.

You'd think America's 'cool dad' would have a thing or two to say about a kid being murdered by Hamas.

Guess not.

Because it's (D)ifferent when they're in charge.

Absolutely unfit.

The perfect description of Walz. Utterly craven.


Simply amazing.

This is who they are.

What did we expect from a guy who funnels Minnesota taxpayer dollars to terrorists groups and hosts imams who love Hitler?

Walz has his priorities.

How hard is it to say: 'My sympathies to the family.'

Goldberg-Polin's parents were at the DNC a week ago.

This is such a bad look for the Kamala campaign.

No, he's not.

