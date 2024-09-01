WATCH: THIS Is How LITTLE Tim Walz Cares About American Hostage Murdered by Hamas

There are no words. None.

Watch what Tim Walz doesn't say and what he does when asked about Hersh Goldberg-Polin, the American killed by Hamas terrorists in Rafah:

American murdered by terorists, and this is Tim Walz’s reaction. pic.twitter.com/c5C9ao0CYa — Eli Steinberg (@HaMeturgeman) September 1, 2024

Absolutely cruel.

No condolences, no condemnation of Hamas. Nothing.

How soon after was this? If he didn’t know what she was talking about, he could have said, “I haven’t been briefed yet on that situation, but thank you for asking. My prayers are with everyone involved in this terrible conflict and we’ll release a statement shortly.” Instead he… — Jennifer Greenberg 🕊️ (@JennMGreenberg) September 1, 2024

He said nothing.

And walked away.

he's so much like biden. — lisamarie (success best revenge) (@Lisa_from_SoCal) September 1, 2024

Sure is. Don't answer questions and turn your back on the American people who deserve answers.

What a depraved individual — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) September 1, 2024

You'd think America's 'cool dad' would have a thing or two to say about a kid being murdered by Hamas.

Guess not.

They don’t care about the (d)eath and (d)estruction they cause pic.twitter.com/SoRCRxMe4p — jrdy (@x_jrdy) September 1, 2024

Because it's (D)ifferent when they're in charge.

Harris and Waltz do not care about our military or their families. They have no respect. They walk away from our hostages, our military, their grieving families, and our questions. They are unfit to serve. — Republican Party of Arizona (@AZGOP) September 1, 2024

Absolutely unfit.

Your word of the day:



CRAVEN, adj.

“Contemptibly lacking in courage; cowardly.” https://t.co/o23y4YqHRR — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 1, 2024

The perfect description of Walz. Utterly craven.

Stands there and listens to the full question, then waves and leaves. Amazing. https://t.co/hnfEA3MJ3x — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 1, 2024





Simply amazing.

Gets asked a direct question about dead hostages, including an American, looks at his handler, turns his back and walks away. Depraved. https://t.co/yVMaW8PL6E — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 1, 2024

This is who they are.

What did we expect from a guy who funnels Minnesota taxpayer dollars to terrorists groups and hosts imams who love Hitler?

Who cares about the six dead hostages when there's ice cream to be had? https://t.co/n51MeiZi5M — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 1, 2024

Walz has his priorities.

They are both terrified of answering questions. Couldn't even muster a condolence to the families. https://t.co/Y9XkBsh4DH — Holden (@Holden114) September 1, 2024

How hard is it to say: 'My sympathies to the family.'

Goldberg-Polin's parents were at the DNC a week ago.

Sorry, only allowed to answer questions about vibes in s**t. Thanks. https://t.co/hwTdUcxrX3 — PizzaCzar (@PizzaWanchovies) September 1, 2024

This is such a bad look for the Kamala campaign.

He had no comment. He ran away from a tough question, just like he ran away when his National Guard Unit needed him the most. This isn’t a man capable of being second in command. #NotMyVP https://t.co/IZfrE7XzJS — Ben Gold/Binyamin Zahav (@BinyaminZahav) September 1, 2024

No, he's not.